Braves extend contract of manager Brian Snitker through 2025

As the Braves get closer to the 2023 season, the team announced Friday a contract extension for manager Brian Snitker - to run through 2025.

Snitker just finished his sixth full season managing the Braves, coming off a 101-win campaign and fifth-straight NL East Division title.

Snitker is the first manager in franchise history to take the Braves to the postseason five times in his first six full seasons. His major-league managing resume includes of course guiding the team to the 2021 World Series title.

Snitker has been a member of the Braves organization for 46 years - four years as a player, followed by coaching positions and managing in every level of the minors.

He was named the Braves’ big-league manager in the interim role in May 2016, getting the permanent gig in October the same year.

