The Santa Fe Saints women's basketball team is working hard in practice and for head coach Chanda Stebbins hard work is paying off through her accolades. She won the Mid-Florida Conference six times, made the state/regional tournament 12 times in the last 16 seasons and now you can add 300 wins as the head coach for the saints to her resume, but for Stebbins it didn't cross her mind on that night.

SANTA FE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO