kslnewsradio.com

Police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash at 600 North and 1200 West in the Rose Park area. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Tuesday when a vehicle turning to go East on 600 North hit the man, according to Michelle Peterson, Detective with Salt Lake City Police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Two employees found unconscious at Northrop Grumman, died later at hospital

WEST VALLEY, Utah — Two employees were reported unconscious at Northrop Grumman Space Systems at 6478 West 5400 South in West Valley City on Monday, Jan. 30. An official from the West Valley City Fire and Police Departments said they attempted life-saving measures, then transported the two employees to the hospital. Later, both employees were pronounced dead.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Suspect still at large after double homicide in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating a double homicide that happened in Taylorsville overnight. According to Sgt. Neal with the Taylorsville Police Department, a call of shots fired in the area of 4545 South and Atherton Dr. came in around 11:30 p.m on Monday. Authorities arrived within minutes and...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Correctional officer assaulted at Utah State Correctional Facility

SALT LAKE CITY — A correctional officer was hospitalized Monday after being assaulted in a restricted housing unit at the Utah State Correctional Facility, officials said. According to a statement from the Utah Department of Corrections, the officer was released later the same day. The identity of the officer is not being released.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Centerville Police restate “guardian over warrior” mantra

CENTERVILLE, Utah — After the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, a concerned Centerville resident sparked a conversation with the Centerville Police Department (CPD). That citizen wanted to ensure that Centerville police are up to date with crisis control training. “What are we doing right here in Centerville to...
CENTERVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Frigid temperatures delaying some school start times

LOGAN, Utah — A number of schools in northern Utah will open on a delayed schedule. The Cache County School District. Box Elder School District is moving to a virtual learning day. In the Tooele District the Dugway school is on a 2-hour delay. The other schools in the...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
wyo4news.com

Utah man arrested on 11 counts after killing 5

CARBON COUNTY, WYOMING — On Jan. 22 at approximately 6:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes at approximately mm 215. At approximately mm 220 near Sinclair, WY, the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction had caused a serious injury crash.
SINCLAIR, WY
ABC 4

Utah police across the state warns of scam calls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

The road home is in need of donations and volunteers this winter

SALT LAKE CITY — Cooler temperatures leave the homeless and unhoused service providers vulnerable. Road Home community coordination director Karissa Guthrie says they are in need of cold weather clothing and hand warmers most. These providers are always in need of donations no matter the season, however freezing temperatures...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

South Jordan could see new housing development

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan may be getting a new housing community in the next several years. The same company that developed Daybreak just announced its announced its plans to annex 2,200 acres to develop another community in South Jordan. Rio Tinto Kennecott is asking South Jordan land...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Monday morning’s cold temperatures nearly set new records

SALT LAKE CITY — The temperatures in certain parts of the state during the early hours of Monday nearly set new records. KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank joined Jeff Caplan’s Afternoon News on Monday to discuss the bone-chilling temperatures. Eubank says that Logan saw a low of 30 degrees...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

