fox5dc.com
Landlord wants DC resident to remove doorbell camera that's helped MPD solve crimes
WASHINGTON - If you rent your home in D.C. and use a doorbell camera for security, can your landlord force you to take it down?. Tom Donohue lives in Anacostia and has an outdoor camera system for his home. He says MPD has used footage captured from his camera to investigate a murder, armed robbery, and shootings.
fox5dc.com
'Just a good guy': Mother of DC Safe Passage worker killed speaks out
WASHINGTON - Lisa Gaddis is the mother of 36-year-old Michael Gaddis, the man who was shot and killed outside Coolidge High School in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon. "He loved his kids, he loved his family, his friends," she said. "He tried to help everybody if he could. So that's why I don't understand this situation. Why would someone want to kill my son like that?"
Washington Examiner
DC employee who allegedly shot 13-year-old Karon Blake turns himself in, faces murder charge
The longtime Washington, D.C., employee who is suspected of fatally shooting 13-year-old Karon Blake turned himself in to police on Tuesday morning. Jason Lewis, who worked for the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation, is facing a second-degree murder charge, according to his attorney, Lee Smith, via the Washington Post.
NBC Washington
‘I'm Only a Kid,' Karon Blake Cried After Being Shot. DC Employee Charged With 13-Year-Old's Murder
The D.C. government employee who shot at 13-year-old Karon Blake as he yelled “I’m only a kid” earlier this month turned himself in Tuesday to face a second-degree murder charge, according to court documents and Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee. Blake yelled “I’m sorry" and “I am...
mocoshow.com
Man Charged with Armed Robbery of U.S. Postal Carrier
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) – 3rd District Investigative Section have charged 41-year-old Harold Barnes, of Washington, D.C., with the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal carrier that occurred on Monday, January 23, 2023, in the 800 block of Hudson Ave. in Silver Spring.
Alleged gaming machine bandits busted in Fairfax
Two Maryland men who police say could be connected to thefts of gaming machines across Fairfax County have been arrested after police say they were pulled over and found with gaming machine parts and burglary tools.
fox5dc.com
3 DC teens arrested after weekend crime spree
WASHINGTON - A trio of teenagers, accused of robbing multiple people at gunpoint on Sunday, have been arrested by police. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second and Third Districts announced the arrests Monday — one day after the wild crime spree. According to police, two 16-year-old boys,...
fox5dc.com
Can landlords force DC residents to take down their doorbell cameras for security?
An Anacostia man who rents his home is being asked by his landlord to take his doorbell camera down. But is he legally obligated to remove the device? FOX 5's Katie Barlow spoke with a tenants' rights attorney who said tenants are generally in a better position on this issue -- plus the mayor has a security camera incentive program encouraging them.
fox5dc.com
Intoxicated Alexandria woman threatened to bomb Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - An Alexandria woman was arrested early Sunday morning after police say she threatened to bomb a local hospital. Prince William County police officers responded to a call regarding a bomb threat just after midnight at the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge. When officers arrived at...
WTOP
Investigation finds no threat after alleged assault at Fairfax Co. middle school
There is no safety threat to students at a Fairfax County, Virginia, middle school where a girl alleged she was assaulted earlier this month, the school’s principal said in a message to parents Monday. Fairfax County police, which investigated after being notified of the reported sexual assault on Jan....
foxbaltimore.com
Family of Deanta Dorsey calls for arrest in 16 year old's murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police is releasing new images of the people of interest in the deadly Edmonson Village shooting earlier this month. Deonta Dorsey, 16, lost his life, and four other students were shot. With the violence continuing in Baltimore and another teen killed just last week, the family of Dorsey is calling on the police department and the community to help close the case of his murder and bring the suspects to justice.
Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile male was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 2 pm, The Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the 1200 Block of 49th Street to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival, police found the boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby schools Ron Brown College Preparatory High School and Houston Elementary School were locked down during the initial investigation. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but call the The post Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bay Net
Suspect Armed With A Gun Threatens Two Delivery Men In Waldorf; Arrested In P.G. County For Shooting
WALDORF, Md. – On January 25 at 4:13 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pagnell Circle in Waldorf for the report of an armed suspect threatening two deliverymen. The victims reported they were making a delivery when one of the victims saw the suspect standing near a car with a gun in his hand.
fox5dc.com
17-year-old, 9-month old son missing from Fairfax County considered endangered
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A 17-year-old girl and her 9-month-old son are missing from Fairfax County, and police are asking for the public's help locating them. Delmy Ordonez Mendez, 17, was last seen on Monday around 11:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Vista Dr in Falls Church.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Police Respond to Stabbing at Hotel
Rockville City Police responded to double stabbing at the Ramada Hotel by Wyndham on Sunday evening. According to RCPD, “At approximately 6:30 p.m. RCPD responded to 3 Research Ct for a person stabbed, upon arrival a second victim was located. 2 adult males transported to hospital w/serious injures. No suspect is in custody. The investigation is ongoing – no further info is available.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
fox5dc.com
Student found unconscious in bathroom at Wakefield High School due to apparent drug overdose
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Police are investigating after a student was found unconscious in a bathroom at Wakefield High School due to an apparent drug overdose. Arlington County police and fire were dispatched to the 1300 block of S. Dinwiddie Street for the report of an unresponsive juvenile male inside a bathroom around 9:27 a.m.
NBC Washington
Trial Begins in Killing of Alexandria Woman With Down Syndrome
The father of an Alexandria, Virginia, woman with Down syndrome gave tearful testimony Tuesday in the trial of her accused killer. Excell Jones described how he found his daughter, 23-year-old Melia Jones, dead at the Mason at Van Dorn apartment building in December 2021. She had started living on her own for the first time shortly before her death.
mocoshow.com
Two Shot in Gaithersburg Tuesday Morning
Gaithersburg and Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a shooting on Tuesday morning in Gaithersburg. According to Gaithersburg Police, “Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of N Summit Ave. At 6:28 a.m, ofcs from GPD & @mcpnews responded to the area for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Ofcs located 2 adult victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.”
fox5dc.com
Teen who stabbed mom's boyfriend to death not facing charges: police
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Authorities say a teen stabbed and killed his mother's boyfriend after an alleged domestic assault Sunday night in Fairfax County. Police say they responded to an apartment in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue just before 10 p.m. after receiving a call from the teen who told them the boyfriend had assaulted his mother.
4-year-old shot herself in shoulder playing with a gun in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police say a 4-year-old girl shot herself in the shoulder using a gun that had been left around by an adult in Southeast D.C. over the weekend. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 28th Place on Jan. 28. The 4-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital for help just before 9:30 a.m.
