ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Comments / 15

Barbiera Johnson
4d ago

Now I will go. I’ve been driving from Hertford N C to go to a Hampton casino. Love to play slots. Decided I would not go to Rivers at all due to the smoking.

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth casino workers invited to join group fighting indoor smoking

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A group fighting indoor smoking at casinos nationwide is inviting Portsmouth’s casino workers to join its ranks. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) says its leaders reached out to employees at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in an open letter addressed Tuesday. “We want to help...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Military Minute: Pier Gang Crane Operators

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Pier Gang Crane Operators provide pick-me-ups every day to carriers and subs. Here’s a look at the skill and teamwork needed to do their difficult jobs. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Remembering Charles Kirtland, pillar of LGBT community in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved pillar of the Hampton Roads LGBTQ community is being remembered for his kindness, empathy and passion for the people and causes he championed. Charles Kirtland, the owner of Gershwin’s in downtown Norfolk and the chair of the LGBT Life Center‘s board of directors,...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

The end of an era: Military Circle Mall closes permanently

NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of an era: Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall is closing its doors for the last time on Tuesday. The iconic Norfolk staple is shutting down after more than 50 years. Norfolk city leaders are still in talks with developers about what's next for the space once crews demolish the decades-old building.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Vancostas Restaurant In Newport News Plans To Reopen This Spring

NEWPORT NEWS-After suddenly closing its doors on Saturday, April 30, 2022, the owners of Vancostas Restaurant, Stephanie and Mahmoud Faridi, have some exciting news. The couple announced they plan to reopen the restaurant as soon as a few more repairs are made to the building they’ve been renting since 2004.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Not just blowing smoke: Risks highlighted by exposure in casinos

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been five days since Rivers Casino opened in Portsmouth. Smoking is allowed on the game floor, but there are designated areas for non-smoking. The non-smoking areas are where Dr. Raffarele Marchigiani, a Sentara Brock Cancer Center Thoracic Surgeon, recommends non-smokers visit. “You are being exposed to all the detriments of […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate of Chesapeake mass shooter

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate …. WAVY's Andy Fox reports live on Jan. 31, 2023 Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/vbpd-suspect-dead-after-barricade-shootout-with-police/. Multiple Triad stores fined for overcharging, NC …. Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility attacked husband

A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there. Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility …. A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there. Where is...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy