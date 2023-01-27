This story first appeared in education reporter Ann Doss Helms' weekly newsletter. Sign up here to get it straight to your inbox. Over the last several months, we’ve watched a series of Charlotte-area school boards vote to bring students back to school earlier than the state’s school calendar allows. Board members have talked openly about their reasons for bringing students back earlier in August, such as getting exams done before winter break and synchronizing with community college calendars. But I’ve yet to see any of them publicly address their decision to simply disregard state law.

UNION COUNTY, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO