Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
Furious Navy chiefs order investigation after 'Trident nuclear submarine workers glued broken bolts'
Defence chiefs have launched an urgent investigation after bolt heads were found to have been glued back together inside the nuclear reactor chamber on board HMS Vanguard.
Russian Marines Just Attempted Another Frontal Assault On Ukrainian Positions Around Pavlivka. The Result Was Predictably Bloody.
Three months after it got wrecked trying and failing to punch through Ukrainian defenses, the Russian navy’s unhappiest marine brigade is back in action. And apparently getting beaten, again. The bewildering and tragic plight of the 155th Marine Brigade is a reminder of one of the fundamental flaws in...
Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut
Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable. Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
Ukraine’s New M-2 Fighting Vehicles Know A High-Tech Trick—Each Can See What The Others See
At least some of the autocannon- and missile-armed M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles that the United States is donating to Ukraine are the third-most-capable version of the classic vehicle. Photos that the U.S. Transportation Command released on Wednesday depict the M-2A2 Operation Desert Storm Situational Awareness Bradleys loading onto a transport...
Oil falls on rate hike worries, Russian export flows
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the prospect of further interest rate increases and ample Russian crude flows outweighed demand recovery expectations from China. March Brent crude futures fell by $1.01, or 1.19%, to $83.89 per barrel by 0920 GMT. The March contract expires on Tuesday and the...
Iran Blames Foreign Spies, Iraq-Based Groups for Drone Strike
(Bloomberg) -- Iran said a foreign security service and Kurdish groups were behind a drone attack on an Iranian ammunition depot at the weekend which escalated Middle East tensions. Most Read from Bloomberg. Iran didn’t identity which country the security service belonged to, but has blamed regional enemy Israel for...
Underwater volcano in ‘Ring of Fire’ erupts off Vanuatu
An underwater volcano off the archipelago nation of Vanuatu erupted on Wednesday, sending a cloud of ash some 300 feet into the air and prompting officials to warn residents to stay away. Locals on Epi island — part of the small South Pacific nation to the east of Australia —...
Upcoming Solar Eclipse Will Be the Last One Visible From the US for Decades
Upcoming Solar Eclipse , Will Be the Last One , Visible From the US for Decades. NBC reports that people in Mexico, Canada and the United States will soon have their last chance to see a total solar eclipse before the next one occurs in 20 years. NBC reports that people in Mexico, Canada and the United States will soon have their last chance to see a total solar eclipse before the next one occurs in 20 years. On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will pass over North America. . According to NASA, it's the last time the contiguous U.S. will see a total eclipse until August of 2044. A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, which darkens the sky. . While these events are not uncommon, they only occur over specific parts of the Earth each time. The last time the continent experienced a total solar eclipse was in 2017. . At the time, the path of the eclipse traveled from Oregon to South Carolina. The upcoming eclipse will enter the U.S. in Texas before sweeping across the nation. Other states along the path are Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. NBC reports that viewers outside of the eclipse's direct path will still be able to observe a partial eclipse.
U.S. military poised to secure new access to key Philippine bases
The U.S. military is poised to secure expanded access to key bases in the Philippines on the heels of a significant revamp of U.S. force posture in Japan — developments that reflect the allies’ concern with an increasingly fraught security environment in the region and a desire to deepen alliances with the United States, according to U.S. and Philippine officials.
