Gallatin County, KY

WLWT 5

Multiple lanes blocked on I-471 in Newport due to a crash

NEWPORT, Ky. — The three left lanes are blocked on south bound I-471 in Newport after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Officials say that traffic is getting by using the ramp lane at this time. Delays...
NEWPORT, KY
WKYT 27

Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on the I-7N ramp to Donaldson Road in Erlanger

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on the I-7N ramp to Donaldson Road in Erlanger. For live traffic updates, click here.
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Traffic signal maintenance may cause travel delays in Batavia Township

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Motorists will face flashing traffic signals during the daytime commute in Batavia Township on Tuesday. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, contractors will perform traffic signal work at the intersection of State Route 32 and Bauer Road on Jan. 31. Work will begin at...
BATAVIA, OH
WLWT 5

Crash blocking multiple lanes on I-275 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — The two right lanes are blocked on eastbound I-275 in Covington after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported between the Madison Pike and Taylor Mill Road exits by the Kentucky...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crash reportedly blocking traffic on Industrial Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash reportedly blocking traffic on Industrial Road in Florence. For live traffic updates, click here.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Police close William Howard Taft Road due to hazardous conditions

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have shut down William Howard Taft Road in East Walnut Hills because of hazardous driving conditions, Tuesday morning. Officials have closed W.H. Taft Rd. at Columbia Parkway after multiple vehicles reportedly...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on Harris Road in Butler County

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on Harris Road in Butler County. For live traffic updates, click here.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire in Florence on Turkeyfoot Road

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a vehicle fire in Florence on Turkeyfoot Road.
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

I-275 South closed due to flipped car

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 275 South is closed beyond OH-32 due to a flipped car. No word on injuries or how long the closure will last. Roads are becoming increasingly icy as a winter weather front moves through the Tri-State. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash on I-75 in Sharonville cleared

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash that was blocking lanes on northbound I-75 in Sharonville has been cleared. Traffic is flowing normally through the area. Police have reopened the two left most lanes on I-75 in Sharonville after a crash had previously closed all lanes. WLWT's Katie Donovan was...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Free Soil Road in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Free Soil Road in Georgetown. For live traffic updates, click here.
GEORGETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Monmouth Street in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Monmouth Street in Newport. For live traffic updates, click here.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash, blocking the intersection in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, blocking the intersection, at Rapid Run and Overlook, in West Price Hill. For live traffic updates, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH

