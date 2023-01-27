Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair SmackDown Women's Title Match Made Official For WWE WrestleMania 39
Rhea Ripley has centered in on an opponent for WrestleMania. After winning women's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday, Rhea Ripley has already made her WrestleMania 39 challenge. On the January 30 edition of WWE Raw, Ripley got straight to the point and challenged Charlotte to a SmackDown Women's Championship Match at the show of shows.
Brandi Rhodes Feels Good About Her Decision To Step Away From Wrestling, Comments On Cody's Return
Brandi Rhodes comments on her decision to step away from wrestling. Brandi has been in the wrestling business since 2011, when she signed with WWE and started training with the company. She requested her release but later returned to WWE in 2013. Brandi worked as a ring announcer and interviewer until she left the company in 2016. She then worked for TNA and ROH, among other promotions, before the launch of AEW, Her husband, Cody Rhodes, helped launch the company as one of the company's Executive Vice Presidents, and Brandi was named the Chief Brand Officer.
Sami Zayn Takes Bloodline Photos Out With The Trash
The heartbreak continues. Sami Zayn was pushed past his breaking point at WWE Royal Rumble, refusing to hit his longtime friend Kevin Owens with a chair and instead striking Roman Reigns in the back. Hitting Reigns with the chair led to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacking Sami before Roman eventually joined in.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Roxanne Perez Praises Bayley For Taking Her Under Her Wing
Roxanne Perez is the reigning NXT Women's Champion and is looked at by many to be the future of women's wrestling. Perez is labeled a "prodigy" by fans and peers as she's picked up the sport at a young age and has already had more success than many long-time veterans in wrestling.
Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, Four-Way Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, More Set For 2/6 WWE Raw
Becky Lynch and Bayley will finally clash inn a Steel Cage Match. The two stars have been feuding for months, dating back to the debut of Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) at SummerSlam 2022. Lynch missed some time with a separated shoulder, but she reigited the rivalry by joining Bianca Belair's team and beating Damage CTRL at WWE Survivor Series. Tensions have continued to rise ever since, and the former champions were set to collide in a Steel Cage Match on WWE Raw XXX. However, Damage CTRL attacked Lynch before the bout, and the match did not take place as scheduled.
Tyson Fury Thinks WWE Is Running Clash At The Castle 2 ‘Soon,’ Discusses Potential Return
Tyson Fury talks Clash At The Castle 2 and a potential return to WWE. Ever since having his first WWE match in October 2019, Tyson Fury has continually teased a return to the squared circle. Over this time, Fury has teased potential bouts with Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar, among others.
Cody Rhodes WWE 2K23 Entrance Revealed, Max Caster Concert News, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 30, 2023. - Cody Rhodes recently shot a video with UpUpDownDown where he reacted to his entrance in WWE 2K23. The video can be seen linked above. - If you're going to be in San Francisco for AEW Revolution weekend, Max...
Samoa Joe On WWE Releases: My Understanding Is Management Was Playing Out Their War With Careers Of Others
Samoa Joe had a whirlwind couple of hours on April 15, 2021 as he was released by WWE, but almost immediately hired back by Triple H, who brought him back to NXT. Joe would officially return to the company in June. Joe would end up returning to the ring, and...
Charlotte Flair Feels She Made WrestleMania 35 Main Event Come Together
Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch made history at WrestleMania 35 when they became the first women to headline WrestleMania. The three women battled in a winner take all triple threat match with the WWE SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships on the line. On television, the original bout was set to be Lynch vs. Rousey, but Charlotte was inserted into the match by Vince McMahon, initially replacing Lynch.
Bob The Drag Queen Recalls Crying After Mick Foley Retired, Compares Goldust To Prince
Bob The Drag Queen is the season eight winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and is one of the most recognizable names in the drag community. Along with being the top queen on "RuPaul's Drag Race," Bob has starred in the HBO series "We're Here" and appeared on various TV shows and movies.
Kofi Kingston: We've Wanted A Match With The Young Bucks For A Long Time
New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, & Big E) are arguably the most decorated trio in WWE history and any combination of the three are viewed as one of the top tag teams in the world. New Day has wrestled some of the top teams and duos throughout their run,...
Aubrey Edwards Reflects On Those That've Helped Her In AEW, Nyla Rose Cracking Her Up Mid-Match
Aubrey Edwards talks Nyla Rose getting her to laugh in the middle of a match, the multiple hats she wears in All Elite Wrestling, and the people that have helped her along the way. While Aubrey Edwards is primarily known as a referee, her referee duties are not the only...
Aubrey Edwards Talks AEW Games Division, Reffing, Dancing, More | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with AEW referee Aubrey Edwards!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Sami Zayn Feels Paul Heyman Needed To Be Convinced He Belonged In The Main Event With The Bloodline
Sami Zayn discusses his belief that Paul Heyman was the most challenging member of The Bloodline to convince that he belonged as part of this storyline. Sami Zayn has been a vital part of The Bloodline storyline for several months. However, Paul Heyman has been a part of the growth of Roman Reigns on WWE television since Roman debuted over a decade ago. The Wise Man aligned himself with Roman Reigns in 2020 before even The Usos were on board with acknowledging The Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman's roots as a family friend and associate of the Anoa'i Dynasty go back over three decades.
Hulk Hogan's Rep Says Everything Is Okay With Hulk And He's Able To Walk Without A Cane
On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle claimed that Hulk Hogan couldn't feel his lower body and needed a cane to walk around. "Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can't feel his lower body. He uses his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn't have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can't feel anything. So now he can't feel his legs. So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that's pretty serious, man." said Angle.
Tony Schiavone: William Regal Is One Of The More Valuable People You Can Have
Tony Schiavone compliments William Regal. Regal worked for WWE for many years, and he had a vital role in helping build NXT into what it became under Triple H's leadership. Once health issues forced Triple H to step away in the fall of 2021, WWE drastically rebranded NXT and shifted its philosophy. Regal was subsequently released in January 2022, and he went on to sign with All Elite Wrestling. He made his AEW debut at AEW Revolution 2022 and founded the Blackpool Combat Club with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. Regal was featured in AEW until he ultimately left the company at the end of 2022, as he asked the company not to renew his contract so he could go back to WWE.
Thunder Rosa Wants To Get Better At Promos When She Returns So She Can Be On TV More
Thunder Rosa has been sidelined since August 2022 with a back injury that forced her to relinquish the AEW Women's Championship. It is unknown when Rosa will return to the ring, but she has given one of her goals once she does. A goal I have when I return, I...
Contract Status, Free Agent Status On Several More Wrestlers
Despite appearing on NWA, IMPACT Wrestling, and AEW, it was reiterated to us that KiLynn King remained a free agent. She told us Mickie James are instrumental on getting her into NWA, and that she was welcomed back in AEW during her late 2022 appearances. Kazarian. Kazarian officially signed with...
