PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth’s Deandre Berry first threw the basketball down the floor as far as he could. That’s only after Berry threw caution to the wind. That’s because Berry, the Trojans’ six-foot and one-inch up-and-coming junior, bucketed back-to-back baskets in daring fashion for two Trojan leads in the final 35 seconds on Friday night.

PORTSMOUTH, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO