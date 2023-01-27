ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Two Omaha Police officers shot, third person killed

Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 3 hours ago. 6...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

41-year-old woman found dead outside Omaha apartment

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities consider the cold weather one factor in a woman’s death. Omaha Police say they received a call around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a 41-year-old woman dead outside the Southside Terrace Apartments in south Omaha. Investigators don’t suspect foul play. We’re told alcohol use...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Questions surround burglary suspect killed by officer Monday night

Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. 6 News has learned more about the background of the man shot and killed by Omaha Police at a storage facility Monday night. 'Parental Bill of Rights'...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Officers injured in shooting at storage unit identified

The controversial "Parental Bill of Rights" was discussed with the unicameral's education committee Tuesday. Witnesses describe what happened inside Target during shooting. Witnesses told 6 News about what went on inside the store as shots were fired. Omaha shooting witness: 'He was right outside'. Updated: 1 hour ago. Jasmine Gascar,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Police respond to Omaha bank after person found in parking lot

OMAHA, Neb. — Police were called to a west Omaha bank on Tuesday morning when someone found a person in the parking lot. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to the Bank of the West, located near North 132nd and California streets. Paramedics took a person to the hospital with...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

SCENE VIDEO: Many police respond to west Omaha Target store

Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Police investigating cutting at OPS alternative school

Four months after motorcyclist killed, OPD traffic unit still searching for answers. The family of a motorcyclist killed in a September 2022 crash near 81st and Maple is still looking for answers in the crash that claimed his life. PACE "not the target" of criminal investigation. Updated: 2 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Ceiling collapses at Grover Ice Rink

Four months after motorcyclist killed, OPD traffic unit still searching for answers. The family of a motorcyclist killed in a September 2022 crash near 81st and Maple is still looking for answers in the crash that claimed his life. PACE "not the target" of criminal investigation. Updated: 9 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police: Officer shot active shooter at Target

Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. That teaching comes in the jazz masterclasses, and the young -- some real young -- are here, to learn and enjoy the music. Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Updated: 21 minutes ago.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Witnesses describe what happened inside Target during shooting

Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Parents on both sides of the issue made their voices heard in Lincoln today as the committee hearing was held for the "Parental Bill of Rights." Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility. Omaha Police identified the man as Steven Docken of Council Bluffs, who was wanted on two bench warrants: one for failing to show up for a violation of probation hearing on Oct. 6; and for failing to show up for a pretrial hearing on a case where he was accused of disturbing the peace and obstructing a peace officer.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha shooting witness: 'He was right outside'

Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

New details in Aldrick Scott case

Four months after motorcyclist killed, OPD traffic unit still searching for answers. The family of a motorcyclist killed in a September 2022 crash near 81st and Maple is still looking for answers in the crash that claimed his life. PACE "not the target" of criminal investigation. Updated: 7 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for Lincoln homicide

Four months after motorcyclist killed, OPD traffic unit still searching for answers. The family of a motorcyclist killed in a September 2022 crash near 81st and Maple is still looking for answers in the crash that claimed his life. PACE "not the target" of criminal investigation. Updated: 2 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Three Millard elementary schools put on lockout

6 News has learned more about the background of the man shot and killed by Omaha Police at a storage facility Monday night. "Parental Bill of Rights" committee hearing held in Lincoln. Updated: 36 minutes ago. The controversial "Parental Bill of Rights" was discussed with the unicameral's education committee Tuesday.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

2 Omaha officers wounded, suspect killed in shootout

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)— Two Nebraska police officers were wounded and a suspect was killed in a shootout during an attempted burglary, police said. The Omaha World-Herald reported Omaha Police Chief Todd R. Schmaderer said the two officers responded to a report of a burglary at a storage business around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy