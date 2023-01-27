High school tennis coach accused of sex crimes against children, Washington cops say

A 55-year-old high school tennis coach and youth leader is accused of sexual misconduct with children, according to Washington police and the school district.

The Lake Stevens High School teacher was arrested around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Lake Stevens on multiple charges, according to a police news release and media reports.

The charges include two counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and two counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

An attorney thought to be representing the teacher did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

The man worked as a boys tennis coach at the high school before he was put on paid administrative leave in August, the Lake Stevens School District told McClatchy News. He also led a youth group on Friday nights, police said.

He coached the boys basketball team before he was a tennis coach, the school said. He has worked at the district since 2003.

“We are fully cooperating with the police investigation and the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office throughout this process. Our focus remains on the education and support of our students.” the school said in a statement.

It’s unclear if the charges involved students from the district.

Anyone who thinks they may be a victim or has information about the case can contact the department at 425-622-9369.

The investigation is ongoing.

