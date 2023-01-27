Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
SPRB - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, SPRB's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross." There's a reason traders love a golden cross --...
Zacks.com
Markets Close at Session Lows Ahead of Massive Data, Fed
Markets started out this morning ahead of the opening bell sluggish. There did not seem much, if any, appetite to drive the rally that’s sent up major indices in four or five of the past seven sessions (depending on the index), and we see these indices closing at session lows today. The Dow dropped -260 points, -0.77%, and it was the outperformer. The S&P 500 was -1.30% on the day, while the Nasdaq sank -227 points, -1.96%. The Russell 2000 was -1.30%.
Zacks.com
Liberty (LBRT) Posts Q4 Earnings Beat on Execution, Pricing
LBRT - Free Report) announced fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of 82 cents, which handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents and turned around from the year-earlier loss of 31 cents. The Denver-CO-based oil and gas equipment company’s outperformance reflects the impact of strong execution and increased service...
Zacks.com
Biggest Earnings Week of the Season: Key Stocks to Watch
XOM - Free Report) is set to report earnings before the market opens today. The oil juggernaut is a bellwether in the energy space and will provide investors with clues about how much is left in the tank for the energy group. The stock has been a top performer amid geopolitical events in Ukraine and higher oil prices. XOM has surprised to the upside for two straight quarters.
Zacks.com
Why Altria (MO) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Zacks.com
4 Metal Fabrication Stocks to Watch in a Promising Industry
TKR - Free Report) , ESAB Corporation (. CIR - Free Report) have witnessed order growth and delivered improved results despite the inflationary scenario and supply-chain woes. Solid demand in end markets, efforts to gain market share and investment in automation should aid growth. Their focus on cost management and improving efficiency would boost margins.
Zacks.com
Omega Healthcare (OHI) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
OHI - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 2 after the closing bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display a year-over-year fall in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this healthcare real estate...
Zacks.com
4 Tech Stocks Seeing Upward Estimate Revisions Heading into Earnings
Earnings expectations for 2023 have been dropping lower with recent announcements, as most analysts have been expecting a slowdown if not a recession this year. And if the IMF is to be believed, there’s reason to think that inflation peaked last year and a recession may be avoidable in 2023 and also 2024, even if interest rates move above 5% and the unemployment rate also reaches thereabouts.
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Meta Platforms ETFs in Q4 Earnings?
META - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 1 after market close. The stock has jumped 62.9% over the past three months and has underperformed the industry’s average of 12.2%. The outperformance might continue as Meta Platforms has a reasonable chance of beating on earnings.
Zacks.com
MP Materials Corp. (MP) Stock Moves -1.22%: What You Should Know
MP - Free Report) closed at $31.58, marking a -1.22% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained...
Zacks.com
Mercury (MRCY) Avails RES X08 for Aerospace & Defense Missions
MRCY - Free Report) recently revealed its next-generation rugged edge servers (RES) with an aim to enhance compute-intensive edge workloads and drive quick insights for the aerospace and defense applications. Mercury’s latest-gen RES X08 leverages commercial off-the-shelf technologies like Intel Corporation’s (. INTC - Free Report) fourth-generation Xeon...
Zacks.com
Q4 Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Meta & Mastercard
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the ongoing Q4 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
3 Aerospace-Defense Stocks to Watch as Air Traffic Prospects Look Bright
Impressive projections for airline revenues, as stated by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), bode well for aerospace-defense stocks that are engaged in commercial aerospace-related operations. Yet pandemic-induced supply-chain disruption in the U.S. defense electronics space remains a threat to stocks in the aerospace-defense space. Nevertheless, the outlook remains bright for the defense side of the aerospace-defense industry, cushioned by steady government support, which should keep investors interested in this industry. The frontrunners in the aerospace-defense industry are Lockheed Martin (
Zacks.com
GSK Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
GSK plc. (. GSK - Free Report) will report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 21.11%. Shares of GSK have underperformed the industry in the past year. The stock has lost 37.0% compared with...
Zacks.com
Best ETF Areas of January Up At Least 25%
Wall Street was superbly upbeat in 2023, with the S&P 500 (up 6%), the Dow Jones (up 2.5%), the Nasdaq (up 11%) and the Russell 2000 (up 8.5%) offering handsome returns in the past month (as of Jan 27, 2023). The Nasdaq composite has witnessed its fastest start to a new year since 2019 as rates dived to start the New Year (read: ETFs to Play Nasdaq's Fastest Start Since 2019).
Zacks.com
Philips' (PHG) Q4 Earnings Down Y/Y, Supply Chain Issues Ease
PHG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of €0.41 per share, down 28.1% year over year. Sales increased 9.7% on a year-over-year basis to €5.42 billion. Comparable sales (including adjustments for consolidation charges & currency effects) increased 3% year over year, primarily due to improved component supplies.
Zacks.com
Ball Corp (BALL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
BALL - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, Ball Corp’s earnings declined year over year despite an improvement in revenues. While revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, earnings missed the same. Over the trailing four quarters, BALL missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the quarters and missed once, the average surprise being a negative 2.4%.
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Watch From a Prospering Entertainment Industry
WWE - Free Report) , iQIYI (. CURI - Free Report) . Companies have been focusing on a superior product strategy and prudent capital investments. Steady recovery in the advertising spending environment and resumption of production pipelines bode well for film and television production companies. Industry Description. The Zacks Film...
Zacks.com
Not the Best Time for the Semi Equipment Industry
The primary drivers of wafer fab equipment (WFE) demand are the strength of semiconductor demand and the existing capacity level. Other factors, such as constraints on selling semiconductors to China, the possibility of a recession, inflationary pressures and rising interest rates that impact consumer spending, or the diversion of consumer funds to leisure and/or travel activity affect one or both of the primary factors.
Zacks.com
Nike (NKE) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know
NKE - Free Report) closed at $126.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.91% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Coming into today,...
Comments / 0