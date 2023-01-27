Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Mayor makes committee appointments at meeting of Portola city hall
A regular meeting of the City of Portola City Council was held on Wednesday, January 25 and opened with the pledge of allegiance. Mayor Tom Cooley then gave the floor to public comment, with local Josh Hart speaking about a bear cub that had been hit by a speeding driver some months prior in city limits.
actionnewsnow.com
Republican lawmakers announce proposals to stop crime in California
CHICO, Calif. - Assembly lawmakers met with law enforcement in Sacramento Monday to announce new legislation to stop crime in California. “You know, as a mother and a teacher, just seeing all the crime and the shootings, it scares me for my baby," said Alex Charlon who lives in Chico.
Plumas County News
Antelope Lake Road closed while culverts are replaced
Plumas National Forest Road 29N43, commonly known as Antelope Lake Road on the Mount Hough Ranger District is closed for construction. The gate at the western terminus of Plumas County Road 111 and Forest Road 29N43 is closed. The road closure extends eastward from the gate to the intersection with Forest Road 28N03 at Boulder Creek Dam near Antelope Lake.
krcrtv.com
Wanted Shasta County man caught by Nevada County police
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Northstate man, currently on Shasta County's Most Wanted list for child molestation, has been caught in Nevada County. At around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Officer Kendrick with the Nevada City Police Department (NCPD) stopped a vehicle for an expired tag. Officer Kendrick says the driver gave him a fake name and was then immediately detained.
Enloe Medical Center Connects and Tracks Nearly 30,000 Devices While Saving 1,800 IT Hours Annually by Expanding its Aruba ESP Network with EdgeConnect and Location Services
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that Enloe Medical Center, a nationally-recognized, locally-governed, nonprofit, comprehensive healthcare facility based in Chico, California, is expanding its end-to-end Aruba network by adding Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN gateways and Aruba Location Services. The expansion ensures Enloe can continue delivering world-class patient care by doubling branch networking capacity to each of its nearly 30 locations, providing reliable high-performance connectivity, and permitting the efficient management of nearly 30,000 connected devices. The deployment also enables Enloe to rapidly track thousands of pieces of vital healthcare equipment while saving 1,800 IT hours annually via advanced network automation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005120/en/ Enloe Medical Center (Photo: Business Wire)
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans continues assessment of two slides on Highway 70
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans District 2 says that Highway 70 remains closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap in Butte County and the Greenville Wye junction with Highway 89 in Plumas County due to continuing slide activity. The first slide, located east of the community of Belden in the...
Plumas County News
Quincy P.E.O. brightens the holidays for many
Chapter KH, Quincy of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) partnered with Plumas County Intervention and Resource Center this past Christmas season by bringing boxes filled with food to Chapter KH’s annual Christmas party on Dec. 22. Members were given a detailed list of non-perishable items for each box. Enough boxes were donated to completely fill a member’s SUV! Boxes were wrapped in Christmas paper and included a personal note to the recipients.
actionnewsnow.com
Early morning vehicle rollover in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle rollover crash early Monday morning. One pickup truck rolled over and crashed into the median on Skyway, just before Honey Run Road. There was one person in the vehicle, the driver. CHP got the first call at 6:23 a.m....
Plumas County News
Plumas Arts features two artists; opening reception Friday
Plumas Arts is pleased to announce a gallery opening reception this Friday, Feb. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 525 Main Street in Quincy. Plumas Arts Gallery will be displaying art from local artists Liz Ramsey and Suzanne de Martimprey during February. Liz is a environmental enthusiast and photographer originally hailing from Michigan, she moved to Plumas County in 2017. Here she became captivated by the diversity of flora and fauna around the Sierra Nevadas, which captivate the attention of her photography. Her position as Operations Director at Plumas Audubon Society, our local wildlife organization, allows her to put her passion to action through education, research, and conservation.
KCRA.com
Two of California’s largest reservoirs hit their highest level since the summer of 2020
California’s water supply has hit a new milestone for the year in the wake of three weeks of wet weather. Water levels at two of the state’s largest reservoirs are now at their highest point in 2.5 years, Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan said. (Video above: California's snowpack is...
CHP: Person dies in head-on crash near Grass Valley
(KTXL) — One person died Monday evening in a car crash on Rough and Ready Highway, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened near Greenwood Road, just outside of Grass Valley, around 6 p.m. CHP said an 18-year-old driving a 2008 Infinity was going westbound on Rough and Ready Highway and crossed over into […]
actionnewsnow.com
Chico has a CPAP surplus
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Project Save stands for salvage all valuable equipment, but it does so much more than just that, it also saves lives. "This is our warehouse for all medical supplies, this area is the respiratory equipment and that's for people who need CPAP or BiPAP at night for sleep apnea," Dave Scott, a volunteer at the organization, said.
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Repeat drunk driver sentenced in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced to five years of formal probation supervision and alcohol monitoring after serving two months in jail. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen of Chico pleaded no contest to four separate DUI offenses and a misdemeanor offense of attempted criminal threats between September and November of 2022.
News & Review
New flavor on the block
With the recent opening of Pakistani restaurant Sofi’z Kitchen and Bar, it is now possible to sample food and culture from around the world within just a few steps along the 100 block of Broadway in downtown Chico. In addition to local Mexican cuisine staples Tres Hombres and Aca Taco and the longstanding Thai Basil, Sofi’z—along with the established Alibaba (Syrian/Mediterranean food) and opened-last-year Lili’s Brazilian Bistro—completes a trifecta of newer, exotic eateries all lined up next door to each other.
Tahoe deep freeze; Sierra braces for coldest temperatures in decade
TRUCKEE -- Across the Tahoe Basin, residents were bracing for the arrival Sunday night of some of the coldest temperatures in years as a deep freeze descends on Northern California.The National Weather Service predicted temperatures to plug to minus-9 at Truckee, minus-7 at South Lake Tahoe and minus-16 at Bridgeport overnight. And that's not taking into account the wind chills whipped up by 50 mph winds.It will be even colder at the ski resorts across the region that are over 7,000 feet."This afternoon will begin the temperature tumble, and the gusty northeast winds of 30-45 mph will create some unpleasant...
Sierra Sun
Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow; Frigid temps to follow
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
nevadacountyfair.com
Crab, Shrimp and Pasta Feed March 4th
It’s back! The Fairgrounds Foundation’s Annual Fundraiser, March 4. Join the Foundation at its 11th annual fundraiser, an All-You-Can-Eat Crab, Shrimp, and Pasta Feed, on Saturday, March 4, in Ponderosa Hall at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5 pm, and dinner service begins at 6 pm. Before dinner, appetizers will be served in the lounge, allowing patrons to participate in a raffle of marvelous gift baskets and special ticket packages to the 2023 Nevada County Fair and the Draft Horse Classic.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon
PARADISE, Calif. - Paradise Police took a woman into custody Sunday after a male suffering stab wounds showed up at Enloe Hospital. Authorities say that during the early morning hours of January 29, the Paradise Police Department was contacted by Enloe Medical Center regarding a 22-year-old male patient who arrived at the hospital with stab wounds that he sustained in Paradise.
krcrtv.com
A Winter Weather Advisory and gusty winds expected for the Northstate
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Meteorologist Bryan Scofield says that colder temperatures can be expected in the Northstate over the weekend and for the week beyond. A lot of the area saw sunny days and temperatures even as high as the 60s recently, but Scofield says not to put your winter coats in storage just yet.
