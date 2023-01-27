Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Google Is Asking Employees to Test Potential ChatGPT Competitors, Including a Chatbot Called ‘Apprentice Bard'
Google is testing ChatGPT-like products that use its LaMDA technology, according to sources and internal documents acquired by CNBC. The company is also testing new search page designs that integrate the chat technology. More employees have been asked to help test the efforts internally in recent weeks. Google is testing...
NBC San Diego
LA-Based Embedded Ventures Launches Inaugural Fund, With Focus on National Security and Space Tech
Los Angeles-based Embedded Ventures kicked off an inaugural $100 million fund. The firm is looking to back companies building for both commercial and national security customers, especially in the space sector. In 2021, Embedded signed a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Space Force. Los Angeles-based Embedded Ventures kicked off an...
NBC San Diego
GM to Invest $650 Million in a Lithium Company to Support Its Electric Vehicle Business
General Motors said it plans to invest $650 million in the lithium production company Lithium Americas. Lithium is a critical component of batteries for electric vehicles. GM will get exclusive access to the first phase of lithium production and the right of first offer on the second phase of lithium production that will come out of the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: GM, McDonald's, UPS, Pulte, International Paper and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. General Motors — The automaker's stock surged 8.4% on Tuesday after the company cruised past analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter. The company reported an adjusted $2.12 per share on $43.11 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.69 in earnings per share on $40.65 billion in revenue. The outperformance came despite profit margins narrowing year over year. GM also said it expected earnings to fall in 2023, but that guidance was still above analyst estimates.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: McDonald's, UPS, General Motors and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. McDonald's — Shares dipped more than 1% after McDonald's reported its latest quarterly results. The fast food giant topped earnings and revenue estimates, saying customers are increasingly visiting its restaurants. Still, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said he expects "short-term inflationary pressures to continue in 2023."
NBC San Diego
Here's Why Nike Is Suing Lululemon Over Shoe Designs
Nike is suing Lululemon for patent infringement related to at least four of the apparel company's shoes. Nike said it has suffered economic harm and irreparable injury as a result of Lululemon's sale of the Chargefeel Mid, Chargefeel Low, Blissfeel and Strongfeel sneakers. The Oregon-based company previously sued Lululemon for...
NBC San Diego
Snap Shares Plunge on Weak Revenue as Digital Ad Struggles Continue
Snap missed on revenue for the fourth quarter but beat on earnings. Snap had a rough 2022 as a slowing economy led numerous companies to slash their digital ad budgets. For a third straight quarter, the social media company is declining to provide guidance, though it says its "internal forecast" assumes a sales decline of between 2% and 10% from a year earlier.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Colgate-Palmolive, Kohl's, Boot Barn and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. Colgate-Palmolive — The maker of household and personal care products saw shares add more than 1% premarket after Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight. The Wall Street investment firm said the recent dropdown in shares create an attractive entry point for investors.
NBC San Diego
PayPal to Lay Off 2,000 Employees in Coming Weeks, About 7% of Workforce
PayPal on Tuesday announced plans to lay off 2,000 employees, or around 7% of its workforce. President and CEO Dan Schulman wrote in a release that PayPal is working to address the "challenging macroeconomic environment." Schulman said the company has made progress focusing resources on core priorities and rightsizing its...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Snap, Electronic Arts, Advanced Micro Devices and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Snap – Shares of social media company Snap sank 14% after the company reported quarterly revenue that was lower than Wall Street expected. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.14 on revenue of $1.30 billion. Analysts expected $0.11 in adjusted earnings on $1.31 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv. The company didn't give a forecast for the upcoming year. Shares of Meta also fell 1.4% and Pinterest dipped 1.8%.
NBC San Diego
Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Higher as Investors Gear Up for Fed Rate Hike Decision
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded higher as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's Wednesday meeting, as well as some economic data in the region. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.33% to close at 7,501.7. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.07% to end at 27,346.88...
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday, Jan. 30
January's stock rally faces big tests this week. Apple, Amazon and McDonald's will report earnings in the next few days. Renault and Nissan restructure their long-held partnership. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Rally faces tests this week. The January...
Comments / 0