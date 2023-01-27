Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Oshkosh: TJ’s Harbor
(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of this Friday’s Our Town location, TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh where a unique menu approach and sourced local ingredients create a great dining experience.
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Oshkosh: Max Wellness Pain Relief
(WFRV) – The city of Oshkosh is the only place in Wisconsin where you will find a unique therapy called Calmare Scrambler Therapy. Local 5 Live visited Max Wellness Pain Relief with more on this special treatment and why they are the place to go when it comes to nerve pain.
wearegreenbay.com
NEW Zoo & Adventure Park promotes interim director to lead the facility
SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Change can be difficult, especially after having Neil Anderson at the head of the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park for the last 30 years. However, after Anderson retired last July, Carmen Murach was promoted to interim director, and after leading the family-friendly environment in the right direction for the past several months, officials have promoted her to full-time director.
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: City of Oshkosh looking to hire for multiple roles
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Officer Kate Mann has spent the last 16 years of her career working in Oshkosh. She said her decision to stay comes down to two main factors. “The community is great. They’re really supportive of law enforcement and anytime there is a need within the city they jump at the chance to help,” Mann said. “That’s really what keeps me here in Oshkosh, the great department I work for plus the great community in which we serve.”
wearegreenbay.com
Trendy Tuesday: Waffle fabric top
(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday is one of the new Spring arrivals at Furs & Clothing of Distinction but it can be a year ‘round piece with the popular waffle fabric. The Winter clearance starts this week, stop in for all things Winter!. Shop local, either in store...
wearegreenbay.com
Historic former Green Bay business hosts ribbon cutting for De Pere opening
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Bosse’s News & Tobacco hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of its brand-new location in downtown De Pere. Bosse’s had to move out of its over 100-year-long residence in Green Bay because the building it was in was being torn down.
wearegreenbay.com
3 Sheeps Brewing Company hosts fundraiser for Above & Beyond Children’s Museum
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – 3 Sheeps Brewing Company hosted a fundraiser for Sheboygan’s Above and Beyond Children’s Museum, and parents attending the fundraiser say their kids cannot wait for the museum to reopen. “You know, I think above and beyond children’s museum is a wonderful spot, and...
wearegreenbay.com
ThedaStar flight nurse retires after 36 years
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the original members of the ThedaStar flight nurse program is retiring at 36 years. Before joining the program, Mark Coenen was an ER and ICU nurse at ThedaCare. He did not have any experience flying an aircraft when he joined ThedaStar, but he was excited to take care of patients in a different way.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan Pasty Company; made from scratch with fresh ingredients
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Need something quick, easy and filling for dinner? Sheboygan Pasty Company makes their pasties from scratch, by hand, with fresh ingredients. Brian Kramp is at Sheboygan Pasty Company, where they’ve perfected a dish that’s easy to cook and perfect for a cold winter day.
wearegreenbay.com
Innovative solutions at Stryker Tough in Appleton
(WFRV) – You know their products are made to last because tough is in the name. Owner and President Nicole Malson visited Local 5 Live with an introduction on the Appleton company Stryker, what they do, why they chose the phrase ‘Stryker Tough’, and more on an honor recently received by one of their employees.
waupacanow.com
Clintonville hosts Managing Media Madness
While Clintonville’s educators are charged with keeping students safe during school hours, the Clintonville School District along with the Mental Health Committee have extended their assistance to district families outside of the typical school day. Since the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, the CMS/CHS Monthly Newsletters have featured...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Area School District announces top name for its newest elementary school
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After inviting the public to vote on the final four candidates two months ago, the Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) has announced they have a winning name for its new elementary school. According to a release from the OASD, the winning name was voted on...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay-area retirement home evicting residents on Medicaid
HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Fifteen residents in a Green Bay-area retirement facility are being told they must move out by the end of February because the retirement home is no longer accepting Family Care Medicaid payments. That decision is based on rising costs and inflation. Those 15 notices were sent...
WBAY Green Bay
Surgeon testifies in Oshkosh West High School attack trial
An autopsy needs to confirm the identity of a body found Tuesday, but Brown County officials think their search came to a sad end. Prosecutors explain how they knew Richard Sotka was at the scene of the murders -- and how police knew where to find him in Arkansas. Updated:...
WBAY Green Bay
Twins born healthy in Green Bay after prenatal surgery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twin boys born in Green Bay are healthy after lifesaving surgery performed while they were still in the womb. Phoebe and Chad Anderla of Menominee, Mich., learned last August their unborn twins were in Stage III of TAPS. U.W. Health says that means one baby was getting too much blood and nutrients while the other was anemic. Emergency surgery was performed to save their lives.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton K9 injured while off duty, expected to be fully healthy in 6 to 8 weeks
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department announced that one of its K9s will be out of action for some time. According to authorities, last week, K9 Onyx suffered an off-duty torn CCL injury, an injury that is the dog version of a torn ACL. Onyx, along with...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Area Man Convicted of Double Homicide Ordered to Remain in a Secure Mental Facility
The Green Bay area man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother has been ordered to remain in a secure mental health facility. 32-year-old Jacob Cayer was initially convicted of the killings of Sabrina Teague and Heesun “Sunny” Teage in August of 2020, but he was later ruled to be not guilty by reason of mental disease.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Snowfall totals across Washington Co., WI
Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature let go a blanket of winter white Saturday night across Washington Co., WI. Snow started initially Saturday morning in Germantown and by 1:30 p.m. started creeping further north into West Bend and Kewaskum. According to the Kennedy Space Center, Florida ruler the snowfall...
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
wearegreenbay.com
Frosty Family Fun Night at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary
(WFRV) – The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary provides rehabilitation for more than 6,000 injured or orphaned animals each year though the R-PAWS Rehabilitation program. Now you can help that program just by having fun!. Local 5 Live stopped by Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary with a look at the important...
Comments / 0