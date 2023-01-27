ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie, WA

Mount Si's Jason Griffith voted SBLive Washington Coach of the Week

By Hailey Palmer
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

Mount Si boys basketball coach Jason Griffith has been voted SBLive Washington's Coach of the Week (Jan. 16–21).

After suffering a loss to Kentridge earlier in the week, Mount Si bounced back at the end of the week with a win over Skyline.

The win kept the Wildcats in the league title race.

Griffith received 87.93% of the vote.

Here are all the other coaches that were nominated for Jan. 16–21:

Mia Augustavo-Fisher , Lakeside (Seattle) girls basketball – Not only did Lakeside upset the No. 1 team in the state, Augustavo-Fisher's squad also ended Garfield's 31-game winning streak, dating back to last season.

David Jamison, Kentridge boys basketball – It is the swan-song tour for Jamison, who is retiring at the end of the season. And why not upset a No. 1 team along the way? That is what the Chargers did when they defeated Mount Si, 60-55, at the King Showcase in Kent.

Tim Ravet, Ellensburg girls basketball – Against the 2A CWAC's second-place team - and No. 3 team in the state in Prosser - the Bulldogs dominated, 61-29. This is Ravet's first season coaching the defending state champions after being the former boys and girls coach at Kittitas.

Chelle Miller, Bellarmine Prep girls basketball – After a slow start to the season, the Lions have an immediate 2023 goal: Don't lose in January. And they are keeping to it with a big King Showcase victory over No. 6 Eastlake, then a road win in a tough environment at 4A SPSL rival Olympia.

