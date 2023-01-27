Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Report: Denver Broncos finalizing trade to hire Sean Payton as head coach
The Arizona Cardinals are out of the Sean Payton sweepstakes. After months of speculation, the Denver Broncos are acquiring the former New Orleans Saint as the team’s next head coach, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter adds the Broncos are sending the Saints their 2023 first-round pick and a...
Brother vs. brother: Kelces prepare for Super Bowl with mom donning split jersey
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Donna Kelce is going to have to pull out that now-familiar custom jersey — the one with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s front stitched to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce’s back — one more time this season. At...
Coaching options still aplenty for Cardinals after Payton, Ryans hires
As Blink-182 once said, “Where do we go from here?”. The head-coaching dominoes have begun to fall, with Sean Payton and DeMeco Ryans accepting jobs with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, respectively, on Tuesday. For the Arizona Cardinals, that means seven candidates in their search for a new...
Cardinals candidate Sean Payton: ‘In the next week we’re gonna know a lot more’
Arizona Cardinals fans are anxiously awaiting the announcement of a new head coach to take over the reins of the organization. Former Saints coach and Cardinals candidate Sean Payton recently finished a lengthy 7-8 hour interview with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill on Thursday. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the interview went well.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0