Plumas Arts is pleased to announce a gallery opening reception this Friday, Feb. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 525 Main Street in Quincy. Plumas Arts Gallery will be displaying art from local artists Liz Ramsey and Suzanne de Martimprey during February. Liz is a environmental enthusiast and photographer originally hailing from Michigan, she moved to Plumas County in 2017. Here she became captivated by the diversity of flora and fauna around the Sierra Nevadas, which captivate the attention of her photography. Her position as Operations Director at Plumas Audubon Society, our local wildlife organization, allows her to put her passion to action through education, research, and conservation.

QUINCY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO