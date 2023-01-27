Study from 2017 misrepresented to link eggs to blood clots

FILE - Cartons of eggs are on display at HarvesTime Foods on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Chicago. Social media users are sharing an inaccurate headline to suggest that the scientific community is urging people to stop eating eggs after research showed the food was causing people to form blood clots. The suggestion is based on a misrepresentation of a study that did not come to this conclusion. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)

CLAIM: Scientists are warning that eggs are causing blood clots to suddenly form in thousands of people.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The claim is based on a misrepresentation of a 2017 study that found that taking supplements in capsule form of choline — a nutrient in red meat, egg yolks and other foods — raised levels of a compound in the body that could make the blood more prone to clotting. However, that research didn’t find a direct link between egg consumption specifically and blood clots. In fact, the study doesn’t mention eggs at all.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing an inaccurate headline to suggest that the scientific community is urging people to stop eating eggs after research showed the food was causing people to “suddenly” form dangerous blood clots.

Screenshots of the misleading headline published by the website News Punch were widely shared online alongside the suggestion that this supposed finding is being used to divert attention from alleged cardiac issues caused by COVID-19 vaccines.

The article, which includes some accurate information about the study, also made similar suggestions, stating that the findings appeared to be an example of “the global elite attempting to distract the public from the real cause of the surge in heart problems since the jab rollout.”

News Punch has published numerous stories based on conspiracy theories and has promoted fabricated information and quotes in the past. A disclaimer under News Punch’s terms of use states that its content may not be accurate or reliable. Representatives did not return a request for comment.

One such Instagram post suggestively linking the headline to the vaccines received more than 14,000 likes.

However, the headline misrepresents the contents of a study cited in the article. Dr. Paul Hazen, chair of the Cleveland Clinic’s department of cardiovascular and metabolic sciences and an author of the study, told The Associated Press the article and headline were not accurate.

The study was published in the journal Circulation in 2017, years before COVID-19 vaccines were developed. It showed that taking the common supplement choline in the form of a capsule raised levels of a compound called trimethylamine N-oxide, or TMAO, in the body. Choline, found in eggs, dairy and meat products, helps support liver and brain function.

But the study demonstrated that TMAO can interact with gut bacteria from choline to increase platelet responsiveness, which is a risk factor for thrombotic events such as heart attacks and strokes, Hazen said.

Researchers gave choline supplements to a group of subjects comprised half of meat eaters and half of vegetarians. After about two months, TMAO levels in the group rose ten times, according to a release from the Cleveland Clinic at the time. The tendency for blood platelets to clump together, which can cause clots to form, also rose proportionately.

But the study looked specifically at choline in the form of supplements, not at choline consumption ingested naturally through foods.

While the data suggests people should consider reducing consumption of choline-rich foods and avoid taking a choline supplement unless recommended by a medical professional, it does not single out eggs or warn against eating them, nor does it link them specifically to clotting.

“The online article does not accurately represent the findings of our 2017 research,” Hazen said.

A subsequent study involving the same Cleveland Clinic researchers found that egg consumption failed to show elevated TMAO levels or enhanced platelet response in healthy subjects.

Dr. Andreas Bäumler, a professor in the department of medical microbiology and immunology at the University of California, Davis, has also studied choline, TMAO and heart conditions. He confirmed that people aren’t dying because of sudden blood clots linked to egg consumption.

“The claim that eggs are causing people to die suddenly form blood clots is not justified,” Bäumler said.

The claims come as a lingering bird flu outbreak, combined with soaring feed, fuel and labor costs, has led U.S. egg prices to soar.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.