Mandan, ND

Three-class North Dakota basketball proposal revised

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The latest meeting on a three-class basketball proposal produced a few changes. The two main ones are eliminating the multiplier and forming a reclassification committee for all sports with more than two divisions. Instead of having students who do not attend school in their home district...
KFYR-TV Bowling Classic coming up this weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - KFYR-TV and Midway Lanes started the Bowling Classic 37 years ago. Saturday and Sunday of this week are when we find out which one of the 120 competitors will earn the championship. Getting to the part that you’ll see on TV on Sunday is not an...
37th Annual KFYR-TV Budweiser Bowling Classic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If the Super Bowl teams have been determined it can mean only one thing: it’s time for the KFYR-TV Budweiser Bowling Classic. Year number 37 begins on Saturday and the stepladder finals will be live on Sunday afternoon on KFYR-TV, KQCD-TV, KUMV-TV and KMOT-TV. Brady...
In Mandan – A Well-Known Bar Could Be Making A Comeback

With all that Bismarck and Mandan have had to deal with in the last year or so, this is pretty refreshing news. Unfortunately with all the businesses that have closed down for good within the last two years, nothing seems to phase us. It has been no secret that one of the common reasons why has been a lack of employees to keep the place afloat. We are all rooting for things to change, but then the sad news of yet another establishment - Bismarck's Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its doors in April - What once was a HUGE chain of stores has now dwindled, taking our store down as well. So I say it's is time for some good news!
North Dakota 3rd worst for singles

(Fargo, ND) -- Valentine's Day is already coming up, but finding love is apparently pretty challenging for North Dakotans. WalletHub ranks the Peace Garden State as the 3rd worst for singles. The Personal Finance website took into account 30 key indicators in their study, including everything from share of adult...
FOX 9 promotes Hannah Flood to anchor, adds new reporter

FOX 9 is making some changes to its Morning News team, promoting one of its reporters to co-anchor, while adding a new reporter from the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Twin Cities FOX affiliate announced Tuesday that Hannah Flood will be its new co-anchor in the 4:30-6 a.m. news slot, a promotion from her role as a reporter and sometime-anchor on the show.
Some North Dakota weeds becoming resistant to Herbicides

(Minot, ND) -- Some North Dakota weeds are becoming resistant to herbicides. Researchers from North Dakota State University's North Central Research Extension Center say some common weeds are becoming more widespread in the state. Farmers are facing challenges for the upcoming planting season, with uncontrolled weeds threatening to wipe out...
Bismarck native artist’s painting donated for Giving Hearts Day charity

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One North Dakota artist is leaving her mark on the canvas and on people’s hearts. For Giving Hearts Day, Bismarck native Bailey White commissioned an abstract art piece called “Floodplains” for the campaign and was recognized as the 2023 Giving Hearts Day Fargo Artist of the Year.
Growing Your Garden: What produce does well in ND

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — People in North Dakota are no strangers to growing crops, but for those who want to try their hand at growing something new, NDSU researchers have been evaluating crop varieties that are at their best in our state. North Dakota is known for its short growing season, but if you want to […]
Evening Weather 1/30/23

ND legislators looking at bill aimed at adding requirements to cloud seeding operations. ‘40 Below Keeps the Riff-Raff Out’: Does crime go down when temps drop?. All in the family: local high school basketball matchup features mom, dad and daughter as coaches and referee. Local news, weather, and sports.
LIVE: Human Trafficking Film Set In ND

It’s a crime that’s all too easy to miss even when it’s happening right under our very noses. And now, a filmmaker from New York is shining the spotlight on its presence right here in rural North Dakota. The new film, called “Trapped,” is set to start...
Largest Montana quake in a year rattles Livingston

Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey have confirmed a quake that struck near Livingston this morning was the largest Montana has seen in about a year. U.S.G.S. reports the quake measured 4.1 magnitude and was recorded at 12:28 Monday afternoon. The epicenter was generally north of town, between Livingston and Clyde Park.
4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana

BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
