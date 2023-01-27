INDIANAPOLIS — Raymond Diggs Sr. said he most remembers the doting father his son was before he was killed in an apartment fire this month alongside his children. 31-year-old Raymond Diggs Jr., his 1-year-old and 3-year-old daughters all passed away after the fire in their apartment started on Jan. 9. A 12-year-old child is still recovering at Riley Hospital for Children and a 14-year-old was released from the hospital. Both were in the apartment at the time of the fire.

