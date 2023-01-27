ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

multihousingnews.com

WinnCompanies Breaks Ground on Historic Redevelopment

The $35 million project is scheduled for delivery in late 2024. WinnCompanies has broken ground on a 139-unit fully affordable community in Bessemer City, N.C. The $35 million historic redevelopment is scheduled for delivery in late 2024. The project consists in the preservation and revitalization of Osage Mill, a historic...
BESSEMER CITY, NC
country1037fm.com

3 North Carolina Housing Markets Among The Most Inflated

A January 2023 report out of Florida Atlantic University (FAU) has found that three North Carolina housing markets rank among the most inflated in the country. The report is called the Beracha and Johnson Housing Market Ranking and it’s a part of the FAU Real Estate Initiative. These rankings include the top 100 housing markets aground the country ranked on their degree of overpricing/underpricing. They state that open-source housing price indices (HPIs) were used to create the list.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Union County retreats from NC school calendar rebellion. What comes next?

This story first appeared in education reporter Ann Doss Helms' weekly newsletter. Sign up here to get it straight to your inbox. Over the last several months, we’ve watched a series of Charlotte-area school boards vote to bring students back to school earlier than the state’s school calendar allows. Board members have talked openly about their reasons for bringing students back earlier in August, such as getting exams done before winter break and synchronizing with community college calendars. But I’ve yet to see any of them publicly address their decision to simply disregard state law.
UNION COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Wells Fargo CEO turns down raise, will only make $24.5M

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf won’t see a pay raise this year. Officials with the Charlotte-based retail bank say he was offered compensation of more than $27 million but turned it down. He cited the company’s transformation journey and the remaining work that needs to be completed for declining […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Latino voter group wants data equity during election cycles

A Latino civic engagement group is working to petition North Carolina’s State Board of Elections to begin releasing turnout estimates for Latino voters, as it does with other demographics, during the early election process. Organizers say the issue is a matter of equity. During early voting in North Carolina,...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Blacklion closing south Charlotte store after 27 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blacklion, a popular home decor store that's called south Charlotte home for nearly 30 years, will close its doors on Tuesday. Located in the Park 51 Shopping Center across from Atrium Health-Pineville, Blacklion Gifts & Home Furnishings Marketplace has been in business in Charlotte for 27 years. The south Charlotte location was the company's last remaining store. Blacklion's owners announced the store closure back in August, saying they would operate through one last holiday season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Two Local North Carolina Area Stores Caught Overcharging Customers

Check your store receipts, North Carolina officials say, as several more retailers in the Charlotte area have been fined nearly $39,000 for price scanning errors. In total, 52 stores were fined in 33 counties for scanning errors in the fourth quarter of last year. According to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Eastridge Mall | Shopping mall in Gastonia, North Carolina

Eastridge Mall is a single level enclosed shopping mall in Casper, Wyoming. It is at the city's busiest intersection, east Second Street and southeast Wyoming Boulevard. It is one of three shopping malls in Wyoming. The mall is anchored by Target, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods and Bed Bath & Beyond.
GASTONIA, NC
concordnc.gov

Downtown Concord Market Street Road Closure for Novi Construction

Contractors will temporarily close Market Street from January 31 – February 1 and then again from February 7 through February 9 in order to remove the construction crane located at the Novi Rise site , take it for a safety inspection, then bring it back and assemble it on the Novi Lofts site. The Novi Lofts project is the last of three residential and mixed-use Novi projects to be constructed in Downtown Concord.
CONCORD, NC
WFAE

WFAE

