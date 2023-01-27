Read full article on original website
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot downCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Coming to terms with the black Daughters of the American RevolutionJuliette FairleyRoanoke, VA
Popular food chain set to open another new location in Virginia
A popular food chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia in early February. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the rapidly expanding food chain Crumbl Cookies will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to an event posting on the company's Facebook page.
Space Rabbit Coffee opens drive-thru in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Space Rabbit Coffee has opened a new brick-and-mortar location in Christiansburg. The coffee business has operated out of a mobile trailer since 2020. It now has a drive-through building in Christiansburg. Space Rabbit offers a variety of coffee drinks and made-in-house donuts. Owners say they are...
Trust House shelter, home to 29 residents in Roanoke, closes
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The last of the Trust House residents moved out of the building on Tuesday afternoon. The parent company, ARCH, announced earlier this month that the shelter would close on January 31. 29 residents will now go to apartment housing, the Rescue Mission or other shelters across...
The Hangout expands opportunities for entertainment in year two
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hangout Sports Bar and Lounge is approaching its second anniversary in February. 2022 had quite a bit in store for the business. “The plan last year was to get started on cutting out the woods, which we did starting around February of last year. We continued on throughout the summer until we got the stage and everything finalized, where we could actually have this balance out here. Then we started in the fall time with the inside expansion,” said Lori Edwards, owner and operator of The Hangout.
No one hurt in southeast Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire in the 1100 block of 13th Street in southeast Roanoke closed a portion of the road for an hour Tuesday night. Roanoke Fire-EMS received the call at 6:21 p.m. and crews arrived to find the house on fire and contained it shortly after. Roanoke Fire-EMS said there is extensive damage, but it was a vacant house.
Science Museum shows off winter activities for families
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The winter months can have you and your kids experiencing a little bit of cabin fever. Danielle Murray from the Science Museum of Western Virginia dropped by Here @ Home to share a Winter Weather STEM Survival kit for families to do together. Find more information...
Street Dog Coalition opens free pet care clinic in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Street Dog Coalition is opening a Free Pet Care Clinic on February 1. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Lucky Avenue, the clinic will offer services including physical exams, vaccinations, pet supplies, and spay/neuter vouchers for pet owners who are experiencing or at risk for homelessness. The Street Dog Coalition has teamed up with Angels of Assisi to provide a mobile unit and pet food from their food pantry.
Christiansburg Institute Restoration
New Rail Trail From Craig Co. To Botetourt Co.
Treehouse Tavern brings family-friendly atmosphere, family-style food back to Bent Mountain
BENT MOUNTAIN, Va. – Bent Mountain is a unique place - most often known for its wild weather. One family is putting it back on the map through its food too. That family is the Markhams. Husband and wife duo, Scott and Lee, began embarking on a search to open a family-style restaurant, and Tree House Tavern fell into their laps within the past year.
Virginia ABC opens liquor store in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia ABC opened up a liquor store Monday in downtown Roanoke. Company and downtown Roanoke officials unveiled the store at 121 Campbell Avenue Southeast Monday afternoon. The store was originally an ABC store in the 1950s. It closed in 1983 and then became a church. Now,...
Roanoke’s city council is looking into solutions for the ongoing affordable housing crisis
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City council is looking at ways to tackle the ongoing affordable housing crisis. Council is planning to adopt an inclusionary zoning ordinance. This comes after the last city council meeting where members approved a revitalization zone. “We’re just desperate for housing,” councilwoman Trish White-Boyd said....
These spots in Central Virginia will be receiving VDOT maintenance over the next months
(WSET) — Drivers in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties may encounter some traffic changes from maintenance around the roads. Although work may be delayed or canceled due to weather or other issues, lane closures or temporary traffic pattern changes are likely for most of the sites. Crews will be...
Blacksburg discussing options for affordable housing neighborhoods
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg Town Council is discussing new ways to bring affordable housing to the area. Town council discussed “small lot residential zoning” at a Jan. 31 work session. This means finding ways to build neighborhoods of affordable housing to town. These usually have single family...
Henry County Parks and Recreation receives funding to extend Dick & Willie Trail
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dick & Willie Trail in Henry County will soon nearly double in length. Henry County Parks and Recreation received additional funding to connect the two separate Dick & Willie trails together. The trails will be combined, creating a new 11-mile trail from Virginia Avenue...
Better Business Bureau, Botetourt County raise awareness for online scam prevention
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia is teaming up with Botetourt County libraries this week by presenting common online scams and how to prevent becoming victims. The BBB says users posing as a loved one asking for money, users posing as a federal agency officer...
Roanoke residents still dealing with aftermath of burst pipes one month after winter cold snap
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke residents whose pipes burst during the December cold snap are still dealing with the aftermath a month later. E. Duane Howard had a burst pipe on Christmas that led to his basement flooding. More than a month later, he’s living in a hotel because of the mold.
Therapy dog joins Roanoke College staff
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College has introduced its newest student-athlete wellness supporter. Milo is a pet rescue-turned-certified therapy dog. Milo, who was adopted by Head Athletic Trainer Gabi Oney, has been lifting spirits around the Jim Buriak Athletic Training Clinic with his cuddly disposition and his love of head pats, according to the college.
Police agencies following up 2022 Lynchburg investigation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three law enforcement agencies gathered at the Willowbrook apartments in Lynchburg Tuesday as part of a follow-up investigation. Lynchburg Police say their detectives are working with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police to follow up on an “ongoing criminal investigation which occurred during 2022.”
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people killed in the head-on collision near Greenville on Monday. According to the VSP, the crash happened around 1:18 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker when a 2000 Honda Accord was allegedly traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it hit a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck head-on. The impact of the crash reportedly sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions.
Shooter sought after man found wounded on Roanoke street
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for a shooting Sunday morning. About 9:30 a.m. January 29, 2023, officers were called to the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW about a person who had been shot. Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital.; no information about his condition has been released.
