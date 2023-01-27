Read full article on original website
UF professor reacts to Gov. Desantis blocking DEI & CRT programs
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans today to block colleges in Florida from having programs on diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as critical race theory. DeSantis says the proposed legislation will "ensure Florida’s public universities and colleges are grounded in the history and philosophy of Western Civilization." These bureaucracies...
UF Graduate Assistants United ask for a livable wage
Gainesville, FL — In their first bargaining session of the year, UF Graduate Assistants United (GAU) asked the university to raise their minimum stipend. "I don't know how I am going to make it and I don't know how other people who are currently at the minimum for 9 months make it," graduate assistant and PhD student in psychology Eva Garcia Ferres said.
City of Gainesville names first Chief Climate Officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The City of Gainesville has selected a person to fill the new position of Chief Climate Officer. Dan Zhu, Ph.D., is named the officer and is coming from the Department of Sustainable Development, where she has worked since January 2022, according to a press release. Zhu...
Alachua County Team goes to Special Olympics
The Special Olympics Florida-Alachua County Unified basketball team is set to travel for the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany. It brings together over 7,000 special Olympic athletes from across the world and for head coach Evan Combs---his teams reaction to the news was a sight to see.
Florida football announces date for Orange and Blue spring game
Gators football announced their spring game will be at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Thursday, April 13th. Gators football added that more details regarding the time, and streaming/broadcast information will be announced at a later date.
Williston company executive sentenced to over 5 years for COVID relief fraud
A man was sentenced today after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in connection to COVID-19 pandemic relief. Prosecutors say Patrick Walsh,42, of Williston submitted 16 fraudulent applications between April 7, 2020 and Jan. 21,2021 to several financial institutions and lenders for PPP loans.
Santa Fe Saints head coach reaches 300 win milestone
The Santa Fe Saints women's basketball team is working hard in practice and for head coach Chanda Stebbins hard work is paying off through her accolades. She won the Mid-Florida Conference six times, made the state/regional tournament 12 times in the last 16 seasons and now you can add 300 wins as the head coach for the saints to her resume, but for Stebbins it didn't cross her mind on that night.
Holocaust survivor brings people together with his music
Gainesville, FL — As the world recently commemorated "International Holocaust Remembrance Day," 78 years later hundreds of University of Florida students and residents gathered tonight to honor a very special guest. "Every day I live my life. I wake in the morning and I thank God, that I wake...
18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Marion County
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says a teen was killed in a motorcycle crash in Marion County around 8:30 a.m. this morning. FHP says the the 18-year-old was headed northbound on Northwest 100 Avenue when he crossed paths with another vehicle while merging into the southbound lane and was hit by the driver of the vehicle.
