Timothy J. Randall, 67, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Timothy J. Randall, 67, Watertown, passed away January 29, 2023, at Albany Medical Center. Tim was born July 6, 1955, in Watertown, son of Carl F. “Kelly” and Jane (Elsey) Randall. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1973. On September 16, 1983, he married Renate (Randy) Dorfler at his home by the Justice of the Peace.
Watertown zoning plan reviewed by county planning board
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown is one step closer to adopting its new zoning ordinance. The Jefferson County planning board reviewed the city’s zoning amendment Tuesday afternoon. The board says the Watertown International Airport wants the city to keep in mind aviation regulations. Airport officials...
Kelly J. Fish, 62, of Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Kelly J. Fish, 62, of Keyser Rd. passed away at home, January 28, 2023, while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Born on September 7, 1960 in Oneida, NY, she was a daughter of Daniel and Catherine Kelly Mergenthaler. She was a 1978 graduate of Canandaigua High School. Then in 2001, she earned her Associate Degree from Jefferson Community College, Watertown, NY.
Old Stewart’s Shops location in Watertown location sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old’s Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown has been sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris was going to take ownership of the building from Stewart’s in December after a new store opened right down the street on the corner of Flower Avenue East and Washington Street.
Ross E. “Bummer” Wagoner, 56, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Ross E. “Bummer” Wagoner, 56, of Bearup Rd., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Born on May 19, 1966 at EJ Noble Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY, he was a son of Ross E. and Sally J. Collins Wagoner. He was a 1986 graduate of Harrisville Central School.
Richard “ Dick” L. Barkley, 69, of Lisbon
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Richard " Dick” L. Barkley, age 69 of Lisbon, will be held on February 11, 2023 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the Quality of Life Building, 642 County Rt 28, Ogdensburg, NY. Mr. Barkley passed away on January 29, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Red & Black move to new league
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black will hold signups Wednesday night at the Faichney Drive Business Complex. But signups will not be the only subject of conversation. The Red & Black are switching leagues for the coming season, leaving the Empire Football League for the Gridiron Pro Developmental Football League.
Stephen B. Lee, 80, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stephen B. Lee, 80, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 in Casselberry, Florida. Stephen was born in Lowville on September 26, 1942 the son of the late Anna Mae Strife, the late Miller Lee and stepson of the late Niles Strife. He was a 1960 graduate of Lowville Academy and Central School and Mater Dei College in Ogdensburg. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged after four years of service on May of 1964. Stephen was a truck driver for many years in Casselberry.
Alan Lyle “Tractor Al” Ward, 63, of Glenfield
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Alan Lyle “Tractor Al” Ward, 63, of Pine Grove Road, lost his battle with cancer on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at St. Luke’s Healthcare, Utica. The funeral will be at 12:00 noon on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Living Hope Ministries, Watson...
Gary E. Mason, 79, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Gary E. Mason, 79, of Cape Vincent, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. Gary was born in Watertown, NY on September 1st, 1943 to Rena and Joseph Bates Mason. Gary was a life-long dairy farmer, involved in the local Knights of Columbus and on the board of the Cape Vincent Milk Producers .
Dean C. Honeywell, 85, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Dean C. Honeywell, 85, of Taylor Road, Alexandria Bay, passed away Saturday morning, January 28th, at his home. He was born November 14, 1937, in Watertown, NY, son of Clark and Katherine Griffin Honeywell. He graduated from Redwood High School and then from Canton ATC.
Wayne A. LaRose, 85, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Wayne A. LaRose, 85, of Ogdensburg, NY will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Wayne passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 27, 2023, at his home.
SnowTown USA getting things started with Thompson Park circle freeze
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The weather is right and SnowTown USA is just days from getting underway. It brings back snow sculpting, ice skating and a slew of outdoor events to Watertown for the first time in years. The roundabout in Thompson Park circle is flooded with ice for...
James F. “Lucky” Liscum, 57, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - James F. “Lucky” Liscum, age 57, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Gouverneur Hospital. James was born on April 17, 1965 in Newton, NJ to the late James Elston and Elsie (Whitney) Liscum. He attended Gouverneur Central School and then worked as a drywall finisher for various construction companies over the years.
William H. Nier, Sr., 77, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - William H. Nier, Sr.,77, of the Sayer Road, passed away Saturday morning, January 28, 2023 in the comfort of his own home, while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Bill was born on August 22, 1945 in Watertown, the son...
Carrie L. Moore, 98, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Service for Carrie L. Moore, age 98, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 10:00AM at Oswegatchie Mausoleum with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Mrs. Moore passed away on Friday night, January 27, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by her loving family.
Popeyes opens in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A southern-flavored fried chicken menu makes it to the north country. Popeyes opened Monday in Watertown. Customers said they couldn’t wait to try it. “I ordered a spicy chicken sandwich and a biscuit - a lot more convenient. You don’t have to travel as...
Anita Teresa (Edwards) Sheets, 56, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Anita Teresa (Edwards) Sheets, age 56, of Carthage, NY was called home to Glory on January 30, 2023. Anita Sheets was born on February 14, 1966 in Monticello, FL, the daughter of John C. and Carolyn Edwards. She attended Madison County High School and joined the United States Army on January 6, 1985. She bravely served her country for 21 years and retired January 31, 2006. She graduated from Jefferson Community College with an Associate degree in Human Services in May of 2006. She was married to her loving husband James M. Sheets for over 33 memorable and loving years, and together they raised their three daughters: Chiarra, Brittney, and Alexis.
Contour Airlines service appears to stall at O’burg airport
OGDENSBURG INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, New York (WWNY) - Some customers attempting to fly into the Ogdensburg airport on Contour Airlines are having some trouble just getting into the air after multiple days of flights being canceled. In the summer of 2022, Contour Airlines began providing non-stop service from Ogdensburg International Airport...
Watertown eatery excited to cater Dr. Biden’s Fort Drum visit
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s just really exciting.”. That’s the reaction from the owner of Watertown’s Vito’s Gourmet after being asked to cater Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to Fort Drum Monday. Vito’s is known for its lunch menu items like its sandwiches. Owner...
