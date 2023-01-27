Read full article on original website
WISN
Son accused of shooting, killing father behind the wheel
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and killing his father while his father was driving. Prosecutors charged Tra-Von Barnes, 27, with first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon. According to a criminal complaint, police found Garfield Barnes in a car that had hit a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, 2nd man charged
MILWAUKEE - A second man is charged in the fatal shooting of Milwaukee mother Sildian Torres, killed on Christmas Eve as she drove to a holiday gathering with her 7-year-old son in the back seat. Prosecutors say Raymond King, 18, was driving the vehicle the shots were fired from when Torres was killed near 29th and Greenfield on Dec. 24.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Waukesha Co. Jail inmate death investigation | By Lt. of Detectives Tim Kemps
January 30, 2023 – Washington Co., WI – Washington County Sheriff’s investigators continue to investigate the circumstances around the death of an inmate at the Waukesha County Jail that occurred on January 17, 2023. The deceased is 34-year-old Randy Glenn Jr. from the City of Milwaukee. Glenn...
WXYZ
Baby dies after police say woman steals vehicle with child inside and crashes
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — The family of Zarion Robinson is mourning the one-year-old's death. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says he was in a car seat, in the back seat of a car that was stolen over the weekend. Authorities say the driver, a 31-year-old woman crashed the vehicle, killing Zarion.
CBS 58
Video: Kenosha Co. deputies secure suspect trying to cross I-94 on foot
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Drone footage captured Monday morning shows Kenosha County deputies securing a suspect who was trying to cross I-94 on foot. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, a reckless driver in a stolen car crashed at County Highway C while coming down the off-ramp. They say deputies were alerted to a complaint that the vehicle had been weaving in and out of traffic at a high speed.
CBS 58
Jury begins deliberation in Mark Jensen murder trial
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We have the latest on the anti-freeze murder trial in Kenosha. Mark Jensen was convicted of poisoning and suffocating his wife in 1998 in Pleasant Prairie. The jury is now in deliberation at the Kenosha County Courthouse. Both sides are telling very different stories about...
radioplusinfo.com
1-31-23 waupun prison riot anniversary
This week marks the 40th anniversary of a riot at the Waupun state prison. Inmates took 15 hostages, set desks on fire, broke windows in the prison school, and ransacked the dormitory building. About six hours after the takeover began an assault team of 200 riot-clad officers stormed one of the buildings, bringing the disturbance to an end without any injuries. Mayor Rohn Bishop says while being a corrections officer can be challenging and dangerous it can also be a very rewarding job. Bishop says the anniversary is an occasion to reflect on the difficult work correctional officers have and to thank them for their service of keeping the community safe.
Man charged with killing 6 people released, found incompetent to stand trial
A man who is charged with killing six people in a botched robbery was found incompetent to stand trial Friday and his case was suspended, court records show.
CBS 58
Police Chief Jeffrey Norman discusses community policing, Tyre Nichols footage in 1-on-1 interview
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "To see the lack of aftercare, lack of compassion and humanity, is actually unacceptable." As the nation reflects on the death of Tyre Nichols, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says moments like that have no place in Milwaukee. "I have no tolerance at all for unprofessional,...
CBS 58
Police: Milwaukee man killed in crash with stolen vehicle, suspects fled scene
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that left a 65-year-old man dead Monday, Jan. 30. Authorities say it happened just after 1 p.m. near N. 27th and W. Vliet Street. According to a police report, a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee was traveling southbound on...
Man accused of shooting family's home 8 times released on bond
The 46-year-old man accused of shooting at a Milwaukee home eight times while people were inside has been released from jail after posting bail.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead in Waukesha jail day after traffic stop
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 34, who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Jan. 17, was identified Monday, Jan. 30 as Randy Glenn Jr. He died the day after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukesha. He was taken to jail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and found dead around 6 a.m. Jan. 17.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Tue, 31 Jan 2023
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on 01/30/23 at about 10:10pm in the 4500 block of W. Fond Du Lac Ave. The 21-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.
CBS 58
Officials respond to fire on 7th Avenue in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities are responding to an active structure fire near 7th Avenue and 48th Street in Kenosha. According to Kenosha police, 7th Avenue is expected to be blocked off to traffic for an extended period of time between 47th Street and 50th Street. Citizens are asked...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, West Allis man hurt, robbery-related, police say
MILWAUKEE - A West Allis man, 27, was hurt in a Milwaukee shooting Sunday evening, Jan. 29 near 35th and North. Police said the shots were fired shortly after 5 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting, but police said...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man charged in homicide of 6 found incompetent to stand trial
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man charged with six counts of felony murder has been found incompetent to stand trial. Thirty-five-year-old Travis Birkley was arrested in June of 2022 after officers discovered the bodies of six people in a home near 21st and Wright in January. Responding officers found...
CBS 58
UPDATE: Robert Badillo found safe
KENOSHA, Wis (CBS 58) -- Kenosha police are looking for 86-year-old Robert Badillo. Robert Badillo is described as a 5'9" 230-pound white male with brown eyes and partially balding short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a red ballcap, brown buttoned shirt, black jacket and blue jeans and driving...
Racine man convicted in 1986 killing of 22-year-old woman
A Racine man has been convicted in the 1986 killing of a young woman whose body was found in a swamp at a Green Bay nature area.
CBS 58
Black Milwaukee leaders weigh in on death of Tyre Nichols
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Monday, Jan. 30, Black leaders in Milwaukee spoke out against the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a Memphis man who died after an encounter with police officers earlier this month. Fred Royal, 1st Vice President of NAACP Milwaukee branch, drew parallels to similar incidents in Milwaukee...
WISN
Family, friends pay tribute to Milwaukee woman killed
MILWAUKEE — The family of a woman killed this week in Milwaukee held a vigil Sunday in her honor. Jeanette Jimenez was shot Thursday night near 15th and Becher streets. Family members told WISN 12 News she was trying to help with a domestic dispute when she was shot.
Comments / 2