Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of FoodS. F. MoriUtah County, UT
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake CityTed RiversSalt Lake City, UT
Ali Maki Attended The Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash at 600 North and 1200 West in the Rose Park area. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Tuesday when a vehicle turning to go East on 600 North hit the man, according to Michelle Peterson, Detective with Salt Lake City Police.
kslnewsradio.com
Two employees found unconscious at Northrop Grumman, died later at hospital
WEST VALLEY, Utah — Two employees were reported unconscious at Northrop Grumman Space Systems at 6478 West 5400 South in West Valley City on Monday, Jan. 30. An official from the West Valley City Fire and Police Departments said they attempted life-saving measures, then transported the two employees to the hospital. Later, both employees were pronounced dead.
kslnewsradio.com
Suspect still at large after double homicide in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating a double homicide that happened in Taylorsville overnight. According to Sgt. Neal with the Taylorsville Police Department, a call of shots fired in the area of 4545 South and Atherton Dr. came in around 11:30 p.m on Monday. Authorities arrived within minutes and...
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
kslnewsradio.com
Unsheltered Utah opens warming tent for unhoused people to escape frigid temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures in the state plummet far below zero, advocates with Unsheltered Utah built an unsanctioned makeshift warming tent Monday. Inside the tent were propane heaters, fires and chairs. Executive Director of Unsheltered Utah, Wendy Garvin, joins Dave and Dujanovic hosts Dave Noriega and Debbie...
kslnewsradio.com
Correctional officer assaulted at Utah State Correctional Facility
SALT LAKE CITY — A correctional officer was hospitalized Monday after being assaulted in a restricted housing unit at the Utah State Correctional Facility, officials said. According to a statement from the Utah Department of Corrections, the officer was released later the same day. The identity of the officer is not being released.
kslnewsradio.com
Centerville Police restate “guardian over warrior” mantra
CENTERVILLE, Utah — After the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, a concerned Centerville resident sparked a conversation with the Centerville Police Department (CPD). That citizen wanted to ensure that Centerville police are up to date with crisis control training. “What are we doing right here in Centerville to...
KSLTV
‘Ball of fire’: Utah man severely burned during backyard accident with gasoline
OREM, Utah – A Utah man suffered severe burns to his hands and face while trying to start a fire in his backyard fire pit. The terrifying moments were caught by the family’s security camera. The accident happened on Jan. 14 as Jason Hone was working in the...
kslnewsradio.com
Frigid temperatures delaying some school start times
LOGAN, Utah — A number of schools in northern Utah will open on a delayed schedule. The Cache County School District. Box Elder School District is moving to a virtual learning day. In the Tooele District the Dugway school is on a 2-hour delay. The other schools in the...
wyo4news.com
Utah man arrested on 11 counts after killing 5
CARBON COUNTY, WYOMING — On Jan. 22 at approximately 6:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes at approximately mm 215. At approximately mm 220 near Sinclair, WY, the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction had caused a serious injury crash.
ABC 4
Utah police across the state warns of scam calls
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
kslnewsradio.com
The road home is in need of donations and volunteers this winter
SALT LAKE CITY — Cooler temperatures leave the homeless and unhoused service providers vulnerable. Road Home community coordination director Karissa Guthrie says they are in need of cold weather clothing and hand warmers most. These providers are always in need of donations no matter the season, however freezing temperatures...
KUTV
Herd of elk strands itself adjacent to I-80 between Salt Lake, Millcreek
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol was closely monitoring a herd of elk that had made its way out of the Salt Lake Valley's eastern foothills and onto a strip of land dividing I-80 from the bordering neighborhood. Reports of the elk first came into 2News...
Gephardt Daily
Elk herd stops traffic on I-80 in Salt Lake City; roadway now cleared
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A herd of elk closed down westbound Interstate 80 at 2800 East on Thursday. The animals-in-traffic incident was at milepost 127, and lasted several hours before the elk could be convinced to leave. The roadway has since reopened. Mature...
Thief abandons stolen truck in parking lot but takes firearm stored inside: SLCPD
A man reportedly had his truck stolen on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and when he recovered it a day later, the unsecured gun he had stored inside the vehicle was gone.
Utah sees some of the coldest temperatures in years across the state
Utah saw some of the coldest conditions in years this morning, as Peter Sinks in Cache County recorded a temperature of negative 60 degrees.
kslnewsradio.com
South Jordan could see new housing development
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan may be getting a new housing community in the next several years. The same company that developed Daybreak just announced its announced its plans to annex 2,200 acres to develop another community in South Jordan. Rio Tinto Kennecott is asking South Jordan land...
kslnewsradio.com
Monday morning’s cold temperatures nearly set new records
SALT LAKE CITY — The temperatures in certain parts of the state during the early hours of Monday nearly set new records. KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank joined Jeff Caplan’s Afternoon News on Monday to discuss the bone-chilling temperatures. Eubank says that Logan saw a low of 30 degrees...
kslnewsradio.com
Citing ‘dangerously low’ overnight temps, county opens emergency shelter
SALT LAKE CITY — The Central City Recreation Center at 615 South 300 East in Salt Lake City will be used as an emergency shelter for those experiencing homelessness while below-freezing temperatures persist. The office of the Salt Lake County Mayor announced on Monday night that extra housing would...
kslnewsradio.com
Why is there an increase of wildlife in SLC neighborhoods?
SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve seen an increase in wildlife in your neighborhoods, you’re not the only one. Cold weather and snow is moving wildlife from the mountains into the valleys. An elk herd crossing I-80 and a coyote in Rose Park are just two recent...
Comments / 0