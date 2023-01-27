Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes blocked on I-471 in Newport due to a crash
NEWPORT, Ky. — The three left lanes are blocked on south bound I-471 in Newport after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Officials say that traffic is getting by using the ramp lane at this time.
WKYT 27
Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on the I-7N ramp to Donaldson Road in Erlanger
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on the I-7N ramp to Donaldson Road in Erlanger.
WLWT 5
Traffic signal maintenance may cause travel delays in Batavia Township
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Motorists will face flashing traffic signals during the daytime commute in Batavia Township on Tuesday. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, contractors will perform traffic signal work at the intersection of State Route 32 and Bauer Road on Jan. 31.
WLWT 5
Crash blocking multiple lanes on I-275 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — The two right lanes are blocked on eastbound I-275 in Covington after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported between the Madison Pike and Taylor Mill Road exits by the Kentucky...
WLWT 5
More than 1,000 without power after fire at electrical substation in Anderson Township
FORESTVILLE, Ohio — Thousands of customers are without power Tuesday evening after a fire at an electrical substation in Anderson Township. According to reports, around 7:30 p.m. Anderson Township Fire crews responded to a reports of fire at Markley and Dunn roads. First responders have closed Markley and Dunn...
WLWT 5
Crash reportedly blocking traffic on Industrial Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash reportedly blocking traffic on Industrial Road in Florence.
WLWT 5
Police close William Howard Taft Road due to hazardous conditions
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have shut down William Howard Taft Road in East Walnut Hills because of hazardous driving conditions, Tuesday morning. Officials have closed W.H. Taft Rd. at Columbia Parkway after multiple vehicles reportedly...
WLWT 5
Multiple vehicles reportedly stuck in hazardous road conditions on Taylor Avenue in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Multiple vehicles reportedly stuck in hazardous road conditions on Taylor Avenue in Oakley.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on Harris Road in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on Harris Road in Butler County.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire in Florence on Turkeyfoot Road
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a vehicle fire in Florence on Turkeyfoot Road.
Fox 19
I-275 South closed due to flipped car
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 275 South is closed beyond OH-32 due to a flipped car. No word on injuries or how long the closure will last. Roads are becoming increasingly icy as a winter weather front moves through the Tri-State.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, blocking the roadway, on Madison Pike in Morning View
MORNING VIEW, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, blocking the roadway, in the 14000 block of Madison Pike in Morning View.
WLWT 5
Crash on I-75 in Sharonville cleared
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash that was blocking lanes on northbound I-75 in Sharonville has been cleared. Traffic is flowing normally through the area. Police have reopened the two left most lanes on I-75 in Sharonville after a crash had previously closed all lanes. WLWT's Katie Donovan was...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to report of a crash at Asbury and Forest in Anderson Township
FORESTVILLE, Ohio — Crews respond to a report of a crash at Asbury Road and Forest Road in Anderson Township. The intersection is blocked.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Free Soil Road in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Free Soil Road in Georgetown.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Monmouth Street in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Monmouth Street in Newport.
Groundwater monitoring wells stopped at Beckjord site, but county never knew
Two wells that monitor groundwater for contamination at the former Beckjord coal plant were either missing or damaged for several months in 2022. But Clermont County officials never knew about it.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, blocking the intersection in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, blocking the intersection, at Rapid Run and Overlook, in West Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Crews are on scene of a crash on Ronald Reagan Hwy (SR 126), lanes blocked
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Crews are on scene of a crash on I 71 South at Ronald Reagan CRS Co Hwy (SR 126) Exit 14. The two left lanes are blocked and traffic is backed up to Pfeiffer Rd/Exit 15. Expect delays of up to 10 minutes. Use caution in...
