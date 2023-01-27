Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Basketball: Mandan and Century play another down-to-the-wire game in rivalry
Just one lone game was on the WDA boys’ schedule Monday, but it was a battle for first place between Century and Mandan. WDA Basketball Scores: Boys: #1 Century Patriots 75 #3 Mandan Braves 73 Final
KFYR-TV
Three-class North Dakota basketball proposal revised
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The latest meeting on a three-class basketball proposal produced a few changes. The two main ones are eliminating the multiplier and forming a reclassification committee for all sports with more than two divisions. Instead of having students who do not attend school in their home district...
KFYR-TV
KFYR-TV Bowling Classic coming up this weekend
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - KFYR-TV and Midway Lanes started the Bowling Classic 37 years ago. Saturday and Sunday of this week are when we find out which one of the 120 competitors will earn the championship. Getting to the part that you’ll see on TV on Sunday is not an...
Bismarck, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Bismarck. The Mandan High School basketball team will have a game with Bismarck Century High School on January 30, 2023, 14:15:00. The Mandan High School basketball team will have a game with Bismarck Century High School on January 30, 2023, 15:45:00.
KFYR-TV
37th Annual KFYR-TV Budweiser Bowling Classic
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If the Super Bowl teams have been determined it can mean only one thing: it’s time for the KFYR-TV Budweiser Bowling Classic. Year number 37 begins on Saturday and the stepladder finals will be live on Sunday afternoon on KFYR-TV, KQCD-TV, KUMV-TV and KMOT-TV. Brady...
Family of Mandan couple discusses how they are doing after the tragedy
According to Mary, Kevin's wife, the doctors say she had many strokes due to everything her body was going through.
In Mandan – A Well-Known Bar Could Be Making A Comeback
With all that Bismarck and Mandan have had to deal with in the last year or so, this is pretty refreshing news. Unfortunately with all the businesses that have closed down for good within the last two years, nothing seems to phase us. It has been no secret that one of the common reasons why has been a lack of employees to keep the place afloat. We are all rooting for things to change, but then the sad news of yet another establishment - Bismarck's Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its doors in April - What once was a HUGE chain of stores has now dwindled, taking our store down as well. So I say it's is time for some good news!
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota 3rd worst for singles
(Fargo, ND) -- Valentine's Day is already coming up, but finding love is apparently pretty challenging for North Dakotans. WalletHub ranks the Peace Garden State as the 3rd worst for singles. The Personal Finance website took into account 30 key indicators in their study, including everything from share of adult...
North Dakota Game and Fish Updates: record Burbot and Watchable Wildlife checkoff
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week’s list of updates from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department consists of a brand-new state record catch, as well as a reminder to take a closer look at your next state tax form. The ND Game and Fish Department has officially recognized a burbot caught in Minot as […]
FOX 9 promotes Hannah Flood to anchor, adds new reporter
FOX 9 is making some changes to its Morning News team, promoting one of its reporters to co-anchor, while adding a new reporter from the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Twin Cities FOX affiliate announced Tuesday that Hannah Flood will be its new co-anchor in the 4:30-6 a.m. news slot, a promotion from her role as a reporter and sometime-anchor on the show.
KFYR-TV
‘40 Below Keeps the Riff-Raff Out’: Does crime go down when temps drop?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wind chills of 40 degrees below zero to most people outside of the Midwest are unimaginable, but to North Dakotans, it’s just another Monday. Weather like this may have some people begging for spring, but others think we could use more cold weather days. “‘Cuz...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Some North Dakota weeds becoming resistant to Herbicides
(Minot, ND) -- Some North Dakota weeds are becoming resistant to herbicides. Researchers from North Dakota State University's North Central Research Extension Center say some common weeds are becoming more widespread in the state. Farmers are facing challenges for the upcoming planting season, with uncontrolled weeds threatening to wipe out...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck native artist’s painting donated for Giving Hearts Day charity
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One North Dakota artist is leaving her mark on the canvas and on people’s hearts. For Giving Hearts Day, Bismarck native Bailey White commissioned an abstract art piece called “Floodplains” for the campaign and was recognized as the 2023 Giving Hearts Day Fargo Artist of the Year.
Growing Your Garden: What produce does well in ND
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — People in North Dakota are no strangers to growing crops, but for those who want to try their hand at growing something new, NDSU researchers have been evaluating crop varieties that are at their best in our state. North Dakota is known for its short growing season, but if you want to […]
The 3 Closest 2023 Luke Bryan Tour Dates To North Dakota
Luke Bryan is about to embark upon his "Country On Tour".
KFYR-TV
Evening Weather 1/30/23
ND legislators looking at bill aimed at adding requirements to cloud seeding operations. ‘40 Below Keeps the Riff-Raff Out’: Does crime go down when temps drop?. All in the family: local high school basketball matchup features mom, dad and daughter as coaches and referee. Local news, weather, and sports.
kvrr.com
LIVE: Human Trafficking Film Set In ND
It’s a crime that’s all too easy to miss even when it’s happening right under our very noses. And now, a filmmaker from New York is shining the spotlight on its presence right here in rural North Dakota. The new film, called “Trapped,” is set to start...
Largest Montana quake in a year rattles Livingston
Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey have confirmed a quake that struck near Livingston this morning was the largest Montana has seen in about a year. U.S.G.S. reports the quake measured 4.1 magnitude and was recorded at 12:28 Monday afternoon. The epicenter was generally north of town, between Livingston and Clyde Park.
newscenter1.tv
4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana
BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
pgjonline.com
2,000-Mile Carbon Pipeline Project Sparks Battle Among North Dakota Landowners
(P&GJ) — Landowners from North Dakota gave testimony on Jan. 27 in favor of and against Summit Carbon Solutions' use of eminent domain to construct a 2,000-mile carbon pipeline network beneath hundreds of homes and farms in the Midwest, the Associated Press (AP) reported. Carbon dioxide emissions from surrounding...
Comments / 1