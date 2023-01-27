Read full article on original website
WJBF.com
Richmond County man wanted on Aggravated Stalking charges
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County investigators are searching for a man wanted on Aggravated Stalking charges. 51-year-old Lawrence Damon Glover is wanted in connection with an incident that occurred on January 28, at a home on Brothersville Road. The incident report states that the victim was woken up...
wfxg.com
Man wanted for stalking, smashing woman's window in Hephzibah
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for stalking. According to the incident report, deputies responded to a home on Brothersville Rd for reports of a damaged window in the early morning hours of Jan. 28. The victim told deputies she woke up around 1:30 a.m. to the sound of her bedroom window being smashed. The victim says she checked her security cameras and saw fifty-one-year-old Lawrence Glover placing something on her car just before her window was broken.
WRDW-TV
Augusta moves forward on 400 new stun guns for deputies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members decided Tuesday to move forward on buying hundreds of new stun guns for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. City leaders also learned about the damage to two city firetrucks that recently overturned. MORE FROM AUGUSTA COMMISSION:. During an Augusta Commission committee meeting...
wfxg.com
Man arrested for rape in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for rape. Thirty-five-year-old Phillip Ryans was wanted for a rape that happened Jan. 29 at the Scottish Inn on Gordon Hwy.
Fatal Saluda County crash ruled as Homicide, two suspects wanted
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On the late evening of Friday, January 20th, Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County. Coroner, Keith Turner, has identified the occupant of the passenger car involved in the crash as 26-year-old, Alex K. Donaldson of Orangeburg, S.C. Mr. Donaldson died at […]
WRDW-TV
2 dead after striking building with vehicle
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a double fatality that happened early Sunday morning on Mike Padgett Highway. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, at 1:59 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on Hephzibah McBean Road failed to stop, crossing over Mike Padgett Highway. Bowen...
WJBF.com
Lt. Britt Dove with SLED extracted and analyzed data from Maggie’s phone
Lt. Britt Dove with SLED is called to the stand. He works in the computer crimes center. He is an expert in cell phone forensics. Lt. Britt Dove with SLED extracted and analyzed data …. Lt. Britt Dove with SLED is called to the stand. He works in the computer...
WRDW-TV
Contraband items get 3 Columbia County kids in trouble
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s only Tuesday, but there’s already been a rash of contraband items brought onto school property in Columbia County this week. On Tuesday, parents of Brookwood Elementary students were told that a student was found with a plastic toy knife on a school bus. It was confiscated, and the student will be held accountable according to the code of conduct, Columbia County School District officials said.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Deputies cope with lack of funding for mental health
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-TEAM is uncovering new information about the death of an Augusta man at the hands of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Nelson Graham’s family says he was in a mental health crisis and that’s why they reached out to deputies for help.
WRDW-TV
Fire chief tells about wrecked trucks, future of first response
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta leaders on Tuesday learned more about two firetrucks that recently wrecked, plus learned a little bit about the future of first response. Fire Chief Antonio Burden delivered the information during a committee meeting of the Augusta Commission. The wrecked trucks may not be usable due...
Richmond County car crash leads to double fatality
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County car crash left two people dead. The Coroner’s Office reports the double fatality happened Saturday night on Mike Padgett Highway at Hephzibah McBean Road. The crash killed 62-year-old Robert Allen Salter, of Piney Grove Road and 18-year-old Joshua Campagnari, of Jackson, South Carolina. Both died on the […]
YAHOO!
Augusta man accused of dragging deputy with car acquitted of 1 charge, guilty in another
An Augusta man accused of dragging a Richmond County sheriff's deputy with his car during a traffic stop in 2020 recently was acquitted of drug trafficking, but found guilty of felony obstruction. Kaylon Cryn Smith, 32, was originally charged with aggravated assault upon a police officer in connection to the...
WRDW-TV
Leaders give update on North Augusta Greeneway expansion
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new addition to the North Augusta Greeneway. It’s a less than a half-mile extension near the Mayfield Court neighborhood. The North Augusta Parks Recreation Department says it’s a small but important piece. Their goal is to connect it to more neighborhoods in North Augusta. They also want to add a connection to help with plans, plus a regional park on the country club property.
WRDW-TV
Augusta dog mom pleads for answers after dog found dead
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta dog mom is offering a big reward for anyone with answers about the death of her dog. “The relationship I had with her, I’ve never had with a human ever. It was love without agendas,” said Tracy Jenkins. On Dec. 28, Jenkins...
13-year-old Jefferson County shooting victim, A’Rhianna Moye, dies
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the 13-year-old female victim of a shooting on Academy Drive in Louisville, GA, was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon
WYFF4.com
New information released in case of missing South Carolina mother not seen in a year
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are releasing new information exactly one year since an Upstate woman was reported missing. Alexis Ware was last seen on Jan. 30, 2022, at the 7-Eleven on Highway 29 North. Her family told WYFF News 4 that Ware had met with one of her...
WRDW-TV
2 Aiken County parks receive thousands for improvements
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina’s Department of Parks and Rec announced hundreds of thousands in grants for some projects here at home. North Augusta is getting more than $200,000 to improve the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The city of Aiken is getting more than $300,000 for Smith-Hazel Park. People...
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders unanimously OK stopgap ambulance deal
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members on Tuesday approved a month-to-month contract for ambulance service from Gold Cross Emergency Medical Services. The new contract takes effect Wednesday morning. A previous memorandum of understanding was used as the basis for the contract, which calls for eight ambulances and a 30-day notice for termination.
WRDW-TV
Jefferson County 13-year-old shooting victim pronounced dead
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 13-year-old girl was sent to the hospital in critical condition after being shot by her brother in Jefferson County on Jan. 12, according to authorities. According to the authorities, A’Rhianna Moye was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the circumstances...
WRDW-TV
Motorcycle crash causes traffic delays on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash involving a motorcycle caused traffic to be at standstill at the intersection of Washington Road and Bertram Road Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just before 7:50 a.m. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital for non-life...
