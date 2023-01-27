Read full article on original website
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Mississippi State hands South Carolina sixth straight loss
Shakeel Moore scored 22 points as Mississippi State won on the road in Columbia, S.C., on Tuesday night, beating South Carolina 66-51. Moore made 9 of 11 shots, sank a pair of 3-pointers and also knocked down two free throws for the Bulldogs (14-8, 2-7 SEC), who won their second straight game. Moore also had four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Boston College uses balanced effort to upset No. 20 Clemson
Makai Ashton-Langford had 15 points to lead four scorers in double figures as Boston College stifled No. 20 Clemson late en route to Tuesday night's 62-54 win in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Ashton-Langford also nabbed six steals, while Jaeden Zackery added 13 points, and Prince Aligbe and Quinten Post chipped in...
WYFF4.com
Owner of Clemson, South Carolina, restaurant dies in fire at his home
CLEMSON, S.C. — The owner of a Clemson, South Carolina, restaurant hasdied in a fire at his home. The Pickens County Coroner's Office said Edgar T. Hunter Jr., 81, of Clemson, died Friday evening at his home on Pendleton Road. Hunter, known as Ted or Teddy, was the owner...
mahoningmatters.com
Lottery player buys last ticket on the shelf. Then she wins jackpot in South Carolina
A South Carolina woman bought the last ticket on the rack of Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-offs from a convenience store in Aiken. That ticket won $250,000. The woman told lottery officials the winning ticket was the “best surprise of my life.”. She said she hadn’t felt particularly lucky but...
WYFF4.com
New information released in case of missing South Carolina mother not seen in a year
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are releasing new information exactly one year since an Upstate woman was reported missing. Alexis Ware was last seen on Jan. 30, 2022, at the 7-Eleven on Highway 29 North. Her family told WYFF News 4 that Ware had met with one of her...
South Carolina Woman Has 'Best Surprise Of My Life' With Huge Lottery Win
Her win nearly didn't happen.
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
CHS senior killed in 2-car collision
A Clinton High School senior and member of the Red Devils football team was killed in a two-car vehicle accident on East Jerry Road in Laurens just after midnight Saturday morning. Taylor Tisdale, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol,...
Family frustrated having to wait on Orangeburg death certificate
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man called on News19 for help getting answers after waiting nearly one month for his father's death certificate to be signed at an Orangeburg hospital. Carl Smalls' father Curl Milligan passed away on Jan. 1 at the age of 80. Smalls said seeking closure over...
wach.com
Columbia Police Chief gives statement ahead of Tyre Nichols incident video release
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook has released a statement on the Tyre Nichols incident calling the actions of the five Memphis police officers "reckless" - as body camera footage is expected to be released Friday. In Chief Holbrook's statement on Friday, he reprimanded the actions...
Spring Valley High dismisses for the day following incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley High School is dismissing early for the day as a precaution following a safety concern Tuesday morning. Richland School District Two said in a statement that an email was sent to the staff of Spring Valley from a student account. While the district didn't disclose the contents of the email, they did say it was threatening in nature. Law enforcement and district staff, however, do not believe the threat is credible.
Fatal Saluda County crash ruled as Homicide, two suspects wanted
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On the late evening of Friday, January 20th, Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County. Coroner, Keith Turner, has identified the occupant of the passenger car involved in the crash as 26-year-old, Alex K. Donaldson of Orangeburg, S.C. Mr. Donaldson died at […]
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South Carolina
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Early morning dump truck fire in Batesburg-Leesville
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — The Batesburg-Leesville fire department was called out early Friday morning for a dump truck fire. The truck caught fire on Augusta Hwy near LIttle Creek Drive. No injures were reported. The fire remains under investigation.
Driver killed in Saturday morning head-on crash near Blythewood
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — State troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened in northern Richland County on Saturday morning. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. roughly four miles south of Blythewood. Miller said that a 2002...
wach.com
Woman reported missing in Sumter, last seen Jan. 20
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter police are looking for a 26-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since January 20. Officials are looking for Rachel Jalbert, who hasn't been seen by associates nor has reported to work since mid-January. Jalbert is considered homeless/transient and is known to frequent the Alice...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Multiple students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25. An investigation revealed that during an afternoon activity period, a 15 year-old male brandished a four-inch long knife during the altercation....
WLTX.com
Camden High senior who died in wreck following alleged chase identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released the name of a teen girl who died in a crash on U.S. Highway 1 following what the sheriff's office described as a chase. Coroner David West said that 17-year-old Laila Rose Houser from the Camden area was...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police: Suspect in ski mask wanted for stolen credit card
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is looking for an individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase a $500 Vanilla Gift Card while at a Walmart on Jan. 11. The unidentified subject was wearing a ski mask. Officers say although the person’s face is obscured, the...
I-20 crash leaves one dead, another injured on Saturday morning
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An early Saturday morning crash has sent one driver to the hospital and left another dead, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to a statement released by Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 73 which is roughly 1.6 miles north of Columbia - which is near the exit to South Carolina Route 277.
Two Camden men charged in woman's 2021 murder
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Two arrests mark a significant milestone in a Kershaw County murder that Sheriff Lee Boan said his office never gave up on. On Friday, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department announced the arrests of 20-year-old Antonyio Gary Johnson and 29-year-old Dexter Maurice Thomas of Camden in the 2021 murder of Dena Thames.
