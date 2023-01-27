ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, IN

Howard County deputies find catalytic converters, drugs, guns after traffic stop

By Joe Hopkins
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AXLyA_0kTsAhBJ00

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Howard County deputies found catalytic converters, drugs and guns Friday after pulling over a man wanted on methamphetamine dealing charges, the sheriff’s office said.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were told that 37-year-old Nathan A. McKinney was driving a red Dodge Charger in the area of East State Street and was possibly in possession of drugs and guns. McKinney also had an active no-bond warrant for his arrest for three counts of dealing in methamphetamine.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vut3w_0kTsAhBJ00
    Nathan A. McKinney (Photo Provided By Howard County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d80qH_0kTsAhBJ00
    (Photo Provided By Howard County Sheriff’s Office)

At about 12:30 p.m., deputies found the Charger and pulled it over. HCSO said a K9 indicated the presence of narcotics. The sheriff’s office said during a search of the vehicle, deputies found:

  • Three rusted catalytic converters that had recently been cut from vehicles
  • One battery-powered Sawzall with blade
  • One J. Stevens Arms and Tool Company 22 caliber single-shot firearm containing one live round
  • 16 grams of meth
  • One small digital scale
  • Several small empty baggies
  • One package containing a small amount of marijuana
  • Three smoking devices

Information learned during the stop led investigators to execute a search warrant on a nearby storage unit, where they found a handgun, said HCSO.

Docs: Howard County corrections officer leg swept handcuffed inmate, sending her to ER

McKinney was taken into custody without incident and is being held without bond at the Howard County Jail. In addition to his previous charges, McKinney was charged with another count of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

An investigation into this case remains ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Deputy Weimer at 765-614-3484 or submit a tip at www.sheriff.howardcountyin.gov .

