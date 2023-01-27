Read full article on original website
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Bham Now
Birmingham approves rezoning former Western Supermarket site to make way for 272 apartment units
The Birmingham City Council unanimously approved rezoning Highland Plaza—the former site of the Western Supermarket on Highland Avenue—to make way for approximately 272 “for rent” apartment units and a limited amount of retail. The properties were re-zoned from General Business District to Qualified Mixed Use High...
Bham Now
NOW OPEN: Baja California opens new Crestwood Blvd location
Yesterday, a new Baja California Cantina & Grill location celebrated its grand opening on Crestwood Blvd. The restaurant will offer a variety of authentic Mexican dishes as well as daily food and drink specials. About Baja California Cantina & Grill. If the name sounds familiar, you may have been to...
Breaking: Greenetrack CEO Says Bingo Hall Will Permanently Close
Greenetrack CEO Luther Winn said Tuesday that his long-running Greene County bingo hall will close its doors permanently. Winn confirmed the news in a call with the Tuscaloosa Thread, stating the closure will be effective as of Wednesday, February 1, but did not share what led to the decision to shut down.
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham suing church developer to return land and money over incomplete project
The City of Birmingham has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County against a church developer, for land and money back, after it alleges the agreement made back in 2014 wasn't held up. According to court documents, the defendants are listed as Fifth Episcopal District Development Inc.,...
Village Living
Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023
Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
Look: We Found The Cheapest Eggs For Sale in West Alabama!
It's no secret that egg prices are out of control, not only in Alabama but in the United States. People across the country are fed up with high egg prices. There was a post I saw saying that egg prices in New York were around $9!. Not only have there...
Comeback Town: Local entrepreneur sells company for $1.2 billion - big win for Birmingham
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. When you read this column, you may think it’s about a successful entrepreneur selling his business and making a lot of money. He did make a lot of money, but the real story is that this man plans to...
birminghammommy.com
Where to get a King Cake in Birmingham this Mardi Gras
It’s time to get your King Cake! The King Cake ‘season’ traditionally starts on January 6th in honor of Epiphany. New Orleans Residents host parties centered around the King Cake from Epiphany to Mardi Gras. It is said that if King Cake is eaten outside of the season, it can bring bad luck and rain on the day of the Mardi Gras Celebration. Wondering where in Birmingham you can pick up your very own bit of tasty goodness? Here are some options!
Birmingham building evacuated after report of suspicious package
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An office building in Birmingham was evacuated after a suspicious package was found on site Monday morning, according to local fire officials. Officials said they received a report of a suspicious package at the building just before 10 a.m. Monday morning. The building was evacuated and first responders, including Birmingham fire […]
Dolly Parton free library signups soar after Alabama announces program
More than 1,000 kids soon will begin receiving books from Dolly Parton’s Imaginary Library in Jefferson and Walker counties in 2023. Gov. Kay Ivey announced support for a statewide Imagination Library network, along with more than $4 million in funding, on Jan. 18. At Better Basics, a Birmingham-based nonprofit...
Body found in vacant apartment outside Birmingham
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a dead body found in a vacant apartment in Center Point Monday.
New movie being shot in Birmingham
The filming for a new movie started in Birmingham and several surrounding cities on Monday.
Chase Ends in West Tuscaloosa Cemetery After Walmart Shoplifting Suspect Flees Northport Police
A Tuesday morning police chase ended inside a cemetery in West Tuscaloosa after a woman accused of shoplifting at the Walmart in Northport fled officers trying to stop her there. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, said officers were made aware of possible shoplifting at the...
wbrc.com
Man, 33, killed in multi-vehicle crash on Pinson Valley Parkway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 33-year-old man from Birmingham has died in a wreck. He was in a Dodge Challenger that was involved in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The victim’s name has not...
Tuscaloosa’s Hunt Club Honky Tonk Closes After 9 Months, New Concept in the Works
One of Tuscaloosa's more exotic eateries is permanently closed after less than a year in business and a new concept is in the works for its former home downtown. The Hunt Club Honky Tonk opened in Temerson Square in the old Wilhagan's location at 2209 4th Street in March last year.
City of Tuscaloosa Hosting Collection Drive for Selma Storm Victims
Beginning Thursday, residents of Tuscaloosa can drop off various items needed for Selma residents through a storm drive fundraiser hosted by the City of Tuscaloosa. According to a release, donations to assist the people impacted by the January 12 tornado in Selma will be collected until February 3. Citizens are asked to drop off items to any Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Station.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham pizza restaurant semifinalist for national award
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham restaurant owner decided to take a chance on The Magic City and it's paying off in a big way. Ryan Westover is owner and chef at Pizza Grace on Morris Avenue in Birmingham. From the beginning, he's been on a mission to make sure his pizzas stand out above all others.
wbrc.com
Possible suspicious package under investigation in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police and Fire are on the scene of a reported suspicious package in Five Points. Officers responded Monday morning near the 2100 block of 11th Avenue South which is an office building. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Get news alerts...
Hanna Steel Announces $20 Million Expansion in Tuscaloosa, Creating New 14 Jobs
The Alabama-based Hanna Steel Corporation will invest $20 million to expand its operations in Tuscaloosa, which will also create 14 new local jobs. The Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority announced the expansion after a meeting of its board Thursday, saying that Hanna Steel will add 9,000 square feet to its existing facility in the Tuscaloosa County Airport Industrial Park for the project.
Birmingham man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was in a crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. The coroner’s office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. […]
