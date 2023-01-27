Read full article on original website
Cult of Mac
HomePod 2 review roundup: Great sound but no giant leap forward
The first reviews of the updated HomePod say the new smart speaker sounds excellent but doesn’t break much new ground. Compared to Apple’s original smart speaker, the second-generation HomePod is more of an asset in a smart home than before. However, the device’s limitations on playing music from third-party sources mean that the home in question better be an Apple household.
Save on this wireless Nintendo Switch controller
Remember the days when you’d battle your friends on Nintendo for endless hours? While Nintendo products have progressed significantly and you may have more responsibilities as an adult, there’s no reason you can’t relive those good times you had growing up. You can indulge your inner child...
You can already listen to your Apple Music Replay 2023 playlist
It’s that time of year again. Apple Music made Replay 2023 most-streamed playlists available Monday to anyone who’s listened to enough music in January to have one. It may be something you associate with the end of a year — Spotify Wrapped comes out only in December, for example. But Apple Music opens up access early with updates on Sundays so you can track your hit list and more continuously, plus a year-end recap.
Pump up Mac audio quality with new Sound Blaster X5
Creative’s new Sound Blaster X5, a USB sound card, digital-to-analog converter (DAC) and headphone amplifier, promises to jack up your Mac’s audio quality. It’s not cheap at $280. But the device launched Tuesday might make big difference in the sound flowing from speakers and headphones alike. Creative...
Evolving eSIM technology is a huge boon to iPhone users
You’re probably familiar with SIM cards, the little microchip cards that you can slide into your cellular device via a tiny tray on the side. But do you know that virtual SIM card technology — eSIM — has evolved to replace the clumsy SIM card? eSIM makes changing up your data plan for travel and other needs easier than ever before.
‘Periscope’ camera might remain iPhone 16 Pro Max exclusive
IPhone 16 Pro buyers reportedly won’t get the “periscope” camera previous rumors suggested. A camera with the new type of high-end lens will be restricted to only the iPhone 16 Pro Max, according to a reliable source of Apple info. The new hardware actually will arrive with...
Adonit Star brilliantly merges iPad stylus with fountain pen [Review]
Adonit Star is the stylus for iPad users who love antiques; it’s designed to look like a fountain pen, not the usual plastic pencil. Despite the traditional design, it’s a fully functional stylus that’s ready for handwritten notes or sketching out ideas. I used it with my...
Foldable iPad with carbon-fiber kickstand could launch in 2024
Apple’s rumored foldable iPad could feature a carbon-fiber kickstand. While expensive, carbon fiber is durable and would help keep the device’s weight in check. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks the foldable iPad might launch in 2024 with an all-new design. Foldable iPad with a kickstand might...
Beautiful magnetic stand turns iPad into iMac
The Elago Magnetic Stand for iPads lifts the tablet up and does so beautifully. It closely mimics the design of the iMac, making the iPad into a small desktop. Most iPad stands offer a very limited selection of colors — perhaps only silver. Elago’s comes in a range of them, including pink.
Rugged Samsung SSD expands to 4TB of storage
The Samsung T7 Shield rugged SSD launched in 2022 with a maximum of 2TB of capacity and is now available with twice that. T7 Shield is a a credit-card size external SSD intended for outdoor content creators or travelers. It works with Mac and iPad plus a wide variety of devices.
Dual-purpose new iPad stand is also a USB-C hub
The Plugable USB-C Stand Dock goes beyond just holding up an iPad so the display can be seen — it’s also an 8-port hub with HDMI, two USB-A ports and many more. The design reduces clutter on the user’s desk. And the stand/hub is also portable. This...
M1 iPad Air looks irresistible after a $99 discount
Apple’s excellent M1 iPad Air is down to its lowest price of $499.99 on Amazon after a $99 discount. This is the same price the tablet was available for during last year’s Black Friday. You can get a similar $99 off on the 256GB and cellular variants of...
Apple no longer allows downgrading your iPhone to iOS 16.2
Following the release of iOS 16.3 last week, Apple has stopped signing iOS 16.2. This means it is no longer possible to downgrade your iPhone to the older iOS build. If your iPhone is still running iOS 16.2, you can update it to iOS 16.3 without issues. Apple has reduced...
Keep your Private Browsing secret with this one smart Safari move [Pro Tip]
So, you’ve been using Safari’s Private Browsing mode on your iPhone or iPad, for whatever reason, but you forget to close out of the tab. The next time you open Safari, you’ll be thrown into whatever unscrupulous web page you had open last time — and the result can range from unfortunate to embarrassing, depending upon what you were looking at and where you are when you unexpectedly resume the Private Browsing session.
