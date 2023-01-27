Tsonga reflects on facing Djokovic in first of 21 Grand Slam wins at 2008 Australian Open in essay: "My whole career I've been asking myself why did I lose that final"

Read full article on original website
Roddick stands by comments regarding Djokovic's lack of vaccination: "Novak's success doesn’t mean I was wrong in this clip"
Andy Roddick has stood by his comments made about Djokovic when he declined to get vaccinated in order to comply with the Australian Open requirement last year. Many are convinced that Djokovic would have won his 10th Australian Open last year if he was permitted to play and they're probably right. He didn't and during that time, Andy Roddick criticized Djokovic for opting out of the vaccine because doing so was the responsible thing to do. Roddick said back then:
"If his body plays along, he'll be in the top ten or five players again": McEnroe believes Zverev due for top five return if injury issues subside
John McEnroe believes Alexander Zverev will be in the top 5 sooner rather than later if his bodies holds up and he stops getting injured. Alexander Zverev made a return to Australia but the German didn't shine. He was beaten fairly early in the event and that was largely expected after he missed most of the year following his ankle injury at Roland Garros. Much will depend on his health, but John McEnroe believes that Zverev will return to the top if his body holds up:
Becker believes Federer's legacy will remain untouched despite Djokovic heading towards GOAT status: "With Roger, everything is so perfect, almost too good to be true"
Boris Becker doesn't think Novak Djokovic adding to his legacy will impact that of the Swiss as the story of Federer is 'perfect' almost too good to be true. The former player is probably right because no player was ever as popular as Federer and it's hard to imagine that any player ever will be as popular as the. His impact on the game is cemented as every major player basically cites him as an inspiration or idol. Djokovic's place in tennis history is cemented as well but in a different light.
Hectic few hours post Australian Open win as Djokovic faced doping control at 3am
Novak Djokovic faced a hectic few hours following his Australian Open as he had to go through media obligations as well as a doping test scheduled in the middle of the night. Doping in tennis as in every other sport is a serious thing and Djokovic's post-Australian Open schedule proved just that. He was subjected to a doping test in the middle of the night in order to check the validity of his Australian Open win. He's never failed a doping test and won't fail this one either but it left very little time to celebrate.
VIDEO: “The crowd inside Rod Laver Arena cruelly mocked her” – Look back to Sabalenka’s debut against Barty at 2018 Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka's debut at the 2018 Australian Open has been shared on social networks, where she was molested by the public during the match against local Ashleigh Barty. The new Aussie Open champion found her best tennis over the past two weeks to clinch her first Grand Slam, where she dropped just one set in the final to Elena Rybakina. The Belarusian, who will once again occupy second place in the ranking, loos back on the uncomfortable moment she experienced 5 years ago.
Rybakina hits back at criticism surrounding coach Vukov: "Unlike people that are making these comments, he has great knowledge about me as a person and as an athlete"
Elena Rybakina spoke out against criticism against her coach Vukov who caught some criticism after his 'aggressive' coaching style that involves quite a bit of shouting. Stefanos Vukov caught some criticism on social media for the way he coaches Rybakina as his attitude on the stands was first called into question by former player Laura Robson. His behaviour was also called into question by former player Pam Shriver who urged Rybakina to part ways with him and find a coach who respects her more.
Nick Kyrgios speaks on how girlfriend Costeen Hatzi has altered his 'bad boy' attitude - "She's definitely tamed me a lot"
World No. 20 Nick Kyrgios recently spoke about the impact his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi has had on his 'bad boy' image, crediting her for changing him for the better. The Australian is often depicted as a villainous character on the men's tour due to his exasperated antics and expressive nature. However, there's been a significant change in his persona since he began dating Sydney-based beauty influencer Costeen Hatzi.
"Surely a drop off to be expected" - Andy Murray blames low viewership for 2023 Australian Open due to the absence of Federer, Barty and Kyrgios
Andy Murray has suggested that the absence of Roger Federer, Ashleigh Barty, and Nick Kyrgios was the reason for Channel 9 experiencing significantly lower TV ratings during the 2023 Australian Open as compared to last year. The Australian TV network, which recently extended its deal with the first Grand Slam...
