Read full article on original website
Related
2 sent to the hospital after Monday wreck in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck on W. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola Monday afternoon. At 4:24 p.m. on Monday, ECFR said they responded to a motor vehicle crash with extrication at the intersection of W. Nine Mile Road and N. […]
WEAR
What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Seafood Restaurants in Pensacola FL
Pensacola is well known for its pristine white sandy beaches with the waters of the Gulf of Mexico sparkling in the sun. But there is much more to do in this friendly, laid-back town than working on a tan. Now, don’t get me wrong. The beaches are first-rate, but it...
3 vehicle crash on I-10 westbound between I-65 and Rangeline Road causing delays
UPDATE (7:00 p.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue said one person was transported to the hospital. MFRD said the injuries are unknown. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue confirmed there was a three car crash on I-10 westbound between I-65 and Rangeline Road Tuesday afternoon. The crash is causing heavy traffic and delays on I-10. WKRG is working […]
WDAM-TV
3 arrested Saturday after narcotics found during safety checkpoint on U.S. 98
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people were arrested on drug charges Saturday during a safety checkpoint on U.S. Highway 98. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting the safety checkpoint on U.S. 98 East and Enon Road, when they made contact with a vehicle driven by Crystal Miller, 33, of Pensacola, Fla. The sheriff’s office says Miller gave the deputies false information about her identity.
ALDI opens distribution center in Loxley, 200 jobs coming Baldwin Co.
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — ALDI has officially opened a 564,000 square foot distribution center in Loxley on Tuesday. The new regional facility will bring 200 full-time jobs to Baldwin County. Construction of the facility took nearly two years and a half years to build and Heather Moore, Vice President of ALDI, said she is thrilled […]
WALA-TV FOX10
1 struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person was struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road Friday morning. According to MPD, the incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. Police said a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was taken to the...
WEAR
Escambia County home with history of complaints demolished
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A home in Escambia County, which the sheriff's office has described as a "drain on law enforcement," has been demolished. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says they have answered over 200 calls for service at the residence on 501 South 1st Street. They also say numerous complaints have been filed by neighbors.
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on alert as Alabama inmates are set to be released
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack says he doesn’t agree with the state’s decision to ultimately release hundreds of inmates early in Alabama, at least 9 of which are in his county alone. “These people are going from the front door of the prison to the community streets. They’re coming right […]
WALA-TV FOX10
1 dead after traffic fatality on Boykin Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash on Saturday has claimed the life of one man, according to police. According to ALEA, at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Rodney Dean Kennedy, 65, of Irvington was fatally injured when his 2004 GMC Sierra left the roadway, overturned and struck a ditch.
Dead dog, malnourished animals found at Florida home: Sheriff’s Office
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a dead dog in a shed along with multiple other animals covered in feces and urine, a Pace man is behind bars. Anthony Hopkins, 42, was charged with five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. On Jan. 17, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Testimony: Mobile woman lured shooting victim into van to set up robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman charged with helping to set up a robbery that led to a fatal shooting last year lured the victim from a Tillman’s Corner motel room, a police investigator testified Tuesday. Detective Rory Graves, of the Mobile Police Department, said surveillance video from the...
WEAR
Deputies: Pensacola man found in possession of over 800 grams of meth
BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop resulted in a trafficking amount of meth, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. Curtis Strong, 38, is charged with trafficking meth and for the possession of drug paraphernalia. The Bay County Sheriff's Office says their...
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Pensacola PD says death on the side of the road suggests injuries are not traffic related
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police said they are investigating a death after a person was found on the side of the road. Officers said they responded to the area of Scenic Highway and Langley Avenue at 8:50 a.m. this morning after a dead body had been found in the area on the side of the road.
6 cars found with gunshots near Mobile elementary school: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after six cars were found with bullet holes near a Mobile elementary school. According to officials, officers were called to the 600 block of Caton Avenue, near Ariel Holloway Elementary School, for shots fired. Officers arrived and found five cars that […]
WALA-TV FOX10
6 vehicles hit by gunfire, MPD says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after six vehicles were struck by gunfire on Monday. Officers responded to the 600 block of Caton Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. Monday in reference to shots fired. Police found that five vehicles in front of the victim’s residence were struck by gunfire.
WALA-TV FOX10
Multiple wrecks snarl interstate traffic in Mobile; crash involving motorcycle results in fatality
MPD has said that Christopher Means, 29, was the driver of the motorcycle in the wreck that occurred this morning. Authorities said Means lost control of his motorcycle on the Southbound I-65 ramp to Eastbound I-10 and was thrown from the motorcycle and struck by multiple vehicles. Means was pronounced...
WEAR
Death investigation after body found on Scenic Hwy in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police say all parts of Scenic Hwy are back open for traffic at this time. Police tell WEAR News the death appears to be a suicide. An investigation is still ongoing. ------------------------ ORIGINAL STORY:. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a person was...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD looking for 2 men in connection with motel burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for two men who allegedly broke into a motel room and took money and belongings from the occupants. Officers responded to the Crest Motel, 4421 Government Blvd., around 11:36 p.m. Monday in connection to a burglary report. According to police, a known male suspect and an unknown male suspect unlawfully entered the victims’ room. The known male suspect demanded money and belongings at knifepoint and assaulted the victims, then fled the scene on foot, police said.
Rare whale stranded on Pensacola Beach found with plastic in its stomach
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A rare Blainville’s beaked whale was found stranded on Pensacola Beach on Monday, Jan. 16. Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge transported the whale to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Marine Mammal Research Center, where they were able to complete a necropsy, where they found several pieces of plastic in the whale’s […]
Comments / 1