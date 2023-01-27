Read full article on original website
A Charlotte anti-toll lane voice has been sidelined. How much does that matter?
Mecklenburg County Commissioner Pat Cotham is one of the most vocal critics of the Interstate 77 express toll lanes in north Mecklenburg County. Cotham’s car has a bumper sticker: “Stop I-77 Tolls. Widen I-77.”. Her opposition didn’t stop the toll lanes from being built, but her populism was...
WinnCompanies Breaks Ground on Historic Redevelopment
The $35 million project is scheduled for delivery in late 2024. WinnCompanies has broken ground on a 139-unit fully affordable community in Bessemer City, N.C. The $35 million historic redevelopment is scheduled for delivery in late 2024. The project consists in the preservation and revitalization of Osage Mill, a historic...
Charlotte might tweak its transit plan to spend sooner on roads — but City Council is still divided
The Charlotte City Council on Monday discussed a proposal to tweak the city’s $13.5 billion transportation plan in hopes of winning support from Republicans in Raleigh. Under the new proposal, the city would spend money on roads immediately. Transit projects, like the city's new light rail line, would possibly be delayed.
3 North Carolina Housing Markets Among The Most Inflated
A January 2023 report out of Florida Atlantic University (FAU) has found that three North Carolina housing markets rank among the most inflated in the country. The report is called the Beracha and Johnson Housing Market Ranking and it’s a part of the FAU Real Estate Initiative. These rankings include the top 100 housing markets aground the country ranked on their degree of overpricing/underpricing. They state that open-source housing price indices (HPIs) were used to create the list.
Union County retreats from NC school calendar rebellion. What comes next?
This story first appeared in education reporter Ann Doss Helms' weekly newsletter. Sign up here to get it straight to your inbox. Over the last several months, we’ve watched a series of Charlotte-area school boards vote to bring students back to school earlier than the state’s school calendar allows. Board members have talked openly about their reasons for bringing students back earlier in August, such as getting exams done before winter break and synchronizing with community college calendars. But I’ve yet to see any of them publicly address their decision to simply disregard state law.
Lincoln County community concerned with planned development
A community meeting was held Tuesday night over a planned townhome development that neighbors oppose in east Lincoln County.
Charlotte Area Transit System board votes to move central bus stop underground
The Charlotte Area Transit System's governing board voted in favor Tuesday of a controversial plan to spend $90 million to move the city’s main bus station underground, despite concerns about whether that option would be best for passengers. The city wants to relocate the Charlotte Transportation Center on Trade...
Wells Fargo CEO turns down raise, will only make $24.5M
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf won’t see a pay raise this year. Officials with the Charlotte-based retail bank say he was offered compensation of more than $27 million but turned it down. He cited the company’s transformation journey and the remaining work that needs to be completed for declining […]
Duke Energy proposes two new programs to help customers use renewable energy
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve the expansion of a program that lets large customers contract for renewable energy. The Charlotte-based utility company also wants to offer renewable energy credits to customers who want to support the shift to clean energy to fight climate change. The proposed...
VA appeals process leaves veterans waiting years for disability payment decisions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The United States promised to take care of its military members when they returned home from war, but the government is failing to live up to its end of the bargain, as up to as many as 200,000 veterans wait for appeals decisions about their monthly disability payments.
Latino voter group wants data equity during election cycles
A Latino civic engagement group is working to petition North Carolina’s State Board of Elections to begin releasing turnout estimates for Latino voters, as it does with other demographics, during the early election process. Organizers say the issue is a matter of equity. During early voting in North Carolina,...
Blacklion closing south Charlotte store after 27 years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blacklion, a popular home decor store that's called south Charlotte home for nearly 30 years, will close its doors on Tuesday. Located in the Park 51 Shopping Center across from Atrium Health-Pineville, Blacklion Gifts & Home Furnishings Marketplace has been in business in Charlotte for 27 years. The south Charlotte location was the company's last remaining store. Blacklion's owners announced the store closure back in August, saying they would operate through one last holiday season.
Corridors of Opportunity aims to leverage assets, not just address needs
Charlotte’s Corridors of Opportunity program is not the traditional approach to economic development — instead of luring a single big business or splashy development, the city is investing $109 million of public and private funds into six parts of the city that have historically been overlooked. When Tracy...
Two Local North Carolina Area Stores Caught Overcharging Customers
Check your store receipts, North Carolina officials say, as several more retailers in the Charlotte area have been fined nearly $39,000 for price scanning errors. In total, 52 stores were fined in 33 counties for scanning errors in the fourth quarter of last year. According to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler,...
Charlotte concealed handgun instructor faced monthslong permit renewal process
A Charlotte concealed handgun instructor was in limbo for months as his concealed carry renewal went cold.
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 29th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, January 29th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Publix sets date for Huntersville store opening
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — It seems Publix has set the date for its next supermarket opening in the region. According to its website, the grocer’s store at North Creek Village in Huntersville will have its grand opening on Feb. 8. It is the anchor tenant of North Creek Village,...
Eastridge Mall | Shopping mall in Gastonia, North Carolina
Eastridge Mall is a single level enclosed shopping mall in Casper, Wyoming. It is at the city's busiest intersection, east Second Street and southeast Wyoming Boulevard. It is one of three shopping malls in Wyoming. The mall is anchored by Target, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods and Bed Bath & Beyond.
Downtown Concord Market Street Road Closure for Novi Construction
Contractors will temporarily close Market Street from January 31 – February 1 and then again from February 7 through February 9 in order to remove the construction crane located at the Novi Rise site , take it for a safety inspection, then bring it back and assemble it on the Novi Lofts site. The Novi Lofts project is the last of three residential and mixed-use Novi projects to be constructed in Downtown Concord.
