ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
northfortynews

Indoor Plants for Dark Spaces

Shopping for houseplants can be discouraging if all you have are low-light spots for them to live in. Most houseplants are accustomed to sunny, tropical locations rather than gloomy offices or windowless basements, so the options are fairly limited when it comes to choosing the right plant for a dark space. However, there are several houseplants that need very little light to survive:
KSST Radio

Reusing Last Year’s Potting Soil

Many grow vegetables in 5-25 gallon pots using potting mix, soil mix or compost. At the end of the growing season, a question of whether the soil can be reused the following growing season. Answers range from no to yes, BUT. First off, at end of growing season, get every...
simplifygardening.com

The Latest Trends in Gardening: Say Goodbye to Wooden Raised Beds

Wood has long been the default material for creating structures, but new trends emphasize aesthetic appeal, practicality, durability, and time-saving. Raised beds offer the gardener several advantages. They enable gardeners to structure a growing medium of their choice, best suited to the needs of different plants. The height gained provides better accessibility, allowing gardeners to tend their gardens with less strain on the back or haunches.
savvygardening.com

New plants for your 2023 garden: Interesting annuals, perennials, fruit, and veggies

My introductions to new plants come from an array of sources—trial garden visits, emails from growers and colleagues, gardening presentations, garden catalogs, etc. Sometimes, the plants themselves (or seeds) arrive on my doorstep to trial. The seeds will be started under grow lights in spring or direct-sown in the garden. The annuals and perennial plants I dig into gardens or arrange in pots. Then, I watch them closely to see how they perform in my growing zone and take a lot of pictures to share with fellow green thumbs. I love to share my experiences with new favorites, as well as plants that are on my ever-expanding “must-grow” list.
Tammy Sons

Top Landscaping Trends For 2023 - Perennials In Flower Gardens

Are you experiencing Spring fever? Do you want to get out into the garden and start planting? Perennial plants have a long lifespan, live for decades, reseed and multiply, not to mention they improve the soil quality. Perennial plants have so many positive attributes; it’s no wonder they are the Belle of the Ball in flower gardens across the US.
Henrico Citizen

In the Garden: Tips for growing beautiful dahlias

Growing beautiful dahlias is easier than you think. Proper planting and care will result in an abundance of beautiful blooms for you to enjoy in your garden and summer bouquets. Use these strategies to boost your dahlia growing success:. Start Early for a Long Season of Flowers. Dahlias grow from...
Simplemost

According to feng shui, this is how you should set up your bedroom

If you’ve ever walked into a room and felt something was … off, it could be bad feng shui. Feng shui is an ancient Chinese practice that focuses on creating harmony in our physical environment to facilitate a better flow of energy. It’s believed our life force energy, or “qi,” can be affected by our surroundings, and making sure things are properly placed can positively shift our qi.
Family Handyman

10 Types of Flowering Trees

Flowering trees can make a big statement when they're in full bloom. Every yard should have at least one such tree. Eastern redbud is a small native tree found in USDA Plant Hardiness Zones 4 through 8. Redbuds generally grow to about 20 feet tall and 30 to 35 feet wide at the top. They bloom in early spring before the leaves come out.
OHIO STATE
Rootbound Homestead

Planting Perennials Once - Feeding Your Family For Decades

The majority of perennial vegetables give an annual harvest of bulbs, flowers, tubers, roots, fruits, stems, and leaves, but most food gardeners often concentrate on annual vegetables like lettuce, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Perennial veggies also enrich soil, are simple to grow, and are pest- and disease-resistant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy