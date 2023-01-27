ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

kut.org

Austin’s Taco Mile takes eaters off the trendy taco path

Austin is known for its trendy food scene, but a lone stretch of “diamond-in-the-rough” food spots and taquerias have earned the monicker “Austin’s Taco Mile.” They prove once again it’s best to not judge a book by its cover. And who else would we...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

'Our history together': 'American History Volume 2' opens at RichesArt Gallery

A year ago, at the start of Black History Month 2022, artist and gallery owner Richard Samuel opened the group art exhibition American History at his then still-pretty-new gallery, RichesArt. “It’s called American History, because I believe... Black history is American history,” he said at the time. Now, with another year of gallery-owning experience, he’s ready to unveil American History Volume 2, which will be larger and run longer than the last year’s exhibition.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Winter storm prompts Austin-area school cancellations; city to open cold weather shelters

The Austin area is under a winter storm warning until Wednesday at noon. The National Weather Service says some areas could see as much as three-quarters of an inch of ice accumulation over the next couple days. Driving conditions could be hazardous, especially in the overnight and early morning hours when temperatures are at their lowest. NWS is discouraging travel over the Hill Country and Austin metro area Monday afternoon through Wednesday.
AUSTIN, TX

