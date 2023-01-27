ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport murder suspect missing, Crime Stoppers offering reward

By Christa Swanson
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RdSj7_0kTs8tzO00

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man is still at large more than three months after his death, and police are asking for the public’s help.

Lee Buckner is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the death of Kenneth Dotie on Sept. 5, 2022. Dotie suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest at an apartment complex on the 4500 block of N. Market St. He died of his wounds 30 minutes later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02YtJW_0kTs8tzO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Q30r_0kTs8tzO00

Police say Buckner may have changed his appearance. They believe he may be in the Dallas or Natchitoches area.

Those providing information leading to the arrest of those responsible are eligible for a minimum reward of $2,000.00 from Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers. Anonymous tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling (318) 673-7373.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

2 males shot in Allendale neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two males have been shot in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood. One is in critical and possibly life-threatening condition. Authorities said the other’s wounds did not appear to be life-threatening. Details of the shooting are scant. But police do know neither of the victims was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man charged in shooting that injured child

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Police Violent Crime investigators have made an arrest in a weekend shooting that injured a child. Cavisia Goode, 27, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. The shooting happened around 8:14 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Caddo Parish Violent Offenders for January 2023 (Mugshots)

The first month of this year has already seen a fair amount of violent crime. So far in the month of January, nearly 50 people were arrested for crimes of a violent or sexual nature including murder and rape. The following mugshots are the ones that Caddo Correctional Center released...
CADDO PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

Employee of local company arrested for internal theft

An employee of Magnolia Plumbing was arrested today for stealing money from the company, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator. Brad Peccio, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested on Tuesday, January 31, after an investigation determined he initiated a scheme to steal from his employer, resulting in the loss of over $7,700.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Man in hospital after Carthage shooting, suspect arrested

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Carthage Police Department said they found a black male with gunshot wounds while responding to a 911 call about a shooting around 3:04 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting took place on the 600 block of South Adams Street in Carthage and there was no suspect on the scene, according to officials. […]
CARTHAGE, TX
KTBS

ACLU reaches settlement with Shreveport police over man's arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. – The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana on Monday announced a settlement on behalf of a Shreveport man reportedly beat by Shreveport police after speaking out against the Black Lives Matter movement. Details of the settlement were not released. The ACLU said Brandon Kennedy, 37, was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Six-year-old girl shot in arm in Shreveport

Shreveport, La. -- A six-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the arm Saturday. Shreveport police investigators say the shooting happened on Hearn Avenue but the victim made her way back to the 2700 block of Park Ridge to get help. It's unclear if the shooting was accidental. KTBS...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man found guilty of murdering his brother

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man, accused of murdering his brother, was found guilty in Caddo District Court on Thursday. The jury found 53-year-old Carlin Tremell Cotton guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his brother Cedric Cemoyne Fuller in 2021. Officials say on Aug. 18...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

2 fires in 3 Shreveport homes displace 6 residents

The Shreveport Fire Department has declared a single-story, wood-frame home in the Allendale neighborhood a total loss and an adjacent home damaged, while two adults and three children escaped unharmed after a separate fire broke out in Shreveport's Southern Hills neighborhood on Saturday night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Speed cameras show results in Shreveport school zones

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the last few months, drivers speeding through Shreveport school zones have received citations in the mail as part of a new safety measure, and officials say it’s working. The program began in June 2022 when the Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Parish Schools...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man pleads guilty to killing mother’s boyfriend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man charged in the shooting death of his mother’s boyfriend pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday. Fabin Q. Alexander was charged with the 2021 murder of Robert Lemmon. Police say Alexander approached Lemmon outside his home in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood on March 9. Officers found Lemmon inside a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy