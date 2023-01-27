ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had another mind-blowing performance on Monday night as he torched the Detroit Pistons with 53 points in a 111-105 win in favor of the Mavs. That wasn’t the only reason why Luka made headlines, though, as the 23-year-old was also seen exchanging words with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen after […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Luka Doncic could finally get the help he needs amid Mavs’ shocking trade stance

Luka Doncic is in the midst of another outstanding season. The Dallas Mavericks are well aware of this fact and it seems that the Mavs have every intention of not letting Doncic’s fascinating campaign go to waste yet again. There has been a lot of talk about Luka doing all the heavy lifting for the […] The post RUMOR: Luka Doncic could finally get the help he needs amid Mavs’ shocking trade stance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Why Nuggets’ Bones Hyland suddenly became such a likely trade candidate before deadline

The Denver Nuggets are unquestionably one of the best teams in the NBA, thanks in large part to yet another MVP-caliber season from Nikola Jokic. At the time of writing, the Nuggets have a 34-16 record, and they have shown that they have every weapon in their arsenal to compete for a coveted NBA championship. […] The post RUMOR: Why Nuggets’ Bones Hyland suddenly became such a likely trade candidate before deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Broncos get unwanted news on Monday

The Denver Broncos received some tough news on Monday involving their head coaching search. One of the candidates they were very interested in decided he no longer was interested in the job. That’s right, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, fresh off of a brutal loss to the Eagles, decided...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love

The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of many teams looking to surround their stars with more talent in the hopes of making a deeper playoff run. Their main goals at the trade deadline are not massive ones but one of them will make Sixers fans extremely […] The post Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos turned down by another top head coach candidate?

The Denver Broncos have been aggressive this offseason in pursuing a big name for their head coach vacancy, but yet another top candidate has reportedly turned them down. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is now free to negotiate with other teams after the Niners lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship... The post Broncos turned down by another top head coach candidate? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis controversial charge sends Knicks game into OT, fans into a fury

The Los Angeles Lakers figured in yet another controversial late-regulation situation Tuesday night on the road versus the New York Knicks. Less than a week since a missed foul call on a LeBron James layup sent the game to OT in a Lakers-Boston Celtics showdown at TD Garden last Saturday, Anthony Davis got himself called for a crucial offensive foul while trying to make what could have been a game-winning bucket for Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

DeMar DeRozan’s perfect All-Star response that will fire up Bulls fans

Whether he makes it to the 2023 All-Star NBA Game as a reserve or not, it will not matter as much for Chicago Bulls guard-forward DeMar DeRozan as winning games for his team. Asked about his All-Star chances prior to Tuesday night’s home game against Paul George and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers, DeMar DeRozan made it clear that he’s going to be just fine with whatever his All-Star fate will be, noting that at the end of the day, the priority for him is to try to lead the Bulls to the NBA Playoffs.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Sean Payton Said About Broncos

Sean Payton wouldn't take the Denver job if he didn't believe it was a challenge worth taking. And speaking to NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan, the Super Bowl-winning coach sounded stoked about the opportunity in Denver. Telling the columnist: "Great fanbase. Great tradition. The ownership group is ...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Sixers star Joel Embiid pops up on injury report ahead of Magic game

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid continued his rampage on Monday as he torched the Orlando Magic with a 30-point, 11-rebound double-double. The Sixers big man has been on an absolute tear of late, as he has been for pretty much the entire season. His streak could be put on hold, though, as he’s now popped up on the injury report ahead of Wednesday’s clash against the Orlando Magic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Bones Hyland’s honest take on trade rumors spelling Nuggets exit

Denver Nuggets backup point guard Bones Hyland has surprisingly found himself in trade rumors as of late. Despite having an extremely bright future ahead of him, what with him being only 22 years old, the Nuggets have reportedly been willing to relinquish him in a trade, perhaps for the defensive-oriented wing that they covet.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
134K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy