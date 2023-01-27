ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

'Just a good guy': Mother of DC Safe Passage worker killed speaks out

WASHINGTON - Lisa Gaddis is the mother of 36-year-old Michael Gaddis, the man who was shot and killed outside Coolidge High School in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon. "He loved his kids, he loved his family, his friends," she said. "He tried to help everybody if he could. So that's why I don't understand this situation. Why would someone want to kill my son like that?"
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Man Charged with Armed Robbery of U.S. Postal Carrier

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) – 3rd District Investigative Section have charged 41-year-old Harold Barnes, of Washington, D.C., with the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal carrier that occurred on Monday, January 23, 2023, in the 800 block of Hudson Ave. in Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

3 DC teens arrested after weekend crime spree

WASHINGTON - A trio of teenagers, accused of robbing multiple people at gunpoint on Sunday, have been arrested by police. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second and Third Districts announced the arrests Monday — one day after the wild crime spree. According to police, two 16-year-old boys,...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Family of Deanta Dorsey calls for arrest in 16 year old's murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police is releasing new images of the people of interest in the deadly Edmonson Village shooting earlier this month. Deonta Dorsey, 16, lost his life, and four other students were shot. With the violence continuing in Baltimore and another teen killed just last week, the family of Dorsey is calling on the police department and the community to help close the case of his murder and bring the suspects to justice.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile male was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 2 pm, The Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the 1200 Block of 49th Street to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival, police found the boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby schools Ron Brown College Preparatory High School and Houston Elementary School were locked down during the initial investigation. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but call the The post Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Rockville Police Respond to Stabbing at Hotel

Rockville City Police responded to double stabbing at the Ramada Hotel by Wyndham on Sunday evening. According to RCPD, “At approximately 6:30 p.m. RCPD responded to 3 Research Ct for a person stabbed, upon arrival a second victim was located. 2 adult males transported to hospital w/serious injures. No suspect is in custody. The investigation is ongoing – no further info is available.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Trial Begins in Killing of Alexandria Woman With Down Syndrome

The father of an Alexandria, Virginia, woman with Down syndrome gave tearful testimony Tuesday in the trial of her accused killer. Excell Jones described how he found his daughter, 23-year-old Melia Jones, dead at the Mason at Van Dorn apartment building in December 2021. She had started living on her own for the first time shortly before her death.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Two Shot in Gaithersburg Tuesday Morning

Gaithersburg and Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a shooting on Tuesday morning in Gaithersburg. According to Gaithersburg Police, “Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of N Summit Ave. At 6:28 a.m, ofcs from GPD & @mcpnews responded to the area for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Ofcs located 2 adult victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.”
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Teen who stabbed mom's boyfriend to death not facing charges: police

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Authorities say a teen stabbed and killed his mother's boyfriend after an alleged domestic assault Sunday night in Fairfax County. Police say they responded to an apartment in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue just before 10 p.m. after receiving a call from the teen who told them the boyfriend had assaulted his mother.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

4-year-old shot herself in shoulder playing with a gun in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police say a 4-year-old girl shot herself in the shoulder using a gun that had been left around by an adult in Southeast D.C. over the weekend. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 28th Place on Jan. 28. The 4-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital for help just before 9:30 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy