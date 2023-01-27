The Austin area is under a winter storm warning until Wednesday at noon. The National Weather Service says some areas could see as much as three-quarters of an inch of ice accumulation over the next couple days. Driving conditions could be hazardous, especially in the overnight and early morning hours when temperatures are at their lowest. NWS is discouraging travel over the Hill Country and Austin metro area Monday afternoon through Wednesday.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO