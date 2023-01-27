Read full article on original website
WOWT
Two Omaha Police officers shot, third person killed
WOWT
41-year-old woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities consider the cold weather one factor in a woman’s death. Omaha Police say they received a call around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a 41-year-old woman dead outside the Southside Terrace Apartments in south Omaha. Investigators don’t suspect foul play. We’re told alcohol use...
WOWT
Questions surround burglary suspect killed by officer Monday night
WOWT
Officers injured in shooting at storage unit identified
The controversial "Parental Bill of Rights" was discussed with the unicameral's education committee Tuesday. Witnesses describe what happened inside Target during shooting. Witnesses told 6 News about what went on inside the store as shots were fired. Omaha shooting witness: 'He was right outside'. Updated: 1 hour ago. Jasmine Gascar,...
KETV.com
Police respond to Omaha bank after person found in parking lot
OMAHA, Neb. — Police were called to a west Omaha bank on Tuesday morning when someone found a person in the parking lot. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to the Bank of the West, located near North 132nd and California streets. Paramedics took a person to the hospital with...
WOWT
SCENE VIDEO: Many police respond to west Omaha Target store
WOWT
Chaplain programs available for police, families after officer-involved shootings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most never discharge their firearm in the line of duty. But Jeff Kaiser says those who have chosen to walk in the profession of law enforcement must prepare for the harsh reality. So for starters, his job is to make sure an officer involved in a...
WOWT
BREAKING: Police investigating cutting at OPS alternative school
Four months after motorcyclist killed, OPD traffic unit still searching for answers. The family of a motorcyclist killed in a September 2022 crash near 81st and Maple is still looking for answers in the crash that claimed his life. PACE "not the target" of criminal investigation. Updated: 2 hours ago.
WOWT
BREAKING: Ceiling collapses at Grover Ice Rink
Four months after motorcyclist killed, OPD traffic unit still searching for answers. The family of a motorcyclist killed in a September 2022 crash near 81st and Maple is still looking for answers in the crash that claimed his life. PACE "not the target" of criminal investigation. Updated: 9 hours ago.
UPDATED: Atlantic Fire Department at the Scene of House Fire
(Atlantic) Fire Fighters continue to battle a house fire at 901 Birch Street. Firemen were called to the scene just before 10:00 a.m. on Monday. C.J. Adams owns the home. Adams tells KSOM/KS95 News three adults and one child were in the home and smelled smoke. Adams says firefighters continue...
WOWT
Omaha Police: Officer shot active shooter at Target
Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. That teaching comes in the jazz masterclasses, and the young -- some real young -- are here, to learn and enjoy the music. Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Updated: 21 minutes ago.
WOWT
Witnesses describe what happened inside Target during shooting
Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Parents on both sides of the issue made their voices heard in Lincoln today as the committee hearing was held for the "Parental Bill of Rights." Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. Updated:...
WOWT
Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility. Omaha Police identified the man as Steven Docken of Council Bluffs, who was wanted on two bench warrants: one for failing to show up for a violation of probation hearing on Oct. 6; and for failing to show up for a pretrial hearing on a case where he was accused of disturbing the peace and obstructing a peace officer.
WOWT
Omaha shooting witness: 'He was right outside'
WOWT
New details in Aldrick Scott case
Four months after motorcyclist killed, OPD traffic unit still searching for answers. The family of a motorcyclist killed in a September 2022 crash near 81st and Maple is still looking for answers in the crash that claimed his life. PACE "not the target" of criminal investigation. Updated: 7 hours ago.
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for Lincoln homicide
Four months after motorcyclist killed, OPD traffic unit still searching for answers. The family of a motorcyclist killed in a September 2022 crash near 81st and Maple is still looking for answers in the crash that claimed his life. PACE "not the target" of criminal investigation. Updated: 2 hours ago.
UPDATE: Omaha police officers injured in Monday shooting named
The Omaha Police Department has named the officers injured in a Monday night exchange of fire at a Dino's Storage facility in midtown Omaha.
WOWT
Three Millard elementary schools put on lockout
6 News has learned more about the background of the man shot and killed by Omaha Police at a storage facility Monday night. "Parental Bill of Rights" committee hearing held in Lincoln. Updated: 36 minutes ago. The controversial "Parental Bill of Rights" was discussed with the unicameral's education committee Tuesday.
WOWT
Police looking for suspect in North Omaha Family Dollar armed robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to a Family Dollar on North 30th Street at 8:46 p.m. Sunday in response to a robbery. An employee told the police that a...
2 Omaha officers wounded, suspect killed in shootout
OMAHA, Neb. (AP)— Two Nebraska police officers were wounded and a suspect was killed in a shootout during an attempted burglary, police said. The Omaha World-Herald reported Omaha Police Chief Todd R. Schmaderer said the two officers responded to a report of a burglary at a storage business around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
