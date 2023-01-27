ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Arachna Arora

Increase monthly income through side business online

Increase monthly income through side business online. With a side business, you can make extra money and work from home. It's a great way to earn extra income if you're already self-employed or if you have a small business and want to expand. However, starting up your own side business can be stressful because there are so many variables that come into play. If you're planning on starting one or thinking about doing so, then here are some tips on how it could benefit your life:
Military.com

Nontraditional Jobs that Pay $100K

It's no secret that doctors, lawyers and senior executives at large corporations typically earn six figures or more. But where are the $100,000 jobs for the rest of us -- the 140 million American workers who lack the inclination, the aptitude or the tolerance for student debt to go for the classic big-money careers?
findingfarina.com

6 Ways to Save Money on Household Bills

With prices steadily increasing, you may have started wondering how you can reduce your costs without having to miss out on your regular creature comforts. Here are six great ways to save money on household bills that won’t make you feel deprived. Shop Around. Shopping around for better deals...
Upworthy

Corporate worker lists ‘manager red flags’ to look out for at your workplace

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 12, 2022. It has since been updated. Working under a toxic boss can be quite taxing and take a heavy toll on your mental health. While no one really signs up to work for a toxic boss, you know they'll go the extra mile to be nice while hiring you before revealing their true self. Sam, who often doles out advice on navigating a corporate career, posted a video highlighting how to identify red flags of bosses. In this particular video, she talks about bosses who only make time for employees to hand them work but never actually listen to them and get their feedback. “All of your one-on-ones with them are simply status updates rather than focusing on your development and goals,” Sam lists as the first red flag. Or: “You don’t have any one-on-ones with them because they’re too busy. Doing what? We don’t know.”
Arachna Arora

Earn Money online at home without investing

Making money at home is possible, but it takes work and dedication. You have to have the right products, sell them in the right places, and be willing to market yourself. 1. Make money online at home by selling your own products.
Arachna Arora

Generating highly income without investment

If you are looking for how to make money without investment, then it is very important that you know how to generate income in a short period of time. The main thing that you need to know about earning money without investment is that it requires a lot of brainstorming and planning. You can start with small projects and see the progress with your own eyes before investing too much in any business venture.

