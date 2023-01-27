Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
NBC Connecticut
Young Boy Falls Several Feet Off Ski Sundown Ski Lift
A young boy was rushed to the hospital after falling several feet off a ski lift Sunday afternoon. It happened during the midafternoon hours on the Bunny Hill at Ski Sundown in New Hartford. Officials say the boy, who is about 6 years old, fell roughly 15 feet and had...
NBC Connecticut
Custodian at Wintergreen Elementary in Hamden Injured Confronting Intruder: Police
A custodian at Wintergreen Elementary in Hamden was injured while confronting an intruder at the school early Tuesday morning, according to police and school officials. The custodian went to the school after an alarm went off around 5 a.m. and was confronted by a person “who illegally entered the building,” according to a message Gary Highsmith, the superintendent of schools in Hamden, sent to parents.
NBC Connecticut
Pair of Huskies Rescued on I-95 South in Bridgeport
State troopers said they were able to rescue two Huskies that were running along the right shoulder of Interstate 95 South in Bridgeport Monday afternoon. State police said they were notified of the endangered dogs at about 2:20 p.m. Troopers found the Huskies in the median in the area of...
NBC Connecticut
Approximately 100,000 Hens Killed in Fire at Hillandale Farms in Bozrah: DoAg
Approximately 100,000 hens have died after a large fire at an egg farm in Bozrah over the weekend. Firefighters were called to Hillandale Farms on Schwartz Road on Saturday. When they arrived, fire crews found a 50 foot by 600 foot operating chicken coop on fire. Crews from 16 surrounding...
NBC Connecticut
Large Truck Overturns in New Haven
A truck that hauls waste overturned on Kimberly Avenue in North Haven Monday. The truck is on its side and police are blocking the road. No additional information was immediately available.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Injured Falling Through Hole in Devon Bridge
A woman who was working on the Devon Bridge has serious injuries after falling through a hole in the bridge and landing on a barge 40-to-50 feet below, according to the Stratford Fire Department. Stratford Fire Rescue was called out to Route 1 at the Devon Bridge just before 8...
NBC Connecticut
Dunkin' Donuts Sign, Giant Coffee Cup Come Down at Home of Yard Goats
There are some changes happening at the home of the Hartford Yard Goats. The Dunkin' Donuts Park sign and the giant coffee cup above left field were taken down on Monday. The team is working with Dunkin' to rebrand the ballpark Dunkin' Park in time for Opening Day, according to General Manager Mike Abrahamson.
NBC Connecticut
DA to Share Evidence Wednesday in Search for Holly Piirainen's Killer
Authorities are set to give an update on the search for the killer of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in the western Massachusetts woods nearly 30 years ago. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is scheduled to share evidence in the Holly Piirainen case Wednesday, in a new bid for public help in solving the case, his office said. Prosecutors didn't share any details on any updates in the investigation.
NBC Connecticut
Mom and 2 Kids Victims of Bridgeport Home Invasion: PD
A mom and her two kids were victims of a home invasion in Bridgeport on Monday morning. Dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:09 a.m. after getting a report of a burglary in the 600th block of Brooks Street. When police arrived, they said they learned a home invasion took...
NBC Connecticut
Waterford Woman Killed in New London Crash
A woman from Waterford has died after a crash in New London on Sunday. Dispatchers received a report of a crash near Colman Street and Vauxhall Street shortly before 3 p.m. When police and firefighters responded to the scene, they said it was reported that the female driver was unresponsive.
NBC Connecticut
Armed Carjacking Under Investigation in New Haven
Police are investigating after an armed carjacking in New Haven early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Nash Street around 2:15 a.m. after getting a report of a robbery. According to police, the 29-year-old victim reported he had walked from a bar on State Street to his home on Nash Street.
NBC Connecticut
I-95 South in Norwalk Clears After Crash
Interstate 95 South was backed up Tuesday morning after a crash and ambulances and several fire vehicles responded. The crash was between exits 17 and 16 and several vehicles were involved, according to CTRoads.org. No additional information was immediately available.
NBC Connecticut
1 in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford
One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford early Sunday morning. Officers were called to St. Francis Hospital around 12:45 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. According to police, when the person arrived at the hospital, they were rushed into emergency...
NBC Connecticut
Berlin Turnpike Reopens After Car Crash in Newington
The Berlin Turnpike has reopened after a car accident in Newington Monday afternoon. Police said the northbound side of the road was closed at Main Street, but has since reopened. It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
NBC Connecticut
Teen Arrested After Being Found With Stolen Gun at Manchester High School
A 16-year-old is facing charges after he was found with a loaded gun on school grounds in Manchester. Police said they arrested the teen in connection to a serious assault that happened in town Friday night. Officers obtained a take into custody order for the teen. Authorities found the teen...
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot During Dispute at House in New Haven
New Haven Police are investigating a daytime shooting that left a man injured in New Haven. Authorities said the shooting happened on Bassett Street near Sherman Avenue at about 4 p.m. Investigators said a dispute happened inside a home in the area. Responding officers found a 34-year-old man who was...
NBC Connecticut
Fire Breaks Out on Old Norwich State Hospital Property
A fire broke out on the old Norwich State Hospital property in Preston on Sunday. Firefighters said a former residential structure was fully involved. In a video posted by firefighters, large flames can be seen coming out of the building. Authorities have not released details about the extent of the...
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies After Serious Crash on Route 8 in Shelton
Connecticut State Police said a man has died after a serious crash on Route 8 Sunday night. State Police said Route 8 South was shut down between Exits 12 and 13 due to a one-car crash. Troopers said the car veered into the median where it hit several trees and...
NBC Connecticut
Police Make Arrest in 2010 Cold Case Kidnapping, Murder in Hartford
Police have arrested a man that allegedly kidnapped and killed a man in Hartford a dozen years ago. The Division of Criminal Justice said a joint investigation by several agencies resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Shawn Milner, of Hartford. Authorities said Milner allegedly kidnapping and shot Waqas "Victor" Rehman...
Comments / 0