Portsmouth Times
Trojans top Rock Hill in thriller
PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth’s Deandre Berry first threw the basketball down the floor as far as he could. That’s only after Berry threw caution to the wind. That’s because Berry, the Trojans’ six-foot and one-inch up-and-coming junior, bucketed back-to-back baskets in daring fashion for two Trojan leads in the final 35 seconds on Friday night.
Fast start fuels Mohawks
McDERMOTT — In Friday night’s 62-44 victory for Northwest over visiting Oak Hill, the Mohawks used a game-best 24-point first quarter to gain an early edge over their guests. Northwest made four of its six three-pointers in the opening frame, taking a 24-12 lead through the first eight...
ND netting 9th in row
PORTSMOUTH — Simply put, Thursday night served as just another coronation for the Notre Dame Lady Titans. That’s right, the Lady Titans are once again undisputed —and undefeated to date —queens of the Southern Ohio Conference Division I, which is now nine times over. On a...
Hood-Schifino sparks Indiana win over OSU
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino used a career-high six 3-pointers to score 20 of his 24 points in the first half, and Indiana cruised to an 86-70 victory over Ohio State on Saturday night. Hood-Schifino hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 to knot the score at 21-21...
SSU’s Natalee Hall looks to use Dental Hygiene to impact her patients’ overall lives
SSU’s Natalee Hall looks to use Dental Hygiene to impact her patients’ overall lives. Senior, Natalee Hall (Hometown: Chesapeake, Ohio) is thankful to be entering a career field that she feels is extremely rewarding. Graduating later this spring from Shawnee State University, Hall will be receiving two degrees – a Bachelor’s in Health Science and an Associate’s in Dental Hygiene.
Applications for FAO’s donor-established scholarships
NELSONVILLE, Ohio – The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) announces the upcoming opening of its annual application period for scholarship funds. Applications will be accepted from Wednesday, Feb. 15, through Wednesday, March 15. FAO offers a wide variety of scholarships for students throughout the 32-county Appalachian Ohio region interested...
