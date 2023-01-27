ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

City of Sapulpa renovates, expands parks with $400,000 grant

By Alexa Mostrom
 4 days ago
SAPULPA, Okla. — The city of Sapulpa is renovating and expanding their parks. With at least seven projects underway, the city has been granted application approval for a transportation alternative program $400,000 grant.

The parks and rec department is receiving support from the city of Sapulpa as well as nonprofits and volunteers in the area. The Sapulpa Park for Friends Foundation is a non-profit that has supported them and approved a 100,000 matching grant if the department is approved for the tap grant in april.

The Director of Parks and Recreation, Carson Lynch, is excited about the amount of support they are getting. He told FOX23 he believes improving parks improves the quality of life and can help expand the city of Sapulpa.

“A major factor in when people move is leisure and that’s what the city parks and recreation department does,” Lynch said. “We give you multiple opportunities to do healthy outdoor fun stuff.”

The grant will be used for a bridge that will connect a massive trail from Kelly Lane Park to Jefferson Heights Elementary School, leaving only one step left to complete the trails at Rock Creek.

Lynch continued, “We’ve had a lot of excitement and a lot of this couldn’t happen with our small staff and that’s where the community comes in.”

