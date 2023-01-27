Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for dangerous cold later this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Enjoy the “mild” air while we have it, as winter will come roaring in, at least temporarily. First, we’ll see some passing lake snow showers tonight, along with some partial clearing. No additional accumulation is expected, though a fresh dusting is possible under any snow shower. Wednesday will see a mix of sunshine and lake clouds, along with chilly air in the 20s, but a quiet and dry day.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sometimes when looking forward in time, we have to look back time. In weather this gives us a sense of how dramatic a change can be for Western New York. The maximum temperature over the last seven days, for the end of January, has been very reasonable. Most of the time we had temperature readings in the 30s, in fact, Sunday we reached 42 degrees. However, the first wave of the cold air came in Monday and continued today.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Tracking snow showers Monday and lake effect snow Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cloudy and cold weather ahead on Monday with snow showers on the increase. Amounts will be under an inch. Slightly colder weather arrives Monday night into Tuesday and with that some lake effect snow will develop off of Lake Ontario. This snow will primarily impact part...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Mild with rain and snow showers today before possible arctic air late week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Waking up this morning to cloudy conditions and chilly temperatures with them just above the freezing mark. Through today, we will remain cloudy with a few rain and snow showers possible. It will mainly be rain through today as temperatures will be above the freezing mark and make their way near 40 this afternoon.
WHEC TV-10
Mendon Ponds Winterfest featured sledding and roasting smores
MENDON, N.Y. — The Monroe County Winterfest returned over the weekend for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The free event at Mendon Ponds Park was packed with winter activities like sledding, hikes, and a wildlife scavenger hunt. Mendon Ponds is the largest park in the...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Will Rochester’s emergency animal hospital return to 24-hour service?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been almost one year since Rochester’s only 24-hour emergency animal hospital reduced its hours. Will it return to 24-hour service?. As a dog mom herself, News10NBC’s Emily Putnam had to take her pup to the emergency vet late at night more than once. Thankfully, he turned out to be totally fine both times.
WHEC TV-10
Ontario County man issued appearance ticket for stealing truck
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Cody P. Betts, 35 of Gorham, NY was issued an appearance ticket for grand larceny for stealing a truck from Mott Road in the Town of Seneca on November 2. That vehicle was recovered in Rochester. Betts is scheduled to appear in the Seneca Town Court...
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Shrinkflation is real. Here’s how to beat manufacturers at their own game.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This Consumer Alert takes a look at a really sneaky way of making you pay more for less. It’s called shrinkflation, and it’s hitting consumers hard. It’s so frustrating because often the packaging looks exactly the same, but there’s less of the product. That’s exactly how they get us. You pick up the bag thinking that the price hasn’t changed. But it has because they’ve changed the amount in the bag without changing the shape of the bag.
WHEC TV-10
Le Roy entertaining possible football merger with Cal-Mum Byron Bergen
LE ROY, N.Y. — Le Roy High School Football is considering a possible merger with the Cal-Mum Byron Bergen team. The District held a parent meeting on Monday night to hear about the proposed idea, which would have two long-time Section V Football rivals join forces. By rule, 18...
WHEC TV-10
Two people found stabbed on west side of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police found two people stabbed around midnight on Tuesday in two different locations on the west side of the city. Police say they found a woman with a stab wound to the leg on Milton Street. This is near school sixteen Just before they arrived, police say a man with stab wounds in the area of West Avenue and Grover Street waved down officers.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester faith leaders remember Tyre Nichols and address local policing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Faith leaders in Rochester gathered Tuesday night. They remembered the life of Tyre Nichols who died after being brutally beaten by Memphis Police. They also talked about closing the divide between police and the community. The service was held at Mount Olivet Baptist Church. Dr. Rickey Harvey, Pastor...
WHEC TV-10
Local leaders call for Rochester to receive “long-overdue” funding from state budget
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — State Senator Samra Brouk and Mayor Malik Evans say the city needs to receive “long-overdue” funding in the New York State Budget. They say one of the most significant revenue streams is through the Aid and Incentives to Municipalities (AID) program. The funding has played significant roles in upstate New York’s development since its inception in 2006.
WHEC TV-10
Police investigate, but found no gun, at Rochester Prep High School
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after getting information that a student was possibly going to bring a gun to a city school on Monday. Officers responded to Rochester Prep High School, a charter school, on Mark Street between Hudson Avenue and North Street. Officers reported that no...
WHEC TV-10
Shots fired on Lexington Avenue, one man in custody
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department says gunshots were fired at the 300 block of Lexington Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials say when they arrived they saw a man running away, and began to chase him on foot. They caught up with the man and found a firearm near him. The 53-year-old male was taken into custody.
WHEC TV-10
Vigil at MLK Park will honor Tyre Nichols
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Free the People Roc will hold a vigil on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Rochester to commemorate Tyre Nichols and other victims of police brutality. People will gather at Daniel Prude Square in MLK Memorial Park. Organizers invite attendees to bring flowers or a candle. The...
WHEC TV-10
Community says goodbye to Bishop Matthew Clark
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The funeral mass for Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark, who died at age 85, was held at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Monday. Cardinal Timothy Dolan led the mass. The cathedral also held a prayer service for the bishop on Sunday. Clark was consecrated as the youngest bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Rochester in 1979 and was one of the youngest American Catholic bishops ever. He retired in 2012 after serving the Rochester Diocese for more than three decades.
WHEC TV-10
Public hearings into RG&E billing and customer service issues begin Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Following a year-long News10NBC Investigation, the New York State Department of Public Service will hold a virtual public forum on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and an in-person public forum on Tuesday, Feb. 7 to receive public comments regarding delayed and erroneous billing, delayed or inaccurate meter reading, and customer service problems affecting customers RG&E.
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office runs out of free steering wheel locks for Hyundais
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is working to get more free steering wheel locks for Hyundai drivers. People have sought after the wheel locks after a spike in stolen cars, especially Hyundais and Kias. The sheriff’s office gave them out on Monday at three substations...
WHEC TV-10
Rally at Liberty Pole to demand justice for Tyre Nichols
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Protests against the brutal Memphis Police beating, and killing of Tyre Nichols, are starting to happen right here in Rochester. Half a dozen people gathered Sunday afternoon at the Liberty Pole for an Umoja Rally, meaning unity. The rally was organized by #JUSTICE4TYREROC Coalition. The group...
WHEC TV-10
Villa of Hope names new president and chief executive officer
Rochester, N.Y. – The Villa of Hope, a nonprofit organization that provides education, treatment, and services for people struggling with mental health and substance use, announced William Dávila, Ed.D., MSW, LICSW, as its new president and chief executive officer. Dr. Dávila comes to Villa of Hope from the...
