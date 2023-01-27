ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Two Phillipsburg ice cream shops close within days of each other

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — A longstanding business dishing out banana splits, milkshakes and other cool treats has ended operations in Phillipsburg. The Ice Cream Junction, at 39 S. Main St., has permanently closed and will not be opening for its 17th season. In a message addressed to "loyal customers, patrons...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
CBS Philly

Montgomery County bakery serving up Eagles-themed doughnuts

COLMAR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County bakery has created a special super-sized doughnut in honor of the Eagles.The Yum-Yum Bake Shop has a sweet reward for Birds fans.Jennifer Stengel isn't officially on the Eagles.But she considers herself and her staff at Yum Yum Bake Shop in Colmar an extension of the Birds as they advance to the Super Bowl."It's very exciting, it's great to see the energy in the town and everybody coming together with excitement," Stengel said.Instead of delivering touchdowns to Philly fans hungry for a win, workers at the shop are delivering smiles to customers hungry for their...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Edge, Surv owners to open 3rd Lehigh Valley restaurant

FORKS TWP., Pa. - The owners of popular Lehigh Valley restaurants Edge and Surv are expanding their delicious empire to include a third dining destination. Sunny Side Up!, a breakfast and lunch eatery offering "new American cuisine with a twist," is expected to open by the end of February at the Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township, co-owner Karen Widrick said.
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
phl17.com

Bucks County Food Truck goes viral for over-the-top foods

If you’re looking for a lunch spot to try, there’s a Tiktok famous food truck you have to check out!. Lunchboxxx Food Truck in Bristol, PA just went viral on Tiktok with over 5 million likes, and 200,000 followers. With his famous saying, “Ayo Stigs!” What up Cuz!”,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Buzzer-beater lifts Northampton boys to non-league win over Palmerton

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Jonathan Kolumber hit a game-winning three-point field goal with two seconds remaining to give host Northampton a 46-43 win over Palmerton. Parker Christman led the Konkrete Kids (9-10) with 12 points. Brody Graff added 11 and Kolumber finished with 10. The loss is only the fourth of...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Brief single-lane restriction planned this week at Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge

There’ll be a one-lane travel restriction in each direction starting this week at the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge as part of its ongoing rehabilitation project. The bridge will have the restrictions in place between 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday. A left turn lane is expected to remain available at the Easton side of the bridge during the lane closure period.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill County painter sprucing up church

ST. CLAIR, Pa. - A Schuylkill County painter is in the process of sprucing up a church that's more than a century old. St. Mary's Orthodox Church in St. Clair has been a staple of the community since 1901. "You're overwhelmed with the smell of incense," Ordained Reader Gregory Sagan...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Carbon County

KIDDER TWP., Pa. - If you bought a Powerball ticket in Carbon County, check your numbers. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million for the Jan. 28 drawing was sold at Hazle Park Meats & Groceries in Kidder Township. The store, located at Routes 903 and 534, will...
Daily Voice

Carbon County Grocery Sells $1M Lotto Ticket

A shopper in Carbon County left the grocery store a millionaire, state lottery officials say. A Powerball ticket purchased at Hazle Park Meats & Groceries on Routes 903 and 534 in Albrightsville won $1 million, officials said. The lucky winner matched all five of the numbers pulled in the Saturday, Jan. 28 drawing, according to lotto representatives.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
passyunkpost.com

The Holy Cannoli Shop: a ‘shell’ of a good time

A sweet addition to the Newbold neighborhood offers up a twist on the traditional. Since January 4, The Holy Cannoli Shop, 1716 Jackson St., has been serving up coffee alongside creative cannoli and other treats made with all-natural ingredients. The shop is the brainchild of Kristine DiCrosta who was first inspired to open her own cafe while studying abroad in Italy. DiCrosta has been cooking and baking using only real, all-natural ingredients since 2012 after “becoming aware of the low quality ingredients and the artificial flavors, dyes, and preservatives commonly used in many foods.” The shop is the realization of a long-time dream.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Eat Chick-fil-A, support Ryan, Judge, Nazareth and St. Hubert

Chick-fil-A Whitman Square and Somerton will host a Spirit Week from Monday, Jan. 30 through Friday, Feb. 4 in support of four local high schools: Archbishop Ryan, Father Judge, Nazareth Academy and St. Hubert. The stores will donate a portion of the week’s proceeds to celebrate Catholic Schools Week and support education in the Northeast.
NAZARETH, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-78 near Allentown, Pa.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A crash shut down part of I-78 on Monday near Allentown. Video above: Pa. crash stats. The westbound lanes of I-78 were blocked from Exit 45 PA-863/Golden Key Road, to Exit 40 PA-737/Krumsville Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Bar At Center Of Racial Lyft Controversy Hits PA Market

A Pennsylvania bar whose owner last year was caught on a dash camera making racist remarks inside a Lyft driver's car is for sale.Fossil’s Last Stand, located on Race Street in Catasauqua, is listed on Loopnet for $450,000, and includes the bar's liquor license."This is a fantastic opportunity…
CATASAUQUA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Central Catholic, Parkland roll to Tuesday night wins

EPC basketball regular season starting to wind down, with playoff spots still up for grabs. Central Catholic boys and Parkland girls helping their cases for seeding in the upcoming playoffs. The Vikings hit the road and cooled off the Zephyrs who snapped their two-game win streak, 78-44. A 22-0 run...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy