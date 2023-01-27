ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
sciotopost.com

Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition

OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Ohio education officials respond to reports of Nazi homeschool group

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — One local state education leader has expressed concerns this week after reports that two Upper Sandusky residents are operating a neo-Nazi "dissident homeschool" group on messaging app Telegram. According to reports in VICE news, the group's channel includes lesson plans that promote reading the texts...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Tiffin Police Department accepting applications for Citizen’s Police Academy

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Tiffin Police Department is now accepting applications for its Citizen’s Police Academy. The Tiffin Police Department’s Citizen Academy is for area citizens who are interested in learning more about how their police department operates and the policing challenges the community faces. The program is designed to develop positive relations between the police and the community through education.
TIFFIN, OH
WTOL 11

What's driving the growing number of car washes in northwest Ohio?

TOLEDO, Ohio — It has been the buzz around town. An adjacent car wash wants to buy Uncle John's Pancake House to level the restaurant and build an area for car vacuums. The potential uprooting of an iconic Toledo restaurant of nearly 60 years has many questioning: Why there are so many new car washes in the area?
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

Case against Cynthia Scanland dismissed by the State of Ohio

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The case against the former Allen County Children Services director will be dismissed if she follows the terms of an agreement. Cynthia Scanland was scheduled to have her trial begin on February 6th. She was facing the charges of three counts of tampering with records, and one count of obstructing official business and dereliction of duty. But the State of Ohio has agreed to dismiss the case if she agrees not to work for any Ohio Children Services offices or for a Job and Family Services that have child protection responsibilities. She is also not allowed to teach in the area of Ohio Child Protective Services. If she is able to follow these stipulations for 10 years, her case will be sealed. If not, the charges will be re-filed against her.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Interim Law Director back in custody

BUCYRUS—Crawford County Now has learned that Interim Law Director Brian Gernert is in the custody of The Crawford County Jail for violating the terms of his community control. Gernert’s arrest comes just one day before the deadline to declare his candidacy for the elected position of Law Director.
BUCYRUS, OH
WTOL 11

Findlay details annexation plan for about 400 properties

FINDLAY, Ohio — The city of Findlay wants to proactively annex approximately 400 properties into city limits to prepare for future community development and planning. The proposed effort is crucial to the city's growth and "over the past few decades, the City of Findlay has not ensured a clean municipal map which has caused a variety of problems specifically related to safety services and development," Hancock County's Regional Planning Director Matt Cordonier said in a press release Monday.
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

LIST | Black History Month events in Toledo, 419

TOLEDO, Ohio — Black History Month runs from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28 and celebrates and honors the history, culture and lives of Black Americans. A variety of events in Toledo and the 419 offer cultural enrichment and learning experiences about the triumphs and struggles of generations of Black Americans in the U.S.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo plant prepares for EV future after GM investment

TOLEDO, Ohio — In September, General Motors announced that $760 million dollars will be invested into Toledo Propulsions Systems to make electric drive units. The first step is to prepare employees. "We establish a launch team, that team has expertise in development standardized work and then they go through...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Findlay rolls out details for annexation plan

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay is rolling out a plan to annex nearly 400 properties into its city limits. The plan will include the following properties: properties that are surrounded by city corporations that have not been previously annexed, properties that are contiguous to the city’s corporation limits, and properties that have an existing annexation agreement.
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

How to prevent freezing pipes during frigid winter temperatures

TOLEDO, Ohio — As frigid temperatures continue and January ends, frozen pipes are a danger for Toledoans. There are some ways to prevent it though, and save thousands of dollars in potential damages. Jodi Gross, the executive director of the east Toledo Senior Center, is all too familiar with...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy