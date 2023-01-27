Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
The richest person in Denver is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDenver, CO
Highlands Ranch gets a cheesy new restaurantBrittany AnasHighlands Ranch, CO
Lobster Rolls in Denver... Worth It? A ReviewCandies EatsDenver, CO
2023 NFL Draft Order After Sean Payton Broncos TradeFlurrySportsDenver, CO
Related
Joel Embiid gets 100% real on Markelle Fultz trade after Sixers’ loss vs. Magic
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers’ seven-game win streak was snapped by an old friend: Markelle Fultz. He helped lead the Orlando Magic to a comeback win over Joel Embiid and the Sixers in his first-ever game as a visitor in the Wells Fargo Center. Fultz shot just 4-14...
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had another mind-blowing performance on Monday night as he torched the Detroit Pistons with 53 points in a 111-105 win in favor of the Mavs. That wasn’t the only reason why Luka made headlines, though, as the 23-year-old was also seen exchanging words with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen after […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
RUMOR: Luka Doncic could finally get the help he needs amid Mavs’ shocking trade stance
Luka Doncic is in the midst of another outstanding season. The Dallas Mavericks are well aware of this fact and it seems that the Mavs have every intention of not letting Doncic’s fascinating campaign go to waste yet again. There has been a lot of talk about Luka doing all the heavy lifting for the […] The post RUMOR: Luka Doncic could finally get the help he needs amid Mavs’ shocking trade stance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s trash talking on Pistons draws strong message from Dwane Casey
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was heated on Monday against the Detroit Pistons, as he was spotted multiple times chirping at their opponents–both players and coaches alike–throughout the night. According to Detroit assistant coach Jerome Allen, he had some words with Doncic after he believed that the Mavs star disrespected head coach Dwane Casey.
Sean Payton blockbuster trade: 4 winners and losers, including Russell Wilson
It’s officially official. Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is headed to the Denver Broncos. In what ended up becoming
RUMOR: Why Nuggets’ Bones Hyland suddenly became such a likely trade candidate before deadline
The Denver Nuggets are unquestionably one of the best teams in the NBA, thanks in large part to yet another MVP-caliber season from Nikola Jokic. At the time of writing, the Nuggets have a 34-16 record, and they have shown that they have every weapon in their arsenal to compete for a coveted NBA championship. […] The post RUMOR: Why Nuggets’ Bones Hyland suddenly became such a likely trade candidate before deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
atozsports.com
Broncos get unwanted news on Monday
The Denver Broncos received some tough news on Monday involving their head coaching search. One of the candidates they were very interested in decided he no longer was interested in the job. That’s right, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, fresh off of a brutal loss to the Eagles, decided...
Perfect O.G. Anunoby offer Knicks must make Raptors ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
With the February 9th NBA trade deadline just around the corner, the clock is ticking on any big moves. Organizations such as the New York Knicks are in the thick of a heated playoff race, so any last-minute addition could make a big difference. One of the names connected with the Knicks is OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors.
Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love
The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of many teams looking to surround their stars with more talent in the hopes of making a deeper playoff run. Their main goals at the trade deadline are not massive ones but one of them will make Sixers fans extremely […] The post Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos turned down by another top head coach candidate?
The Denver Broncos have been aggressive this offseason in pursuing a big name for their head coach vacancy, but yet another top candidate has reportedly turned them down. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is now free to negotiate with other teams after the Niners lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship... The post Broncos turned down by another top head coach candidate? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Anthony Davis controversial charge sends Knicks game into OT, fans into a fury
The Los Angeles Lakers figured in yet another controversial late-regulation situation Tuesday night on the road versus the New York Knicks. Less than a week since a missed foul call on a LeBron James layup sent the game to OT in a Lakers-Boston Celtics showdown at TD Garden last Saturday, Anthony Davis got himself called for a crucial offensive foul while trying to make what could have been a game-winning bucket for Los Angeles.
DeMar DeRozan’s perfect All-Star response that will fire up Bulls fans
Whether he makes it to the 2023 All-Star NBA Game as a reserve or not, it will not matter as much for Chicago Bulls guard-forward DeMar DeRozan as winning games for his team. Asked about his All-Star chances prior to Tuesday night’s home game against Paul George and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers, DeMar DeRozan made it clear that he’s going to be just fine with whatever his All-Star fate will be, noting that at the end of the day, the priority for him is to try to lead the Bulls to the NBA Playoffs.
NFL World Reacts To What Sean Payton Said About Broncos
Sean Payton wouldn't take the Denver job if he didn't believe it was a challenge worth taking. And speaking to NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan, the Super Bowl-winning coach sounded stoked about the opportunity in Denver. Telling the columnist: "Great fanbase. Great tradition. The ownership group is ...
Suns, Bulls talk Jae Crowder-Coby White trade, but there’s a catch
Trade talks around the NBA are heating up, and the Phoenix Suns appear to be one of the key teams interested in making moves. One of the top rumors involves sending holdout Jae Crowder to the Chicago Bulls in a trade involving Coby White. However, it’s not that simple as...
Sixers star Joel Embiid pops up on injury report ahead of Magic game
Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid continued his rampage on Monday as he torched the Orlando Magic with a 30-point, 11-rebound double-double. The Sixers big man has been on an absolute tear of late, as he has been for pretty much the entire season. His streak could be put on hold, though, as he’s now popped up on the injury report ahead of Wednesday’s clash against the Orlando Magic.
Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle gets interested suitors ahead of trade deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers will be one of many busy teams at the NBA trade deadline. As they look for upgrades, there are a few players that could be used in trades. One such player is Matisse Thybulle and the Sixers already have one team interested in him. Thybulle has been...
Bones Hyland’s honest take on trade rumors spelling Nuggets exit
Denver Nuggets backup point guard Bones Hyland has surprisingly found himself in trade rumors as of late. Despite having an extremely bright future ahead of him, what with him being only 22 years old, the Nuggets have reportedly been willing to relinquish him in a trade, perhaps for the defensive-oriented wing that they covet.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
134K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0