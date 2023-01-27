ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain set to open another new location in Virginia

A popular food chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia in early February. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the rapidly expanding food chain Crumbl Cookies will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to an event posting on the company's Facebook page.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Space Rabbit Coffee opens drive-thru in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Space Rabbit Coffee has opened a new brick-and-mortar location in Christiansburg. The coffee business has operated out of a mobile trailer since 2020. It now has a drive-through building in Christiansburg. Space Rabbit offers a variety of coffee drinks and made-in-house donuts. Owners say they are...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Trust House shelter, home to 29 residents in Roanoke, closes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The last of the Trust House residents moved out of the building on Tuesday afternoon. The parent company, ARCH, announced earlier this month that the shelter would close on January 31. 29 residents will now go to apartment housing, the Rescue Mission or other shelters across...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

The Hangout expands opportunities for entertainment in year two

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hangout Sports Bar and Lounge is approaching its second anniversary in February. 2022 had quite a bit in store for the business. “The plan last year was to get started on cutting out the woods, which we did starting around February of last year. We continued on throughout the summer until we got the stage and everything finalized, where we could actually have this balance out here. Then we started in the fall time with the inside expansion,” said Lori Edwards, owner and operator of The Hangout.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

No one hurt in southeast Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire in the 1100 block of 13th Street in southeast Roanoke closed a portion of the road for an hour Tuesday night. Roanoke Fire-EMS received the call at 6:21 p.m. and crews arrived to find the house on fire and contained it shortly after. Roanoke Fire-EMS said there is extensive damage, but it was a vacant house.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Science Museum shows off winter activities for families

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The winter months can have you and your kids experiencing a little bit of cabin fever. Danielle Murray from the Science Museum of Western Virginia dropped by Here @ Home to share a Winter Weather STEM Survival kit for families to do together. Find more information...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Street Dog Coalition opens free pet care clinic in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Street Dog Coalition is opening a Free Pet Care Clinic on February 1. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Lucky Avenue, the clinic will offer services including physical exams, vaccinations, pet supplies, and spay/neuter vouchers for pet owners who are experiencing or at risk for homelessness. The Street Dog Coalition has teamed up with Angels of Assisi to provide a mobile unit and pet food from their food pantry.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia ABC opens liquor store in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia ABC opened up a liquor store Monday in downtown Roanoke. Company and downtown Roanoke officials unveiled the store at 121 Campbell Avenue Southeast Monday afternoon. The store was originally an ABC store in the 1950s. It closed in 1983 and then became a church. Now,...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg discussing options for affordable housing neighborhoods

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg Town Council is discussing new ways to bring affordable housing to the area. Town council discussed “small lot residential zoning” at a Jan. 31 work session. This means finding ways to build neighborhoods of affordable housing to town. These usually have single family...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Therapy dog joins Roanoke College staff

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College has introduced its newest student-athlete wellness supporter. Milo is a pet rescue-turned-certified therapy dog. Milo, who was adopted by Head Athletic Trainer Gabi Oney, has been lifting spirits around the Jim Buriak Athletic Training Clinic with his cuddly disposition and his love of head pats, according to the college.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police agencies following up 2022 Lynchburg investigation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three law enforcement agencies gathered at the Willowbrook apartments in Lynchburg Tuesday as part of a follow-up investigation. Lynchburg Police say their detectives are working with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police to follow up on an “ongoing criminal investigation which occurred during 2022.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people killed in the head-on collision near Greenville on Monday. According to the VSP, the crash happened around 1:18 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker when a 2000 Honda Accord was allegedly traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it hit a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck head-on. The impact of the crash reportedly sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions.
GREENVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Shooter sought after man found wounded on Roanoke street

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for a shooting Sunday morning. About 9:30 a.m. January 29, 2023, officers were called to the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW about a person who had been shot. Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital.; no information about his condition has been released.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy