Fox5 KVVU

8newsnow.com

Winter weather conditions close SR160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump

A mix of snow and rain is falling in some parts of the Las Vegas valley. State Route 160 which connects Las Vegas to Pahrump is closed due to the dangerous conditions. The closure is at Red Rock Canyon Road, or State Route 159, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
KSBW.com

Snow falls across parts of Las Vegas Valley on Monday

HENDERSON, Nev. — Snow fell across parts of the Las Vegas Valley and the surrounding area on Monday, turning the desert landscape into a winter wonderland. While the famous Las Vegas strip didn't see any snow, the nearby city of Henderson (elevation 2,500 feet) and Red Rock Canyon (elevation 3,500 feet) received dustings, the National Weather Service said.
KOLO TV Reno

Single digit temperatures impact cars and trucks

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Temperatures are on the way up over the next few days. Expect occasional clouds. A system will bring breezy weather Thursday afternoon, with some Sierra snow showers Thursday night. A stronger storm will move into the region over the weekend. Stay tuned! -Jeff.
Fox5 KVVU

Rail Explorers announces closure of Boulder City attraction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After several years in Boulder City, the Rail Explorers attraction announced on Monday that it would be closing its Las Vegas division. Rail Explorers started offering tours in Boulder City in 2018, which allowed guests to take a ride around the city on pedal-powered rail bikes.
koamnewsnow.com

RAW: NV: RARE SNOWFALL IN LAS VEGAS AREA

Rare snow blankets parts of Las Vegas valley. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Fox5 KVVU

Snow falling around Las Vegas Valley amid cold temps

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Snow has been falling around the Las Vegas Valley Monday morning during the morning commute and amid cold temperatures. The morning started with rain, which is expected to continue into the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is already in place until Monday at 7 PM for our local mountains for 2 to 5″ of snow forecast to fall at elevations above 5000′. The snow level could drop to 3000′ over the next 24 hours.
Fox5 KVVU

Dog with broken bones, rocks in stomach found in east Las Vegas ditch

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A dog underwent surgery Tuesday after being found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. His name is Duke and he was recently found in a ditch near Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue. Duke was later picked up by A Home 4 Spot, a non-profit rescue, and immediately taken to get cared for.
Robb Report

Watch: This Elvis Impersonator Flew Above the Vegas Strip in a New One-Person eVTOL

A pilot dressed in an Elvis costume recently cruised the Vegas strip—in a one-person eVTOL. The event happened during CES earlier this month when the Ryse Recon made multiple flights from the Las Vegas convention center to show off the electric aircraft’s flight-readiness. Flying Elvis was a way to supersize publicity, says Ryse CEO Mick Kowitz. “It took a lot of time to secure the filming permits and work with different state and city agencies,” he told Robb Report. “But it was worth the effort. We had people stopping in the streets staring up at us.” The bright-lights, big-city display turned into...
