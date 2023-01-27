Large sinkhole forms on downtown street

SAN DIEGO — A large sinkhole has formed on a street in downtown San Diego, prompting crews to close off the area Friday.

The sinkhole is located on West Broadway, near the Santa Fe Depot train station on Kettner Boulevard.

Recent rainstorms have caused more potholes to surface across the city. On Saturday, Mayor Todd Gloria held a news conference to address what the city is doing to fix the city’s battered streets.

“We normally have somewhere around 200 pending complaints,” Gloria said. “We have nearly 2,000 pending right now. That gives you a sense of the size and enormity of the challenge.”

The city said the most impacted streets in Clairemont Mesa, Mira Mesa and Pacific Beach.

San Diegans can report potholes in need of repair to the city’s Get It Done app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.