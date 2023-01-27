ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer malfunction causes massive boil water notice in Florida city

By S. Brady Calhoun
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — All Panama City Beach residents who live east of Richard Jackson Boulevard should boil their water until further notice, Panama City Beach officials said Friday.

“Due to a computer hardware malfunction at a pump station, there was a temporary loss in pressure on January 27, 2023 at approximately 12:30 a.m. Water pressure was restored by 1:30 a.m.,” they wrote in a news release. “If you are in this location, you may experience discolored water for approximately 24 hours after your water service has been restored.”

Suspects in ‘Baby Jane Doe’ murder case arrive at jail in east Alabama

Residents should boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing of dishes.

”A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient,” officials wrote. “As an alternative, bottled water may be used.”

Panama City Beach officials will test the water and when it is deemed safe the boil water notice will be rescinded.

