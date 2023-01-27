Read full article on original website
WTAP
Obituary: Fragale, Joseph P.
Joseph Patrick Fragale, 58, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 29, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born February 21, 1964, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Angelo and Betty O’Quinn Fragale. Mr. Fragale was a 1982 graduate of Parkersburg High, and a received his...
WTAP
Washington State Community College creates new career pathway for social services students
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington State Community College is looking at a new way to provide more opportunity to its social services students. The commuter college is partnering with the University of Cincinnati for a brand career pathway program for social services students. As these students will get the opportunity...
WTAP
Obituary: Fought, Donna Jean Grimm
Donna Jean Grimm Fought, age 91, who lived for many years at 131 South Street, Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord she so faithfully served throughout her lifetime on Saturday, January 28, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ray Fought, brother Gray Grimm, of...
WTAP
Racine, Ohio Southern FFA organizes luggage drive
RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Southern Future Farmers of America club at Southern High School in Racine, Ohio is running a luggage drive. The FFA group is accepting suitcases, duffel bags, and other types of luggage that they intend to donate to foster children and families through the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services.
WTAP
Obituary: Nash, W. Shane
W. Shane Nash, 54, of Parkersburg, WV, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late William James Nash and Bernice Lemaster. He was a good person and father who made everyone laugh when he came into the room. He loved hard and cared deeply for the people he loved. He was Mr. Fix It All and helped many people in life. Although Shane faced more than his share of tough times in life, he worked hard to overcome life’s challenges and to become the best person he could be. Never did he demonstrate that courage and commitment to be kinder and better to others than he did in the final chapter of his life.
WTAP
Obituary: Horner, Katherine Rene
Katherine Rene Horner, 64, of Belleville, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at WVU Medicine. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Carl Russell Slusher, Sr. and Zarah B. (Monroe) Somerville. She had worked for Fenton Art Glass. She liked animals and was a member of the...
WTAP
Mid-Ohio Valley Youth Choir performs this Sunday at the Artsbridge Winter Music Series
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 10 local students got the honor this Sunday of performing in front of many in the weekly Artsbridge Winter Music Series. The MOV Youth Choir performed many songs to a crowd at the mall. Bringing arts to the area has been a focus for Artsbridge and Executive Director, Lyndsay Dennis, says with this weekly concert series has done a great job of doing just that.
WTAP
Obituary: Hix, June Aileen Hogsett
June Aileen Hogsett Hix, 98, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at The Wyngate Senior Living Community. A daughter of the late Charles Nickell and Lucy Green Hogsett, she was born on April 26, 1924, in Alderson, WV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in...
WTAP
A local student’s story inspires legislation on dyslexia
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two local West Virginia teachers are pushing for a bill that they say will help kids with dyslexia. They say a part of what inspired the bill is a local student’s story. Maxin’s mom Misti Sims said she started noticing her son struggling with reading...
WTAP
Obituary: Robinson, John Preston
John Preston Robinson, 49, of Elizabeth, passed away on January 23, 2023, after an extended illness in Morgantown, WV. He was born in Warren, Ohio, a son to the late Valerie Neal Williams and John William Robinson, Jr. John, aka Brother John or Uncle John, was one of a kind.
WTAP
Obituary: Poole, Howard Keith
Howard Keith Poole, 90, of Washington, WV, passed away on January 28, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
WTAP
Obituary: Springer, Anna Marie
Anna Marie Springer, 67, of Marietta, formerly of New Matamoras, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 29th, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Anna was born July 11th, 1955, in Charleston, South Carolina, to Ervin Junior and Betty Luella {Moore} Dye. Anna graduated from Frontier High School. She was very giving and...
cleveland19.com
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
WTAP
Obituary: Shears, Kelly Jean
Kelly Jean Shears, 56, of Tuppers Plains, OH, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Sharon (Smith) Shears of Vienna, WV, and the late Fredrick Shears. Kelly graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1984, where she was a member of...
WTAP
Former teacher hopes to start classes open to the public on the nation’s government
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Marietta Public School Teacher, Betsy Cook, is looking to start a series of classes that will help inform the public on our government. County, state, and federal level government are just some of the topics that will be covered throughout the course. Cook says she...
WTAP
Obituary: Sutton, Paul
Paul Sutton, 93, of Vincent, Ohio, died on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born in Hopkinsville, KY, to Edgar Thomas and Mina Lillian Durham Sutton. Paul received his Bachelor of Science and his Master’s from the University of Kentucky. He went on to get his Ph.D. in Agronomy from Iowa State University. During that time, he served his country in the U.S. Air Force, later retiring from the military as a Lt. Col. Paul spent some time in Japan as a photo interpreter for the Air Force. He was a recruiter for the U.S. Air Force Academy for many years in the Southeast Ohio area. Paul was a Professor of Agronomy for many years and loved to farm. He was a lifetime member of the Gelbvieh Cattle Association, national and Ohio.
WTAP
Obituary: Allen, Ronald Lee
Ronald Lee Allen, 77, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on January 24, 2023, at Worthington Manor. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
WTAP
Obituary: Dearth, Sarah Ellen “Peggy”
Sarah Ellen “Peggy” Dearth, 90, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 29, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born June 8, 1932, in Belpre, OH, a daughter of the late Julius and Dora Gregg Odgen. Peggy was such a kind, wonderful person with a great smile that...
WHIZ
One Vehicle Accident in Caldwell
Power was knocked out to much of the Village of Caldwell late Sunday night after a one vehicle injury crash. The Noble County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred on Planning Mill Street in Caldwell and involved damage to several utility poles. Due to the powerlines and debris in...
WTAP
Obituary: Anderson, Selma I.
Selma I. Anderson, 97, of Highland Avenue, Williamstown, peacefully passed away at her home on Monday, January 23, 2023. Selma was born January 14, 1926, in Stanleyville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Raymond E. Biehl and Florence E. Semon Biehl. She was a graduate of Lawrence High School- Class of 1944 and graduated from Mountain State Business College, where she studied Bookkeeping. She worked for many years in the retail furniture business in Marietta and at the Biehl Insurance Agency. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Williamstown, where she enjoyed the activities of the church Women’s Association, including the annual vegetable soup sale. She was also the treasurer of the church for many years. Selma was also a member of the Williamstown Woman’s Club and enjoyed the many events held in the Williamstown City Park.
