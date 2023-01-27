CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Anita Teresa (Edwards) Sheets, age 56, of Carthage, NY was called home to Glory on January 30, 2023. Anita Sheets was born on February 14, 1966 in Monticello, FL, the daughter of John C. and Carolyn Edwards. She attended Madison County High School and joined the United States Army on January 6, 1985. She bravely served her country for 21 years and retired January 31, 2006. She graduated from Jefferson Community College with an Associate degree in Human Services in May of 2006. She was married to her loving husband James M. Sheets for over 33 memorable and loving years, and together they raised their three daughters: Chiarra, Brittney, and Alexis.

CARTHAGE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO