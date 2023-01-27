Read full article on original website
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System launches Rose River Memorial
SALINAS VALLEY — A photo of the father she lost to Covid-19 was close by as Maria Munoz cut into red felt fabric and participated in the Rose River Memorial project launched by Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System (SVMHS). “My dad’s battle with Covid lasted a few weeks to...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Soledad family food company names first COO
SOLEDAD — Braga Fresh is promoting Colby Pereira to chief operating officer, making her the first person to hold that title as the company enters its 95th year in business. “Colby’s family farming background and reasoned, no-nonsense approach to problem-solving are an asset for this new position,” said Rod Braga, company CEO. “Her leadership and team building capabilities are instrumental to our continuous growth and success.”
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Jan. 30, 2023
SALINAS — Monterey County is continuing its Local Assistance Center (LAC) support for residents impacted by winter storms. A second LAC opened Jan. 28 at the Monterey County Government Center – Schilling Place, 1441 Schilling Place, in Salinas, and will be available through Sunday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The first center at the Spreckels Veterans Memorial Building closed on Jan. 26. Monterey-Salinas Transit will continue to provide free bus service to the center from Pajaro and San Ardo. Any resident who has been affected by the winter storms is encouraged to stop by the LAC and take advantage of the support services and assistance that is being offered from local, state and federal agencies as well as nonprofits and charitable organizations.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Jan. 25, 2023
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 8:36 a.m. Mental Health Hold on 3rd St. 12:32 p.m. Assault on Thorp Av. 1:00 p.m. Trespass and felony warrant on 4th St. Jan. 9. 12:30 a.m. Shoplifting on El Camino Real. 2:08 a.m. Traffic collision in the shopping center on...
salinasvalleytribune.com
New health facility opens in Gonzales
GONZALES — Gonzales city officials, health professionals and guests celebrated the grand opening of the Gonzales Medical Center with a ribbon cutting on Jan. 14. The new healthcare facility, under the leadership of Ignacio Guzman, MD, and Luz Garcia, PA-C, offers a full list of services that include wellness exams and preventive medicine for all ages, OBGYN and prenatal services, urgent care, ultrasounds, geriatric care, sports physicals, and care for diabetes, hypertension, asthma and weight loss.
