Read full article on original website
Barbiera Johnson
4d ago
Now I will go. I’ve been driving from Hertford N C to go to a Hampton casino. Love to play slots. Decided I would not go to Rivers at all due to the smoking.
Reply(2)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous DecisionOnlyHomersPortsmouth, VA
24-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall For Sale; Status of Tenant Stores Including Dillard’s and Verizon to be DeterminedJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ChesapeakeTed RiversChesapeake, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
WAVY News 10
Reck on the Road: The Mom Walk Collective Norfolk
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – What started on the west coast has made its way to the 757! Moms getting together for a little fellowship and a good walk!. Find out more in this week’s Reck on the Road.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth casino workers invited to join group fighting indoor smoking
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A group fighting indoor smoking at casinos nationwide is inviting Portsmouth’s casino workers to join its ranks. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) says its leaders reached out to employees at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in an open letter addressed Tuesday. “We want to help...
WAVY News 10
Military Minute: Pier Gang Crane Operators
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Pier Gang Crane Operators provide pick-me-ups every day to carriers and subs. Here’s a look at the skill and teamwork needed to do their difficult jobs. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
13newsnow.com
How Norfolk's MacArthur Center sale could affect tenants
The longtime fixture in the heart of Downtown Norfolk could soon fall under new ownership. But what does this mean for the tenants?
No one hurt but residents displaced following Virginia Beach house fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A house fire is under investigation in Virginia Beach, the fire department said. Crews were called out to the 500 block of Longfellow Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Monday, which is in the Aragona Village section of the city. Arriving firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the residence, and fire began showing through the roof shortly afterward.
Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital
According to police, the man was reported with a non life-threatening injury.
WAVY News 10
Remembering Charles Kirtland, pillar of LGBT community in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved pillar of the Hampton Roads LGBTQ community is being remembered for his kindness, empathy and passion for the people and causes he championed. Charles Kirtland, the owner of Gershwin’s in downtown Norfolk and the chair of the LGBT Life Center‘s board of directors,...
The end of an era: Military Circle Mall closes permanently
NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of an era: Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall is closing its doors for the last time on Tuesday. The iconic Norfolk staple is shutting down after more than 50 years. Norfolk city leaders are still in talks with developers about what's next for the space once crews demolish the decades-old building.
Rifle cartridge found on school bus at Southampton elementary school
Deputies are now investigating after a rifle cartridge was found on a school bus at an elementary school in Southampton County.
peninsulachronicle.com
Vancostas Restaurant In Newport News Plans To Reopen This Spring
NEWPORT NEWS-After suddenly closing its doors on Saturday, April 30, 2022, the owners of Vancostas Restaurant, Stephanie and Mahmoud Faridi, have some exciting news. The couple announced they plan to reopen the restaurant as soon as a few more repairs are made to the building they’ve been renting since 2004.
Smoking woes of Rivers Casino Portsmouth: Guests divided on smoking inside
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The parking lot for Rivers Casino Portsmouth remained packed Thursday night as thousands of people visited the casino in hopes of winning some rewards. "We came up from South Carolina, so it took us about six hours to get here," said Bobby Tillman. "We don't regret it."
Inmate completes a third mural at the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office
Fetter previously completed two other pieces of work: a mural in the office’s hallway and a Spartan helmet in the Muster Room
WAVY News 10
New medical marijuana facility opens in Hampton; lawmakers weighing Va. retail sales
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads’ fourth medical marijuana dispensary is now open in Hampton. The new Cannabist location from Columbia Care Inc. is at 2400 Cunningham Drive, Suite 600, near the Peninsula Town Center. The dispensary officially opened Monday, but will host a grand opening on Thursday, February 16.
13newsnow.com
What's next for Military Circle Mall?
The Norfolk icon shutting down after more than 50 years. Now, the city is considering three proposals to redevelop the area.
Sale of MacArthur Center expected to create new opportunities for Downtown Norfolk, years from now
NORFOLK, Va. — MacArthur Center, a longtime fixture in the heart of Downtown Norfolk, could soon fall under new ownership. 13News Now reported Friday that the roughly 23-acre property is officially for sale. "It's been a staple of downtown since 1999. It has spurred so much activity and development,"...
Not just blowing smoke: Risks highlighted by exposure in casinos
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been five days since Rivers Casino opened in Portsmouth. Smoking is allowed on the game floor, but there are designated areas for non-smoking. The non-smoking areas are where Dr. Raffarele Marchigiani, a Sentara Brock Cancer Center Thoracic Surgeon, recommends non-smokers visit. “You are being exposed to all the detriments of […]
13newsnow.com
End of an era: Military Circle Mall's last day
It's the last hurrah for Military Circle Mall. The iconic Norfolk mall will shut its doors for good, on Tuesday.
13newsnow.com
Barricade suspect dead following shootout with Virginia Beach police
A man is dead after a barricade situation led to gunfire in Virginia Beach. Police say it all started Monday night on Decathlon Drive, near Dam Neck Road.
WAVY News 10
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate of Chesapeake mass shooter
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate …. WAVY's Andy Fox reports live on Jan. 31, 2023 Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/vbpd-suspect-dead-after-barricade-shootout-with-police/. Multiple Triad stores fined for overcharging, NC …. Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer...
WAVY News 10
Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility attacked husband
A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there. Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility …. A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there. Where is...
Comments / 15