"There are people who like Rafael, others like Federer and others like Djokovic": Toni Nadal reveals good relationship with Novak Djokovic
Nadal fans don't particularly like Djokovic for obvious reasons but Toni Nadal has a really good and respectful relationship with his nephew's rival. Toni Nadal has watched Nadal battle Djokovic many times on the court and he's plotted how to beat him countless times when he served as the coach of Nadal. As a tennis fan primarily, Toni Nadal appreciated Djokovic's tennis calling him a great champion but he also shared a really good personal relationship with him.
Tennis world reacts to Djokovic's dominant Australian Open: "We created a monster"
Novak Djokovic won his 22nd grand slam overall and 10th Australian Open on Sunday and the tennis world reacted to the historic achievment. A lot of tennis players reacted on social media to Novak Djokovic winning his 22nd grand slam overall and we bring you some of the best reactions. Djokovic himself didn't disappoint with his reaction as he called it probably the most important tournament of his career. Nick Kyrgios didn't disappoint either. He wrote:
Wilander on comparing Djokovic's historic Australian Open tally to Nadal's Roland Garros: "If you win 10 Australian Opens on hard, that means you have to beat maybe the best field in tennis"
Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
Becker doesn't expect similar dominance from Djokovic at Roland Garros and Wimbledon: "It will be a completely different act and burden"
Boris Becker doesn't think Djokovic will dominate at Roland Garros or Wimbledon as much as he did at the Australian Open as he'll face bigger challenges. Novak Djokovic has been the most dominant tennis player at the Australian Open in history so his run this year wasn't that surprising. Becker would be surprised if Djokovic managed to do that or even something remotely similar at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Those events come with their own challenges and age will eventually catch up with him:
Viewership down by 66% on Australian Open Finals Saturday, attributed to absence of home favorites Ashleigh Barty and Nick Kyrgios
Channel 9's viewership numbers for the men's doubles final and women's singles final at the 2023 Australian Open have taken a strong hit compared to the 2022 edition. The Australian TV network had signed a contract extension until 2023 to broadcast the Grand Slam and splashed around $500 million on the deal. The women's singles final was contested between reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka in 2023. The men's doubles final, meanwhile, featured the Aussie duo of Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler at Rod Laver Arena on January 28th.
Court dramas allow Australian Open to overrule controversies
Two worthy champions in Djokovic and Sabalenka plus Murray’s heroics helped make it a Happy Slam again
"He is beautiful I don't disagree with you": Azarenka admires Ruud's beauty after resembling Norwegian in video game during social media interaction
Victoria Azarenka agreed with a tennis fan who called Casper Ruud beautiful after she wondered why her character came out to look like him in a video game. Victoria Azarenka is a fairly active social media member and she reacted to looking like Casper Ruud in the video game Match Point. She reacted to a fan posting a picture of Azarenka from the video game and the Belarussian quickly noted the resemblance to Ruud:
2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Entry List including Djokovic, defending champion Rublev, Nadal and Medvedev
The 2023 ATP 500 Dubai event will be featuring a stellar lineup as always with Novak Djokovic set to return once more alongside Rublev, Nadal and Medvedev. The Dubai event usually gathers a really strong field but it's not often that they have two players with 22 grand slams attending. That will happen this year as both Nadal and Djokovic signed up to play at the event even though neither is 100 % confirmed. Both are dealing with injuries and it's a question of whether we'll see both of them there.
Siniakova hits out at poor treatment of doubles players: “I’m World No.1 but I don’t feel any wow”
Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova were crowned Australian Open doubles champions, clinching their seventh Grand Slam as a couple. The current No. 1 in the doubles ranking spoke at a press conference about the treatment received by doubles players. The Czech duo has established itself as one of the most...
Toni Nadal elaborates on how nephew Rafael Nadal was different from other kids - "He wasn't trying to embarrass you like other kids"
Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal recently weighed in on his nephew's upbringing and what made him extremely likable as a trainee. The 22-time Grand Slam champion started playing tennis at the age of four under Toni's guidance. It was his uncle who made the conscious decision for him to start playing left-handed. Nadal is right-handed, and playing tennis is the only thing that the iconic player can do with his left hand.
