Tuscaloosa, AL

NOW OPEN: Baja California opens new Crestwood Blvd location

Yesterday, a new Baja California Cantina & Grill location celebrated its grand opening on Crestwood Blvd. The restaurant will offer a variety of authentic Mexican dishes as well as daily food and drink specials. About Baja California Cantina & Grill. If the name sounds familiar, you may have been to...
Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023

Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
Where to get a King Cake in Birmingham this Mardi Gras

It’s time to get your King Cake! The King Cake ‘season’ traditionally starts on January 6th in honor of Epiphany. New Orleans Residents host parties centered around the King Cake from Epiphany to Mardi Gras. It is said that if King Cake is eaten outside of the season, it can bring bad luck and rain on the day of the Mardi Gras Celebration. Wondering where in Birmingham you can pick up your very own bit of tasty goodness? Here are some options!
Birmingham building evacuated after report of suspicious package

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An office building in Birmingham was evacuated after a suspicious package was found on site Monday morning, according to local fire officials. Officials said they received a report of a suspicious package at the building just before 10 a.m. Monday morning. The building was evacuated and first responders, including Birmingham fire […]
Man, 33, killed in multi-vehicle crash on Pinson Valley Parkway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 33-year-old man from Birmingham has died in a wreck. He was in a Dodge Challenger that was involved in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The victim’s name has not...
City of Tuscaloosa Hosting Collection Drive for Selma Storm Victims

Beginning Thursday, residents of Tuscaloosa can drop off various items needed for Selma residents through a storm drive fundraiser hosted by the City of Tuscaloosa. According to a release, donations to assist the people impacted by the January 12 tornado in Selma will be collected until February 3. Citizens are asked to drop off items to any Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Station.
Birmingham pizza restaurant semifinalist for national award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham restaurant owner decided to take a chance on The Magic City and it's paying off in a big way. Ryan Westover is owner and chef at Pizza Grace on Morris Avenue in Birmingham. From the beginning, he's been on a mission to make sure his pizzas stand out above all others.
Possible suspicious package under investigation in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police and Fire are on the scene of a reported suspicious package in Five Points. Officers responded Monday morning near the 2100 block of 11th Avenue South which is an office building. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Get news alerts...
Hanna Steel Announces $20 Million Expansion in Tuscaloosa, Creating New 14 Jobs

The Alabama-based Hanna Steel Corporation will invest $20 million to expand its operations in Tuscaloosa, which will also create 14 new local jobs. The Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority announced the expansion after a meeting of its board Thursday, saying that Hanna Steel will add 9,000 square feet to its existing facility in the Tuscaloosa County Airport Industrial Park for the project.
Birmingham man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was in a crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. The coroner’s office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. […]
