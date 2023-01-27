With all that Bismarck and Mandan have had to deal with in the last year or so, this is pretty refreshing news. Unfortunately with all the businesses that have closed down for good within the last two years, nothing seems to phase us. It has been no secret that one of the common reasons why has been a lack of employees to keep the place afloat. We are all rooting for things to change, but then the sad news of yet another establishment - Bismarck's Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its doors in April - What once was a HUGE chain of stores has now dwindled, taking our store down as well. So I say it's is time for some good news!

MANDAN, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO