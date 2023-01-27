ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Did you feel that? Reports of shaking, booms in south Alabama

By Christopher Lugo
 4 days ago

BALDWIN COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Many of you have emailed or called WKRG News 5 to tell us you have heard two big booms and felt shaking in Baldwin County at around 11 a.m., Friday morning.

We’ve been checking to try and find out what those sounds and movements might be. The USGS is looking into it too and News 5 will keep you updated as we learn more. As of right now, the USGS does not show anything yet about a possible earthquake in South Alabama.

Here’s where we’re getting reports of booms and feeling shaking:

  • Gulf Shores
  • Fairhope
  • Robertsdale
  • Silverhill
  • Bon Secour River

According to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, there have been no reports of any damage in the area.

For those that heard the booms and felt the shakes, report it on the USGS website, here .

