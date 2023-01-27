Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Chris forecasts a cold open to February
Expect a cold Wednesday with a slight warm up for Thursday.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD keeps tight reins on its specialty enforcement units
The civilian leader of the civilian lead IMPD General Orders Board says that he is confident that the type of group official misconduct witnessed in the fatal Memphis police beating of a man earlier this month could not happen in Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
Nearly all Bloomington Subway locations forced to close after licensing issues
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Health Department has closed all but one Subway location in Bloomington due to licensing issues. On Monday, a notice was placed on the door of nine Subway locations. The notice states that the owner, SUBIN LLC, was operating the locations without a proper license in Monroe County. This is in direct violation of the Indiana Retail Food Establishment Requirement and a Monroe County ordinance.
cbs4indy.com
Man dead, woman hurt in south side Indy shooting
Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on Indy's south side, dog shot in incident.
cbs4indy.com
Increase in deadly house fires
In the first 30 days of 2023, six people are dead after four fatal house fires. The fatalities already match all of 2022.
cbs4indy.com
Indy leader shares concerns on policing after video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols
Indy leader shares concerns on policing after video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols.
cbs4indy.com
3 Indy men accused of spotlighting deer during roadside hunt in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – Conservation officers arrested three Indianapolis men accused of using a spotlight to hunt and kill a deer at night. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, 34-year-old Biak Sang, 30-year-old Hrang Lian and 32-year-old Ro Hmung Lian face misdemeanor charges of illegal taking of a white-tailed deer, hunting with the aid of a motor conveyance, jacklighting, shooting from a public roadway and hunting without the consent of the landowner.
cbs4indy.com
Family remembers Indy father killed in east side fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Raymond Diggs Sr. said he most remembers the doting father his son was before he was killed in an apartment fire this month alongside his children. 31-year-old Raymond Diggs Jr., his 1-year-old and 3-year-old daughters all passed away after the fire in their apartment started on Jan. 9. A 12-year-old child is still recovering at Riley Hospital for Children and a 14-year-old was released from the hospital. Both were in the apartment at the time of the fire.
cbs4indy.com
Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store
Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store.
cbs4indy.com
Police discuss deadly shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan police discuss the deadly shooting in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive on Jan. 30, 2023.
cbs4indy.com
Fall Out Boy performs in Noblesville this July
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Get ready to tell Fall Out Boy “thanks for the memories” as the multi-platinum selling rock bank takes over the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville this July and gives Hoosiers a reason to dance, dance. Celebrating the launch of their eighth studio album So...
cbs4indy.com
Columbus man accused of stealing cash, lottery tickets from multiple businesses
Columbus man accused of stealing cash, lottery tickets from multiple businesses.
cbs4indy.com
1 dead in shooting on Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on the city’s north side on Monday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 1 p.m. officers were called to Carlton Apartments located in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive on report of a person shot.
cbs4indy.com
Indy sees 4 fatal house fires, 6 dead in first month of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — In the first 30 days of 2023, six people are dead after four fatal house fires. The fatalities already match all of 2022. ”I don’t recall a time where we have had this many fatalities in a one-month period,” said Mike Beard, the Indianapolis Fire Dept. division chief.
cbs4indy.com
Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting
Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting.
cbs4indy.com
Greenfield Central High School student dies in car crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A Greenfield Central High School student died in a car crash Saturday night in Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office identified the student as 17-year-old Dylan Palmer. At about 11 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the area of C.R. 500 N. and...
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested on murder, robbery charges released days before deadly shooting after judge denies hold
An Indianapolis man is behind bars accused of murder following a deadly shooting Monday on the city's north side. Despite the quick arrest, some community leaders feel the case illustrates both the successes and failures of Marion County's justice system.
cbs4indy.com
Cold start to the week for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – The cold air will finally win out as we start the week!. Another round of a quick wintry mix will swoop in late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Periods of light snow showers are possible across Indianapolis, as well as flurries whisking by through the early morning hours. Some slick spots on the road are also possible with mixed precipitation and freezing temperatures!
cbs4indy.com
Violent crime plagues some Indy bars, yet the state does little to enforce its policies
INDIANAPOLIS — Fights, shootings and assaults are an ongoing problem for several bars in Indianapolis, which continue operating despite a history of violent crime inside the establishment or on the property. Our reporting, alongside the IndyStar, found serious discrepancies between how the state’s Alcohol and Tobacco Commission (ATC) claims it handles problems at bars and the way it actually enforces its own policies.
cbs4indy.com
Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on Indy’s south side, dog shot in incident
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting on Indy’s south side that also injured a pet dog. Officers with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department were called around 10:20 p.m. to the 5000 block of Brookfield Drive for a person shot. This is a residential area near the intersection of Stop 11 and Emerson Avenue on the city’s south side.
