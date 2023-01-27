Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergBethlehem, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-RoundMelissa FrostNew Hope, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Two Phillipsburg ice cream shops close within days of each other
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — A longstanding business dishing out banana splits, milkshakes and other cool treats has ended operations in Phillipsburg. The Ice Cream Junction, at 39 S. Main St., has permanently closed and will not be opening for its 17th season. In a message addressed to "loyal customers, patrons...
Montgomery County bakery serving up Eagles-themed doughnuts
COLMAR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County bakery has created a special super-sized doughnut in honor of the Eagles.The Yum-Yum Bake Shop has a sweet reward for Birds fans.Jennifer Stengel isn't officially on the Eagles.But she considers herself and her staff at Yum Yum Bake Shop in Colmar an extension of the Birds as they advance to the Super Bowl."It's very exciting, it's great to see the energy in the town and everybody coming together with excitement," Stengel said.Instead of delivering touchdowns to Philly fans hungry for a win, workers at the shop are delivering smiles to customers hungry for their...
Breakfast-Brunch-Lunch Concept, Turning Point, to Make Lehigh Valley Debut
It’s going to be a big year for the relatively local company, as it gears up to open two more New Jersey locations in Paramus and Ocean City, while also making its Florida debut with two outposts around Palm Beach.
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
WFMZ-TV Online
Edge, Surv owners to open 3rd Lehigh Valley restaurant
FORKS TWP., Pa. - The owners of popular Lehigh Valley restaurants Edge and Surv are expanding their delicious empire to include a third dining destination. Sunny Side Up!, a breakfast and lunch eatery offering "new American cuisine with a twist," is expected to open by the end of February at the Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township, co-owner Karen Widrick said.
phl17.com
Bucks County Food Truck goes viral for over-the-top foods
If you’re looking for a lunch spot to try, there’s a Tiktok famous food truck you have to check out!. Lunchboxxx Food Truck in Bristol, PA just went viral on Tiktok with over 5 million likes, and 200,000 followers. With his famous saying, “Ayo Stigs!” What up Cuz!”,...
Meet Philly Candy Lady, the woman who brings sweetness to the streets
Candyianna’s candy selling and performing journey started when she was just a kid and followed her well into adulthood. With an M&M box strapped on her head, she’s sold candy all over Philly, at protests and even a strip club.
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall turning a corner at the right time as the postseason nears
WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall boys basketball is readying for a deep run in the postseason. Already a lock for the District XI tournament, the Zephyrs still need some help to get into the EPC tournament. They need to pick up some wins, and need some help along the way to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tuesday: Crane delivery to close block on Bethlehem's SouthSide
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Heads up to those in Bethlehem on Tuesday. A contractor will have a crane placed on E. Fourth Street on Tuesday, which means part of the road will be closed during the day, the city said. E. Fourth Street will be closed between S. New and Adams...
WFMZ-TV Online
Buzzer-beater lifts Northampton boys to non-league win over Palmerton
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Jonathan Kolumber hit a game-winning three-point field goal with two seconds remaining to give host Northampton a 46-43 win over Palmerton. Parker Christman led the Konkrete Kids (9-10) with 12 points. Brody Graff added 11 and Kolumber finished with 10. The loss is only the fourth of...
Brief single-lane restriction planned this week at Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge
There’ll be a one-lane travel restriction in each direction starting this week at the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge as part of its ongoing rehabilitation project. The bridge will have the restrictions in place between 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday. A left turn lane is expected to remain available at the Easton side of the bridge during the lane closure period.
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County painter sprucing up church
ST. CLAIR, Pa. - A Schuylkill County painter is in the process of sprucing up a church that's more than a century old. St. Mary's Orthodox Church in St. Clair has been a staple of the community since 1901. "You're overwhelmed with the smell of incense," Ordained Reader Gregory Sagan...
Instagram picture of teen flashing a gun in Bethlehem high school leads to arrest
A Bethlehem teen has been arrested after posting a photo on Instagram flashing what appeared to be a gun while at a Bethlehem area high school basketball game, authorities said. The “gun” at the Freedom High School game turned out to be a pellet/BB gun that “gives every appearance of...
WFMZ-TV Online
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Carbon County
KIDDER TWP., Pa. - If you bought a Powerball ticket in Carbon County, check your numbers. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million for the Jan. 28 drawing was sold at Hazle Park Meats & Groceries in Kidder Township. The store, located at Routes 903 and 534, will...
Carbon County Grocery Sells $1M Lotto Ticket
A shopper in Carbon County left the grocery store a millionaire, state lottery officials say. A Powerball ticket purchased at Hazle Park Meats & Groceries on Routes 903 and 534 in Albrightsville won $1 million, officials said. The lucky winner matched all five of the numbers pulled in the Saturday, Jan. 28 drawing, according to lotto representatives.
passyunkpost.com
The Holy Cannoli Shop: a ‘shell’ of a good time
A sweet addition to the Newbold neighborhood offers up a twist on the traditional. Since January 4, The Holy Cannoli Shop, 1716 Jackson St., has been serving up coffee alongside creative cannoli and other treats made with all-natural ingredients. The shop is the brainchild of Kristine DiCrosta who was first inspired to open her own cafe while studying abroad in Italy. DiCrosta has been cooking and baking using only real, all-natural ingredients since 2012 after “becoming aware of the low quality ingredients and the artificial flavors, dyes, and preservatives commonly used in many foods.” The shop is the realization of a long-time dream.
Eat Chick-fil-A, support Ryan, Judge, Nazareth and St. Hubert
Chick-fil-A Whitman Square and Somerton will host a Spirit Week from Monday, Jan. 30 through Friday, Feb. 4 in support of four local high schools: Archbishop Ryan, Father Judge, Nazareth Academy and St. Hubert. The stores will donate a portion of the week’s proceeds to celebrate Catholic Schools Week and support education in the Northeast.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-78 near Allentown, Pa.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A crash shut down part of I-78 on Monday near Allentown. Video above: Pa. crash stats. The westbound lanes of I-78 were blocked from Exit 45 PA-863/Golden Key Road, to Exit 40 PA-737/Krumsville Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
Bar At Center Of Racial Lyft Controversy Hits PA Market
A Pennsylvania bar whose owner last year was caught on a dash camera making racist remarks inside a Lyft driver's car is for sale.Fossil’s Last Stand, located on Race Street in Catasauqua, is listed on Loopnet for $450,000, and includes the bar's liquor license."This is a fantastic opportunity…
WFMZ-TV Online
Central Catholic, Parkland roll to Tuesday night wins
EPC basketball regular season starting to wind down, with playoff spots still up for grabs. Central Catholic boys and Parkland girls helping their cases for seeding in the upcoming playoffs. The Vikings hit the road and cooled off the Zephyrs who snapped their two-game win streak, 78-44. A 22-0 run...
Comments / 1