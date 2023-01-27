Read full article on original website
Related
Religious organization proposes Bible education during Bowling Green school hours
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bible education program wants to offer nondenominational Bible-based education to Bowling Green City Schools students. LifeWise Academy representatives spoke to the BGCS Board of Education Monday night about the proposal, which would be during regular school hours, they said. Board President Ryan Meyers said...
Students K-5 can submit original short stories in Hancock County contest
FINDLAY, Ohio — Libraries are useful resources for children learning to read. But, the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is becoming a resource for children who want to write, too. The Tell-a-Tale writing contest offers kids in Kindergarten through fifth grade a chance to submit their own short story of...
Officers patrol Perrysburg schools to get to know students, build relationships with community
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg junior and high school students are used to seeing school resource officers monitoring their halls. But this year, younger students in the district will be getting to know the officers as well. The partnership is a familiar one for Quinn Crosby, who has been a...
sciotopost.com
Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition
OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
Ohio education officials respond to reports of Nazi homeschool group
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — One local state education leader has expressed concerns this week after reports that two Upper Sandusky residents are operating a neo-Nazi "dissident homeschool" group on messaging app Telegram. According to reports in VICE news, the group's channel includes lesson plans that promote reading the texts...
Junior democracy at work: Here's how your child can apply to be the next 'Kid Mayor'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Is your little one enthusiastic about community involvement? Are they eager to work with others and learn more about the city of Toledo? If your child is in fourth grade and attends Toledo Public Schools or Washington Local Schools, they might be the perfect candidate for Kid Mayor and Kid Council.
New wellness room at Blanchard Valley Hospital is a self-care haven for hospital staff
FINDLAY, Ohio — Everyone needs a break every once in a while. When it comes to nurses and other medical personnel whose breaks are few and far between, they may need a little more time away from the grind than others. The nurses at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay...
13abc.com
Tiffin Police Department accepting applications for Citizen’s Police Academy
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Tiffin Police Department is now accepting applications for its Citizen’s Police Academy. The Tiffin Police Department’s Citizen Academy is for area citizens who are interested in learning more about how their police department operates and the policing challenges the community faces. The program is designed to develop positive relations between the police and the community through education.
wyso.org
Ohio officials react to reports of Nazi homeschooling group in Upper Sandusky
A Nazi homeschooling group is being run by a couple out of Upper Sandusky in northwest Ohio, according to reporting from Vice and HuffPost. The detailed reporting from those outlets said the group has 2,500 members in search of “Nazi-approved material” for their home-schooled children. The reports have...
What's driving the growing number of car washes in northwest Ohio?
TOLEDO, Ohio — It has been the buzz around town. An adjacent car wash wants to buy Uncle John's Pancake House to level the restaurant and build an area for car vacuums. The potential uprooting of an iconic Toledo restaurant of nearly 60 years has many questioning: Why there are so many new car washes in the area?
hometownstations.com
Case against Cynthia Scanland dismissed by the State of Ohio
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The case against the former Allen County Children Services director will be dismissed if she follows the terms of an agreement. Cynthia Scanland was scheduled to have her trial begin on February 6th. She was facing the charges of three counts of tampering with records, and one count of obstructing official business and dereliction of duty. But the State of Ohio has agreed to dismiss the case if she agrees not to work for any Ohio Children Services offices or for a Job and Family Services that have child protection responsibilities. She is also not allowed to teach in the area of Ohio Child Protective Services. If she is able to follow these stipulations for 10 years, her case will be sealed. If not, the charges will be re-filed against her.
13abc.com
Sheriff assures public alleged nazi-sympathizers are not affiliated with office
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office is assuring the public an Upper Sandusky couple accused of distributing nazi-sympathetic “educational” material is not currently involved with the department. Sheriff Todd Frey released a statement Tuesday alerting the public that some of those reported to...
Charges against Scanland dismissed: Former Children Services director agrees to state’s conditions
LIMA — The state of Ohio has conditionally dismissed its case against Cynthia Scanland, the former head of the Allen County Children Services Agency who lost her job and was charged with tampering with records, obstructing official business and dereliction of duty for her role in a scandal that rocked the government agency in 2020.
crawfordcountynow.com
Interim Law Director back in custody
BUCYRUS—Crawford County Now has learned that Interim Law Director Brian Gernert is in the custody of The Crawford County Jail for violating the terms of his community control. Gernert’s arrest comes just one day before the deadline to declare his candidacy for the elected position of Law Director.
Findlay details annexation plan for about 400 properties
FINDLAY, Ohio — The city of Findlay wants to proactively annex approximately 400 properties into city limits to prepare for future community development and planning. The proposed effort is crucial to the city's growth and "over the past few decades, the City of Findlay has not ensured a clean municipal map which has caused a variety of problems specifically related to safety services and development," Hancock County's Regional Planning Director Matt Cordonier said in a press release Monday.
LIST | Black History Month events in Toledo, 419
TOLEDO, Ohio — Black History Month runs from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28 and celebrates and honors the history, culture and lives of Black Americans. A variety of events in Toledo and the 419 offer cultural enrichment and learning experiences about the triumphs and struggles of generations of Black Americans in the U.S.
Toledo plant prepares for EV future after GM investment
TOLEDO, Ohio — In September, General Motors announced that $760 million dollars will be invested into Toledo Propulsions Systems to make electric drive units. The first step is to prepare employees. "We establish a launch team, that team has expertise in development standardized work and then they go through...
13abc.com
Findlay rolls out details for annexation plan
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay is rolling out a plan to annex nearly 400 properties into its city limits. The plan will include the following properties: properties that are surrounded by city corporations that have not been previously annexed, properties that are contiguous to the city’s corporation limits, and properties that have an existing annexation agreement.
Toledo law students honor Tyre Nichols, call for police reform at candlelight vigil
TOLEDO, Ohio — In the days following the release of body and surveillance camera footage showing Memphis police officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, protests and vigils happened across the country. In northwest Ohio, the University of Toledo held one of its own on Monday night through the College of...
How to prevent freezing pipes during frigid winter temperatures
TOLEDO, Ohio — As frigid temperatures continue and January ends, frozen pipes are a danger for Toledoans. There are some ways to prevent it though, and save thousands of dollars in potential damages. Jodi Gross, the executive director of the east Toledo Senior Center, is all too familiar with...
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 0