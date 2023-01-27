ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

2 sent to the hospital after Monday wreck in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck on W. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola Monday afternoon. At 4:24 p.m. on Monday, ECFR said they responded to a motor vehicle crash with extrication at the intersection of W. Nine Mile Road and N. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
PENSACOLA, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Seafood Restaurants in Pensacola FL

Pensacola is well known for its pristine white sandy beaches with the waters of the Gulf of Mexico sparkling in the sun. But there is much more to do in this friendly, laid-back town than working on a tan. Now, don’t get me wrong. The beaches are first-rate, but it...
PENSACOLA, FL
WDAM-TV

3 arrested Saturday after narcotics found during safety checkpoint on U.S. 98

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people were arrested on drug charges Saturday during a safety checkpoint on U.S. Highway 98. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting the safety checkpoint on U.S. 98 East and Enon Road, when they made contact with a vehicle driven by Crystal Miller, 33, of Pensacola, Fla. The sheriff’s office says Miller gave the deputies false information about her identity.
MARION COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

1 struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person was struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road Friday morning. According to MPD, the incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. Police said a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was taken to the...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Escambia County home with history of complaints demolished

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A home in Escambia County, which the sheriff's office has described as a "drain on law enforcement," has been demolished. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says they have answered over 200 calls for service at the residence on 501 South 1st Street. They also say numerous complaints have been filed by neighbors.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 dead after traffic fatality on Boykin Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash on Saturday has claimed the life of one man, according to police. According to ALEA, at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Rodney Dean Kennedy, 65, of Irvington was fatally injured when his 2004 GMC Sierra left the roadway, overturned and struck a ditch.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Testimony: Mobile woman lured shooting victim into van to set up robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman charged with helping to set up a robbery that led to a fatal shooting last year lured the victim from a Tillman’s Corner motel room, a police investigator testified Tuesday. Detective Rory Graves, of the Mobile Police Department, said surveillance video from the...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Deputies: Pensacola man found in possession of over 800 grams of meth

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop resulted in a trafficking amount of meth, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. Curtis Strong, 38, is charged with trafficking meth and for the possession of drug paraphernalia. The Bay County Sheriff's Office says their...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

6 cars found with gunshots near Mobile elementary school: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after six cars were found with bullet holes near a Mobile elementary school. According to officials, officers were called to the 600 block of Caton Avenue, near Ariel Holloway Elementary School, for shots fired. Officers arrived and found five cars that […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

6 vehicles hit by gunfire, MPD says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after six vehicles were struck by gunfire on Monday. Officers responded to the 600 block of Caton Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. Monday in reference to shots fired. Police found that five vehicles in front of the victim’s residence were struck by gunfire.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Death investigation after body found on Scenic Hwy in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police say all parts of Scenic Hwy are back open for traffic at this time. Police tell WEAR News the death appears to be a suicide. An investigation is still ongoing. ------------------------ ORIGINAL STORY:. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a person was...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD looking for 2 men in connection with motel burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for two men who allegedly broke into a motel room and took money and belongings from the occupants. Officers responded to the Crest Motel, 4421 Government Blvd., around 11:36 p.m. Monday in connection to a burglary report. According to police, a known male suspect and an unknown male suspect unlawfully entered the victims’ room. The known male suspect demanded money and belongings at knifepoint and assaulted the victims, then fled the scene on foot, police said.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy