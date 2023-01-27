‘Excited to bring on someone of his caliber’: Oshkosh West names new head football coach

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A new head football coach is ready to take the helm of the Wildcats at Oshkosh West, with hopes of bringing success back to the program.

According to a release from the Oshkosh Area School District , Joseph Ray was selected to lead the Wildcat football program beginning in fall 2023.

Ray has had plenty of success as a football coach in recent years, most recently being named the 2022 Greater Metro Conference Assistant Coach of the Year as a defensive coordinator at Hamilton High School in Sussex.

In 2021 and 2022, Ray helped secure Hamiton’s place as the Greater Metro Conference Outright Champions for the first time in school history. Hamilton also reached the State Semifinals in 2022, eventually losing to Mukwonago 47-21.

“We are excited to bring on someone of his caliber,” said Brad Jodarski, Oshkosh West activities director. “Coach Ray’s resume is filled with successes on and off the field. His ability to motivate and connect with students is incredible and we look forward to seeing his positive impact in our football program and school community.”

According to Oshkosh West Football’s Facebook page , Coach Ray will be meeting with all incoming players as well as parents on February 1.

I am extremely thankful to have the opportunity to serve the community at Oshkosh West as their next head football coach. It has been a very exciting process and I am eager to get started. My wife and I are grateful for all the support we have already received from the school community at West, and I look forward to using the game of football as a way to develop young adults into high-character leaders that benefit the lives of those around them. Go Wildcats! Coach Joseph Ray

Oshkosh West finished its 2022 season with a 1-8 record and has not made the WIAA Playoffs since 2010.

Joseph Ray graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran College with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education – broad field social sciences and psychology.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.