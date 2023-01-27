ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Mississippi State hands South Carolina sixth straight loss

Shakeel Moore scored 22 points as Mississippi State won on the road in Columbia, S.C., on Tuesday night, beating South Carolina 66-51. Moore made 9 of 11 shots, sank a pair of 3-pointers and also knocked down two free throws for the Bulldogs (14-8, 2-7 SEC), who won their second straight game. Moore also had four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
COLUMBIA, SC
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Boston College uses balanced effort to upset No. 20 Clemson

Makai Ashton-Langford had 15 points to lead four scorers in double figures as Boston College stifled No. 20 Clemson late en route to Tuesday night's 62-54 win in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Ashton-Langford also nabbed six steals, while Jaeden Zackery added 13 points, and Prince Aligbe and Quinten Post chipped in...
CLEMSON, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

CHS senior killed in 2-car collision

A Clinton High School senior and member of the Red Devils football team was killed in a two-car vehicle accident on East Jerry Road in Laurens just after midnight Saturday morning. Taylor Tisdale, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol,...
LAURENS, SC
News19 WLTX

Spring Valley High dismisses for the day following incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley High School is dismissing early for the day as a precaution following a safety concern Tuesday morning. Richland School District Two said in a statement that an email was sent to the staff of Spring Valley from a student account. While the district didn't disclose the contents of the email, they did say it was threatening in nature. Law enforcement and district staff, however, do not believe the threat is credible.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Fatal Saluda County crash ruled as Homicide, two suspects wanted

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On the late evening of Friday, January 20th, Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County. Coroner, Keith Turner, has identified the occupant of the passenger car involved in the crash as 26-year-old, Alex K. Donaldson of Orangeburg, S.C. Mr. Donaldson died at […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Woman reported missing in Sumter, last seen Jan. 20

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter police are looking for a 26-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since January 20. Officials are looking for Rachel Jalbert, who hasn't been seen by associates nor has reported to work since mid-January. Jalbert is considered homeless/transient and is known to frequent the Alice...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Multiple students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25. An investigation revealed that during an afternoon activity period, a 15 year-old male brandished a four-inch long knife during the altercation....
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police: Suspect in ski mask wanted for stolen credit card

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is looking for an individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase a $500 Vanilla Gift Card while at a Walmart on Jan. 11. The unidentified subject was wearing a ski mask. Officers say although the person’s face is obscured, the...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

I-20 crash leaves one dead, another injured on Saturday morning

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An early Saturday morning crash has sent one driver to the hospital and left another dead, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to a statement released by Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 73 which is roughly 1.6 miles north of Columbia - which is near the exit to South Carolina Route 277.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Two Camden men charged in woman's 2021 murder

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Two arrests mark a significant milestone in a Kershaw County murder that Sheriff Lee Boan said his office never gave up on. On Friday, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department announced the arrests of 20-year-old Antonyio Gary Johnson and 29-year-old Dexter Maurice Thomas of Camden in the 2021 murder of Dena Thames.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

