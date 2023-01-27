ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fran S.
4d ago

if he could do that then he could do it again . I just don't trust his face . But who knows I would have to interview him and see if he has truly changed . although that can never be a 100 percent right.

John L
4d ago

These parole boards are out of control. There is no accountability for their actions. They let criminals out all the time only to have them return. It’s time for the parole boards to start backing their words. If they want to parole someone, then maybe the parolee can stay at one of the parole board members house for the first 6 months to help transition them back to society. It is the same with open borders. Maybe Pelosi, and others who don’t want to secure our borders, can be sent some of the illegal immigrants to stay at her house while they are waiting to be deleted since they are advocates of open borders.

idiocracy in america
4d ago

Does not sound like he’s getting out just yet.The Michigan Attorney General’s office said in a news release Friday it intervened after a Livingston County judge put a pause on the decision and the victim, Wendy Jo Morrison, asked for help.

legalnews.com

Parole board reverses decision to parole prisoner after AG Nessel appeal

The Michigan Parole Board has reconsidered its decision to grant Michigan Department of Corrections prisoner Floyd Jarvi’s parole and denied his parole after an appeal of the Board’s previous decision. The appeal was submitted by Attorney General Dana Nessel to the Livingston County Circuit Court in December 2022.
Detroit News

Ex-St. Clair official's family sentenced in housing fraud case

Relatives of a former St. Clair Housing Commission director who were convicted of stealing government low-income housing money have been sentenced to prison, federal officials announced Monday. Brian Loren, Ryan Loren and Kayla Loren were sentenced before U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith, records show. Investigators announced in 2019 that the...
CBS Detroit

Doc convicted of painkiller scheme gets years in prison

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area doctor convicted of one of the "most egregious" health-care frauds in U.S. history was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison Monday and ordered to pay $30 million.Frank Patino was accused of leading a scheme to bill Medicare and private insurers for unnecessary painkiller injections and write prescriptions for millions of opioids."Over the course of approximately five years, Patino steadily increased the potency of the opioids he prescribed, ultimately making him the top prescriber of 30 milligram oxycodone within the state of Michigan," Justice Department attorney Steven Scott said in a court filing.The result: Patino and other doctors got rich while patients became addicted or further addicted to opioids, Scott said.The government said the fraud scheme lasted years and was "one of the most egregious in United States history."Patino declared his innocence in court. His new attorney, Martin Crandall, is seeking a new trial, claiming Patino's trial lawyer botched his defense.Crandall said Patino has traveled the world to give medical care to the poor."It just doesn't fit for him to be involved in philanthropy for all these years and to be committing these crimes," Crandall said.
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man accused of killing wife during shootout with other man

RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man is expected to go to trial related to a shootout that resulted in the death of his wife, WDIV Local 4 reports. Matthew Louis Mollicone, 46, of Washington Township, is charged with homicide, assault with intent to murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of felony firearm in connection with an incident that happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 12 at a home in Macomb County’s Ray Township, the report said.
fox2detroit.com

3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park on Sunday and the case has prompted questions about Child Protective Services’ previous involvement. The death of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher, and what led to it, continues to reverberate across Metro Detroit. Many are wondering how the child ended up back in the care of his parents, who are now charged with his murder, even after police and state involvement.
wtvbam.com

AG Nessel issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Saturday, January 28. “Having viewed the gut-wrenching videos of the unconscionable and brutal attack upon Tyre Nichols, my heart aches for Tyre, his family, and everyone in America who values human life.
gamblingnews.com

Professional Poker Player Sentenced to Probation in Michigan

On Thursday, the gambling regulator in the state, the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB), unveiled details regarding the recent sentencing. The regulator explained that Thatcher was sentenced to 12 months of probation on January 19, 2023. The penalty comes after the poker pro pleaded guilty early in December to one felony count for his participation in an illegal poker business. The poker room, located at 1200 S. Front St., Marquette was also known as 906 Poker Social.
