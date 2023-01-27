Mount Si's Jason Griffith voted SBLive Washington Coach of the Week

Mount Si boys basketball coach Jason Griffith has been voted SBLive Washington's Coach of the Week (Jan. 16–21).

After suffering a loss to Kentridge earlier in the week, Mount Si bounced back at the end of the week with a win over Skyline.

The win kept the Wildcats in the league title race.

Griffith received 87.93% of the vote.

Here are all the other coaches that were nominated for Jan. 16–21:

Mia Augustavo-Fisher , Lakeside (Seattle) girls basketball – Not only did Lakeside upset the No. 1 team in the state, Augustavo-Fisher's squad also ended Garfield's 31-game winning streak, dating back to last season.

David Jamison, Kentridge boys basketball – It is the swan-song tour for Jamison, who is retiring at the end of the season. And why not upset a No. 1 team along the way? That is what the Chargers did when they defeated Mount Si, 60-55, at the King Showcase in Kent.

Tim Ravet, Ellensburg girls basketball – Against the 2A CWAC's second-place team - and No. 3 team in the state in Prosser - the Bulldogs dominated, 61-29. This is Ravet's first season coaching the defending state champions after being the former boys and girls coach at Kittitas.

Chelle Miller, Bellarmine Prep girls basketball – After a slow start to the season, the Lions have an immediate 2023 goal: Don't lose in January. And they are keeping to it with a big King Showcase victory over No. 6 Eastlake, then a road win in a tough environment at 4A SPSL rival Olympia.