SALINAS — Monterey County is continuing its Local Assistance Center (LAC) support for residents impacted by winter storms. A second LAC opened Jan. 28 at the Monterey County Government Center – Schilling Place, 1441 Schilling Place, in Salinas, and will be available through Sunday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The first center at the Spreckels Veterans Memorial Building closed on Jan. 26. Monterey-Salinas Transit will continue to provide free bus service to the center from Pajaro and San Ardo. Any resident who has been affected by the winter storms is encouraged to stop by the LAC and take advantage of the support services and assistance that is being offered from local, state and federal agencies as well as nonprofits and charitable organizations.

SALINAS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO