Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles rout 49ers to win NFC championship, advance to Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA -- Behind a stifling defensive performance, the Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII after defeating the San Francisco 49ers31-7in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Quarterback and penalty woes marred San Francisco throughout the game. The Niners were forced to largely rely on the ground game,...
Inside the often-chaotic NFL challenge process
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, while in the grasp of two Cincinnati Bengals defenders Sunday, extended his right arm while holding the ball in hopes of gaining the extra half-yard necessary for a key first down. There was 6:07 remaining in the third quarter of a tied AFC Championship...
49ers QBs Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson go down in loss vs. Eagles
PHILADELPHIA -- As the San Francisco 49ers watched quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson head to the sideline with injuries Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, they couldn't help but feel like their hopes of a trip to Super Bowl LVII went with them. They also couldn't help but feel like they, too, had just taken a season-ending blow.
Eagles emerge as 2-point favorites over Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
Oddsmakers initially made Super Bowl LVII a toss-up, but the Philadelphia Eagles emerged as the betting favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Caesars Sportsbook and other bookmakers opened the line on Super Bowl LVII at pick 'em Sunday night. Within an hour of posting the line, the Eagles became 2-point favorites.
Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes betting favorites for Super Bowl LVII MVP
Jalen Hurts (+125) and Patrick Mahomes (+130) are the betting favorites for MVP of Super Bowl LVIII when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagleson Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Hurts and Mahomes are the only players with odds in the single digits, as quarterbacks have won the award in 10 of the past 15 Super Bowls. Tight end Travis Kelce (10-1) and wide receiverA.J. Brown(12-1) have the next-shortest odds to win the award.
Eagles' Landon Dickerson (elbow) expected to play, source says
PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson is expected to play in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs despite suffering a hyperextended elbow injury in the NFC title game against the San Francisco 49ers, a league source confirmed. Dickerson will likely wear a protective elbow brace in the...
Jalen Hurts reflects on journey after lifting Eagles to Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA -- When asked about the climb from four-win team to NFC champions since the time he was drafted, quarterback Jalen Hurts pointed out that his arrival in Philly wasn't exactly universally welcomed at the time. "My first year here [people] probably didn't even want [me drafted] here. It was...
NFL playoff officiating decisions: What happened on controversial calls
The Super Bowl LVII pairing is on the line during the NFL's championship Sunday. With two matchups of elite teams, every play could decide which team advances. Everything counts -- every call, every non-call, every decision, every replay and every yard. To that end, let's review the major decisions --...
Super Bowl LVII betting: Everything you need to know to bet Eagles-Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagleswill take on the Kansas City Chiefsin Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game opened as a pick 'em, but then the line moved to the Eagles as 2-point favorites within an hour of posting, with the opening total at 49.5 at Caesars Sportsbook.
49ers-Eagles live: Best moments from the NFC Championship Game
The NFC came down to the top two seeds in the conference as the No. 2-seededSan Francisco 49ers visited the No. 1-seededPhiladelphia Eagles. The home team Eagles punched their ticket to the Super Bowl with a convincing 31-7 victory. Philadelphia's lopsided win marked just the second postseason meeting between the...
How Eagles LB Haason Reddick went from Temple walk-on to NFL game-wrecker
PHILADELPHIA -- The question had zero to do with premier edge rusher Haason Reddick, but Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts couldn't help turning the focus toward him. In the wake of Philadelphia's 31-7 throttling of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game Sunday, Hurts was asked about his own situational awareness in key moments and was in the midst of talking about football IQ and fundamentals when he pivoted.
Chiefs-Eagles: Super Bowl LVII predictions, picks, odds, questions
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are officially headed toSuper Bowl LVII, which kicks offSunday, Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles rolled past the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, while the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals to emerge out of the AFC.
Embiid leads Philadelphia into matchup against Orlando
Orlando Magic (20-31, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (32-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers square off against the Orlando Magic. Embiid is first in the NBA averaging 33.6 points per game. The 76ers are 18-11 against conference opponents. Philadelphia...
Empire State Building lights up for Eagles' win vs. 49ers
When you think of New York City, one of the first things that probably comes to mind is the Empire State Building, the iconic Art Deco skyscraper that has been a fixture of the NYC skyline since 1931. What you probably don't think about is the building lit up to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles making it to the Super Bowl with a 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
